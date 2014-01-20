Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Deutsche Bank warns of challenges ahead after surprise loss

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank warns investors to brace for a challenging 2014 as it reins in its global trading ambitions following a punishing quarter that saw Germany's biggest lender fall deep into the red. (DEUTSCHEBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 700 words)

China's growth dodges 14-year low but further slowing seen

BEIJING - China's economy narrowly missed expectations for growth to hit 14-year lows in 2013, though some economists say a cool down will be inevitable this year as officials and investors hunker down for difficult reforms. (CHINA-ECONOMY/GDP (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao, 980 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-OIL/DEMAND (UPDATE 1), moved, by Judy Hua and David Stanway, 700 words

China cheer muted as Deutsche sets European nerves jangling

LONDON - Big losses for Germany's biggest bank means European markets start the week on a sour note as slightly better than expected Chinese data fails to dispel a general air of caution. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 870 words)

Brewer AB InBev grows in Asia with $5.8 bln Korea return

HONG KONG/BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest brewer, agrees to buy back South Korea's Oriental Brewery Co for $5.8 billion including debt, returning to a large Asian market at a time of strong industry growth across the region. (ORIENTALBREWERY-ABINBEV/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Stephen Aldred and Philip Blenkinsop, 800 words)

INSIGHT

Shorts set to pounce as stocks seen pricey, Fed pulls back

NEW YORK - After years of hiding under their desks, short sellers are re-emerging - slowly. Investors who make a living betting that stock prices will fall are happy to forget 2013: The S&P 500 gained nearly 30 percent while Credit Suisse's index of hedge funds with a dedicated short bias lost 25 percent. (USA-STOCKS/SHORTS (INSIGHT), moved, by Rodrigo Campos and Sam Forgione, 1,200 words)

+ See also:

- USA-STOCKS/SHORTS-FACTBOX (FACTBOX), moved, 260 words

Revenge of the Irish as merger restores air finance crown

SHANNON, Ireland - Twenty years after the spectacular collapse of Irish tycoon Tony Ryan's plane leasing empire, the Emerald Isle has restored its grip on the world's aircraft fleet with a mega-merger that could pave the way for a wave of multi-billion-dollar IPOs. (AVIATION-FINANCE/IRELAND (INSIGHT), moved, by Conor Humphries and Tim Hepher, 1,450 words)

+ See also:

- AVIATION-FINANCE/GECAS (UPDATE 1), moved, 320 words

Lowball bid comes back to haunt Panama Canal expansion

PANAMA CITY/MADRID - A bitter dispute between the Panama Canal and a Spanish-led consortium of construction companies over the spiralling cost of expanding one of the world's busiest waterways was years in the making. (SACYR-PANAMA/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Lomi Kriel and Sonya Dowsett, 1,575 words)

INVESTMENT

BRIC or MINT? Investors shun acronym investing

LONDON - Which do you fancy, BRIC, MINT or CIVETS? For many investors, the answer is none of these. Underperformance in local stock markets has led fund managers to flee groupings of emerging markets touted as the next big thing. (EMERGING-INVESTMENT/ACRONYMS, moved, by Carolyn Cohn, 800 words)

New rating firms struggle to break 'big three' stranglehold

LONDON - For all the outrage caused by their role in the financial crisis, the big three credit rating firms Standard and Poor's, Moody's and Fitch show no sign of losing their iron grip on the highly profitable industry (RATINGS/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

ECONOMY

UK recovery boosts financial firms' profits, jobs - survey

LONDON - Britain's financial services industry is beginning to feel the benefits of economic recovery, as firms report growth in profits, business volumes and optimism in the fourth quarter, according to a survey. (BRITAIN-FINANCIALSERVICES/, moved, 375 words)

Old Europe vs New Europe in race for Commission chief

PARIS - Donald Rumsfeld sparked uproar among Europeans a decade ago when he depicted a split over the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq as pitting "Old Europe" against "New Europe". (EU-COMMISSION/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 960 words)

EU membership boosts UK goods trade by 30 pct - think tank

LONDON - Britain's membership of the European Union boosts its trade in goods by about 30 percent and there is no evidence it impedes trade with countries outside the 28-nation bloc, a pro-European think tank says in a report. (BRITAIN-EU/TRADE, moved, by Andrew Osborn, 460 words)

Trust in US, other governments plummets after state missteps

DAVOS, Switzerland - Trust in governments worldwide took a dive last year with Washington's reputation a notable casualty as President Barack Obama grappled with a budget showdown, the Snowden spying crisis and the botched rollout of "Obamacare".(DAVOS-TRUST/, moved, by Ben Hirschler, 470 words)

COMPANIES

Peugeot backs cash injection by Dongfeng, France-source

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen's board has approved an outline deal to raise cash by selling stakes to China's Dongfeng and the French government, a source close to the matter says, as the troubled carmaker posts a further drop in global sales. (PEUGEOT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gilles Guillaume and Laurence Frost, 560 words)

UBS to outsource fixed income trading platform

ZURICH - Swiss bank UBS will begin outsourcing its fixed income trading platform to two technology groups in an attempt to save costs, a source tells Reuters. (UBS-OUTSOURCING/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 385 words)

Metro to list up to 25 pct of Russian cash and carry unit

BERLIN - German retailer Metro AG plans to sell up to a quarter of its Russian cash and carry unit in a initial public offering (IPO) in the first half of the year on the London stock exchange. (METRO-RUSSIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 400 words)

Shell sells stakes in Australian gas project for $1.14 bln

LONDON - Royal Dutch Shell says it has agreed to sell stakes in a gas project in Western Australia for $1.14 billion as part of the oil company's drive to improve return on investment. (SHELL-AUSTRALIA/SALE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 575 words)

China, Europe to drive 2014 growth in telecom network gear

PARIS/STOCKHOLM - Telecom operators will spend more on network equipment for the second straight year in 2014 with a burst of growth coming in China and Europe where high-speed 4G mobile technology is needed to meet consumers' appetite for surfing the web on the go (TELECOM-CAPEX/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Leila Abboud and Sven Nordenstam, 850 words)

+ See also:

- NOKIA/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Ritsuko Ando, 700 words

Co-op Group scraps general insurance sale plan

London - Britain's Co-operative Group scraps the sale of its general insurance business, which had been part of a plan to raise 1 billion pounds to bolster capital at its troubled bank arm. (COOP-INSURANCE/SALE, (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-COOPBANK/ACCOUNTING (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Google set to face Intellectual Ventures in patent trial

SAN FRANCISCO - Intellectual Ventures is set to square off this week against Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit in the first trial that the multibillion-dollar patent-buying firm has undertaken since it was founded. (GOOGLE-IV/TRIAL, moved, by Dan Levine, 835 words)

Next Remy Cointreau boss faces China challenge

PARIS - Remy Cointreau is looking for a new boss whose main challenge will be to draw up plans to help the French spirits maker best respond to weaker demand from China, which is hurting sales of premium cognac, its main growth engine. (REMY-CHALLENGES/, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis, 1,030 words)

German energy leaders look to Gabriel for change

FRANKFURT - Germany's energy sector gets its first major speech from new economy and energy minister Sigmar Gabriel this week with utilities and households both hoping he can ease the cost burden imposed on them by Berlin's push for greener energy. (GERMANY-ENERGY/CONFERENCE (PREVIEW), moved, by Vera Eckert and Christoph Steitz, 650 words)

South African minister warns mine strikes will hurt economy

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's ailing economy cannot afford more mine labour unrest, Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan says, as the platinum industry's main trade union gave the world's top three producers notice it will strike this week. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1330 GMT/8.30 AM ET, by David Dolan, 800 words)