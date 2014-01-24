Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Emerging markets selloff accelerates on China, Fed worries

LONDON - A sharp selloff in emerging market currencies accelerates, setting global stocks on track for their worst week this year with worries mounting over an economic slowdown in China, U.S. monetary policy and domestic political issues from Turkey to Argentina. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 830 words)

Asian weakness in seen persisting in 2014, China weighs

BANGALORE - Emerging Asian economies will contribute less to global growth in 2014 than earlier expected even as their major trading partners in the West show signs of recovery, a Reuters poll shows. (ECONOMY-ASIA/POLL (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sumanta Dey, 615 words)

Britain to take broader approach on hike timing - Carney

LONDON - The Bank of England will take a broader approach to gauging when the British economy is strong enough to cope with higher borrowing costs, its governor says a day after the BoE's existing guidance plan was rendered virtually obsolete. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (UPDATE 2, moved, by William Schomberg, 650 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-BOE/WEALE (UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words

Bank earnings seen squeezed by fines, prudent provisions

LONDON - Europe's banks will be squeezed by paying for mistakes of the past and cleaning up their balance sheets to get ready for a future health check when they report annual results. (BANKS-EUROPE/EARNINGS, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Steve Slater and Sarah White, 700 words)

INVESTMENT & MARKETS

Emerging economies risk heavy capital flight

LONDON - Emerging markets are coming under a renewed threat from heavy capital outflows as investors begin to unwind an estimated $7 trillion of investment into the once-booming developing world built up over the past decade. (INVESTMENT-EMERGING/ (ANALYSIS), expect 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 700 words)

Turkish lira hits record low in emerging market sell-off

LONDON - Turkey's lira hits a fresh record low despite central bank attempts this week to strengthen it and emerging stocks hit 4-month lows, as a slump in the Argentinian peso and weak Chinese data rattle investors. (MARKETS-EMERGING/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 700 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. Republicans consider list of demands on debt limit

WASHINGTON - Congressional Republicans are showing little stomach for another bruising fight over the U.S. debt limit next month, but they do want to extract some concessions in exchange for expanding the Treasury's borrowing authority. (USA-FISCAL/DEBT, moved, by David Lawder, 880 words)

COMPANIES

Samsung pledges higher dividend after record payout

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, under pressure to appease investors who have berated it for hoarding the spoils of rapid growth, has pledged to hand out even more profit after almost doubling its full-year dividend to a record $2 billion. (SAMSUNG-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Miyoung Kim, 770 words)

Telefonica in talks to refinance 5 bln euros debt - report

MADRID - Spain's Telefonica is in talks to refinance some 5 billion euros ($6.8 billion) of debt to prepare for possible acquisitions, particularly in Brazil, Expansion reports. (TELEFONICA-DEBT/, moved, 130 words)

Boeing says Dreamliner reliability still not satisfactory

OSLO - The reliability of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner is improving but is still not satisfactory and it could still take some time before it reached the targeted level, Mike Fleming, Boeing's vice president for 787 support and services says. (BOEING-DREAMLINER/ UPDATE 2, moving shortly, 500 words, by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg)

Celesio shares jump after McKesson gains control

FRANKFURT - Shares in Celesio jump after U.S. drugs distributor McKesson succeeds in its renewed attempt to gain control of its German peer. (MCKESSON CELESIO/SHARES (UPDATE 1), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger, 250 words)

Novartis still sees heart failure blockbuster after EU blow

ZURICH - Novartis still sees heart failure drug serelaxin as a potential blockbuster, even after backing down from original launch plans when the European health regulator dealt the drug a blow. (NOVARTIS-SERELAXIN/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Katharina Bart, 400 words)

Some Italian banks to need capital - Unicredit CEO

DAVOS, Switzerland - The head of Italy's top lender UniCredit says an ongoing health check of assets among euro zone banks will reveal that some smaller Italian lenders need additional capital. (UNICREDIT-CEO/DAVOS, moved, 300 words)

Striking South African miners open talks with platinum firms

RUSTENBURG, South Africa - South Africa's main platinum union starts government-brokered talks with the world's top three platinum companies to end a wage strike that turns violent on its second day. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ed Stoddard, 540 words)

UK's Royal Mail boosted by rising parcel revenues

LONDON - Royal Mail Group, sold off last October in Britain's biggest privatisation in decades, says higher parcel prices has helped underlying sales rise 2 percent for the nine months to Dec. 29. (ROYAL MAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

China's solar industry rebounds, but will cycle repeat?

HONG KONG - China's solar panel industry is showing signs of booming again after a prolonged downturn - raising fears of another bust when the splurge of public money that is driving a spike in demand dries up. (CHINA-SOLAR/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Charlie Zhu, 1,050 words)