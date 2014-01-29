Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Turkey regains credibility with rate hike - finance minister

ISTANBUL - Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek says a sharp hike in interest rates overnight has restored Turkey's credibility in international markets and downplays the impact on growth, saying it is too soon to revise government forecasts. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, 500 words)

+ See also:

- EMERGING-MARKETS/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 600 words

Blow-out Turkish rate hike sends lira surging, stocks rally

LONDON - Turkey's lira sees its biggest jump in five years after it stuns investors with a huge rate hike, stirring hopes that drastic action will short-circuit a vicious cycle of selling in emerging markets and revive risk appetite. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 840 words)

Europe backs down in bid to tackle mega-banks

BRUSSELS - Europe will unveil a blueprint to challenge the power of big banks but critics believe it will change little as it does not strictly separate multi-billion-euro market bets from savers' money. (EU-BANKS/, moved, by John O'Donnell, 560 words)

Fed poised for $10 billion taper as Bernanke bids adieu

WASHINGTON - Turmoil in emerging markets and a month of disappointing job growth at home are unlikely to deter the Federal Reserve from trimming its bond-buying stimulus, as Ben Bernanke wraps up his last policy meeting at the helm of the U.S. central bank. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer, 720 words)

ECONOMY

Bank of England faces "hornets' nest" in Scotland

EDINBURGH - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney steps into the heated build-up to Scotland's independence referendum when he speaks in Edinburgh about whether the country could break from Britain but keep the pound. (BRITAIN-BOE/SCOTLAND, moved, by David Milliken, 620 words)

Reuters Bank of England monetary policy poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 economists on the outlook for UK monetary policy ahead of the Bank of England's monthly meeting next week, including an extra question on the credibility of the Monetary Policy Committee. (BOE-RATES/POLL, embargoed to 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Nicolaci da Costa, 600 words)

German consumer morale highest in more than six years - GfK

BERLIN - German consumer morale unexpectedly rose to its highest level since August 2007 going into February, as shoppers became more upbeat about the outlook for Europe's largest economy and low interest rates encouraged them to spend rather than save. (GERMANY/GFK, moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 330 words)

Italy's business morale falls for first time in nine months

ROME - Morale among Italian manufacturers unexpectedly falls for the first time in nine months in January, data shows, as the economy struggles to emerge from a two-year recession. (ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 300 words)

Spanish retail sales fall, biggest drop since August

MADRID - Spanish retail sales fall at their fastest rate in four months in December, providing clear evidence that a tentative economic recovery has yet to be supported by a revival in long depressed consumer demand. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Indonesians most bullish consumers, Americans less upbeat

LONDON - Indonesians remained the world's most bullish consumers in the final quarter of 2013 while Americans were slightly less willing to spend than in the previous quarter, a global survey shows. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE-NIELSEN, moved, by Susan Fenton, 560 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche says confident on restructuring, future goals

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's two chief executives say the lender will emerge from its painful restructuring plan well-positioned to lead consolidation in Europe after 2015. (DEUTSCHEBANK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Thomas Atkins, 500 words)

Novartis cuts outlook on delayed generic Diovan competitor

BASEL - Novartis is exploring unique and unconventional structures for the future of its three sub-scale business, the drugmaker's chief executive says, as the company posts lower-than-expected fourth-quarter profit (NOVARTIS-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), TV, PIX), expect by 1000 GMR/5 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 850 words)

Mulberry shares plunge on major profit warning

LONDON - British luxury fashion group Mulberry warns its annual profit will be substantially below forecasts due to heavy Christmas discounting in Britain and weak demand in South Korea, wiping more than a quarter off its shares. (MULBERRY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Neil Maidment, 465 words)

Lloyds kicks off TSB roadshow

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group kicks off preparations for a summer 2014 stock market listing of TSB, launching an investor roadshow to gauge interest in the business, sources close to the process tell Reuters. (LLOYDS-TSB/, expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

+ See also:

- BARCLAYS-BRANCHES/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM Yet, by Steve Slater, 300 words

Sainsbury CEO Justin King to step down in July

LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury says Justin King has decided to step down in July 2014 after 10 years as chief executive and will be succeeded by Mike Coupe, currently the group commercial director. (SAINSBURY-CEO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Davey, 350 words)

Sharp rise in iron ore, record copper output boost Anglo

LONDON - Anglo American posts a forecast-beating increase in its fourth quarter iron ore production, which recovered from trouble at the division's largest mine, and copper output hit a new quarterly record, sending shares up more than five percent. (ANGLO-AMERICAN/ (UPDATE 2) expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Silvia Antonioli, 650 words)

Nordea speeds up cost savings after Q4 profit miss

STOCKHOLM - Nordea, the Nordic region's biggest bank by market value, announced plans to accelerate its 2015 cost savings programme as fourth-quarter earnings landed below analyst expectations. (NORDEA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Mia Shanley and Johan Ahlander, 600 words)

Swiss watchmakers face skills shortage

GENEVA - Anita Porchet has a skill that Swiss watchmakers can't afford to do without. As an enamel painter, she decorates watches for the likes of Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin which can sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars. (WATCHES-CRAFTSMANSHIP (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, by Silke Koltrowitz, 1,150 words)

Slovenia struggles to let go of treasured state companies

LJUBLJANA/ZAGREB - The gloves came off as Joseph A. Mussomeli neared the end of his tenure as Washington's envoy to Slovenia, a posting that coincided with the country's narrow escape from submission to an international bailout. (SLOVENIA-PRIVATISATION/ (PICTURE), moved, by Almir Demirovic and Zoran Radosavljevic, 960 words)

Shale boom brings Latam oil bonus for Indian refiners

NEW DELHI - India's state-run refiners are snapping up Latin American oil after upgrading their plants, reaping the benefit of cheap prices for crudes that have lost their market in the United States to shale oil. (INDIA-OIL/LATAM, moved, by Nidhi Verma, 900 words)