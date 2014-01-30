Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Stocks hit 2-1/2 month low as emerging market rout deepens

LONDON - Global equities hit 2-1/2 month lows after the U.S. Federal Reserve pushes ahead with reducing stimulus, raising concern of more emerging markets weakness and sending investors scurrying to safe haven bonds. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Toni Vorobyova, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-EMERGING/, moved, by Natsuko Waki, 700 words)

Capital controls not on agenda as Turkey battles lira fall

ANKARA - Turkey is not considering any sort of capital controls as it battles to defend the lira, according to a senior government official, after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan says an "out of the ordinary" economic package could be announced soon. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Orhan Coskun, 650 words)

Santander profit doubles, lending income misses forecasts

MADRID - Spain's Santander, the euro zone's biggest bank, posts lower than expected net lending income in the fourth quarter, though profits more than doubled compared with a year ago thanks to falling charges on soured property loans. (SANTANDER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Sarah White, 700 words)

Households seen driving U.S. fourth-quarter growth

WASHINGTON - Robust household spending and rising exports likely kept the U.S. economy on solid ground in the fourth quarter, but stagnant wages could chip away some of the momentum in early 2014. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 760 words)

MARKETS

Deutsche Bank chief says change needed on FX fixings

FRANKFURT - The way daily currency benchmarks are set in the $5-trillion-a-day market needs to be looked at but limiting trade at daily fixings is not the answer, Deutsche Bank chairman Paul Achleitner says. (BANKING-FOREX-RIGGING/DEUTSCHE, moved, 485 words)

ECONOMY

Spanish economy gathers pace, minister says challenges ahead

MADRID - Spain's economy grows for a second straight quarter in the final three months of 2013, data shows, as the economy minister highlights challenges ahead, notably bringing down the country's high unemployment rate. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Day, 330 words)

China HSBC PMI dips to 6-month low as new orders weaken

BEIJING - Business conditions for China's manufacturers worsened in January as output and new order growth weakened, a private survey shows, pointing to a weak start for the economy in 2014. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 500 words)

UK mortgage approvals hit highest since Jan 2008

LONDON - British lenders approve the highest number of mortgages in nearly six years in December, but another fall in business lending underscores the challenge for the economy in 2014, Bank of England data shows. (BRITAIN LENDING/, moved, 250 words)

Reuters ECB monetary policy poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 70 economists for their views on the outlook for euro zone monetary policy ahead of the European Central Bank's Governing Council meeting on February 6. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

Europe to launch talks to upgrade ties with Cuba

BRUSSELS/MADRID - The European Union will agree next month to deepen ties with Cuba in its most significant overture to the communist island since the bloc lifted diplomatic sanctions in 2008, people close to the matter say. (EU-CUBA/ (EXCLUSIVE), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Robin Emmott and Fiona Ortiz, 640 words)

Only time will define Bernanke's crisis-era legacy at Fed

Ben Bernanke did not hesitate when asked whether he was confident that his signature response to the Great Recession would work. (USA-FED/BERNANKE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir, 1,070 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/BERNANKE (TIMELINE), moved, 1,170 words

COMPANIES

Shell to cut spending and step up disposals

LONDON - Anglo-Dutch oil company Royal Dutch Shell plans to sell off assets, cut spending and freeze a controversial Arctic drilling programme in a new focus on returns following a major profit warning. (SHELL/RESULTS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Sarah Young, 700 words)

Strong franc weighs on profits at drugmaker Roche

BASEL - Roche posts an 18 percent jump in full-year net profit, but disappoints investors by proposing a lower-than-expected payout, prompting questions over how it plans to use its vast cash pile. (ROCHE-RESULTS/ (PICTURE), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Caroline Copley, 800 words)

Diageo sales growth slows on emerging market weakness

LONDON - Diageo, the world's biggest distilled spirits company, says net sales growth has slowed in the latest period, hurt by weakness in China, Thailand and Nigeria. (DIAGEO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0930 GMT/4.30 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 350 words)

Carlos Slim expected to swoop on Telekom Austria

LONDON/VIENNA - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil is expected to stay ahead of any transatlantic rush into European telecoms markets this year with a bid for majority control of Telekom Austria, bankers and industry sources say.(TELEKOM AUSTRIA-AMERICA MOVIL/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Anjuli Davies, Sophie Sassard and Georgina Prodhan, 995 words)

H&M profit hit by investment in online, new brands

STOCKHOLM - Heavy investment in its online offering and new brands depresses fourth-quarter profits at Hennes & Mauritz and the world's No. 2 fashion retailer says it will keep expanding into more markets and products like sportswear. (H&M/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Mia Shanley and Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

+ See also:

- H&M/SUSTAINABILITY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 740 words

BSkyB beats profit forecasts on HD, On-Demand growth

LONDON - BSkyB signs a major deal with U.S. producer HBO, giving it access to exclusive dramas like "Game of Thrones" and "Girls" to strengthen its defence against BT in the fierce competition for the British home entertainment market. (BSKY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Paul Sandle, 600 words)

Lenovo steps into ring against Samsung with Motorola deal

BEIJING - Lenovo Group, the Chinese technology company that earns about 80 percent of its revenue from personal computers, is betting it can also be a challenger to Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and Apple Inc in the smartphone market. (LENOVO-MOTOROLA/, moved, by Paul Carsten and Matthew Miller, 870 words)

+ See also:

- GOOGLE-LENOVO/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Nadia Damouni, Nicola Leske and Gerry Shih , 1,000 words

Ericsson lags forecasts as network unit recovery falters

STOCKHOLM - Mobile telecom gear maker Ericsson posts sales and fourth-quarter operating profit below expectations and says network projects in China and Russia have not compensated for lower sales in North America and Japan. (ERICSSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)

+ See also:

- TELENOR-MYANMAR/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words

Dassault Systemes makes US buy to widen software portfolio

PARIS - Dassault Systemes has agreed to buy U.S. scientific software firm Accelrys an all-cash deal valuing the San-Diego company at about $750 million, as it seeks to expand its product portfolio, the software company says. (FRANCE-DASSAULT/ACQUISITION (UPDATE 2), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 600 words)

Novo Nordisk ups 2014 sales after Q4 profits fall

COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin producer, raises its sales and profit expectations for 2014 after reporting a fall in fourth quarter profits. (NOVONORDISK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, by Teis Jensen and Shida Chayesteh, 650 words)

Infineon Q2 sales to rise on automotive, security chips

FRANKFURT - German chipmaker Infineon predicts higher sales in its current fiscal-second quarter as demand for its automotive and security chips will rise. (INFINEON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde, 435 words)

S.Africa's striking AMCU union rejects platinum wage offers

RUSTENBURG, South Africa - South Africa's AMCU union rejects a 9 percent wage offer from leading platinum producers Anglo American Platinum and Lonmin, ensuring a week of industrial action continues. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)