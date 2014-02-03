Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

China, France drag on global manufacturing revival

LONDON/BEIJING - Manufacturers around the world enjoy a solid start to the year as order books swell, surveys show, though a struggle for growth in China and a downturn in France have taken the shine off the overall picture. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/SERVICES-PMI (UPDATE 1) , moved, 500 words

- PMI-FINAL/GERMANY, moved, 35 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/FRANCE, moved, 330 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN, moved, 395 words

ECB to reveal strategy for bank health checks in Q1

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank keeps the euro zone's top lenders on tenterhooks as it promises to reveal the strategy for its unprecedented review of bank balance sheets by the end of March, giving only scant detail. (ECB/BANKS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor and Jonathan Gould, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECB/BANK (FACTBOX), moved, 260 words

Inflation slump tests ECB's readiness to act

FRANKFURT - The spectre of deflation gripping the euro zone hangs over European Central Bank policymakers meeting this week and may even jog them into fresh action to pep up the bloc's weak economic recovery. (ECB/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Paul Carrel, 725 words)

+ See also:

- ECB REFI/POLL, moved, 300 words

Bankia sees investor appetite for sale of Spain's stake

MADRID - Spain's bailed-out Bankia has held informal talks with investors interested in buying part of the government's majority stake, the bank says. (BANKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah White and Jesús Aguado, 655 words)

+ See also:

- JULIUSBAER/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Katharina Bart, 830 words

MARKETS

Euro dogged by ECB talk, emerging markets sell-off grinds on

LONDON - Growing pressure for more policy easing in the euro zone pins the euro near a 10-week low while persistent tension in emerging markets drives Hungary's forint to a 10-month trough and weighs on global stocks. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Hungary, Russia in firing line for next interest rate hikes

LONDON - After India, Turkey and South Africa, Hungary and Russia's central banks may become the next ones to tighten monetary policy to defend their currencies as investors dramatically reprice interest rate expectations. (EMERGING-RATES/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words

U.S., EU pledge better cooperation on derivatives reform

WASHINGTON - U.S. and European Union regulators on Friday pledged to work more closely together on reforming the $630 trillion derivatives market after publicly locking horns over the issue last year. (USA-EUROPE/REGULATIONS-DERIVATIVES, moved, by Douwe Miedema, 430 words)

ECONOMY

UK issues warnings to 2 bankers over interest rates

LONDON - Britain's financial watchdog has issues its first warning notices of proposed action against two bankers for their part in alleged manipulation of benchmark interest rates. (BRITAIN-WARNINGS/LIBOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 625 words)

COMPANIES

Lloyds Bank disappoints on dividend after mis-selling charge

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group dashes investors' hopes of receiving a dividend for 2013 after it took a further 1.8 billion pound ($3 billion) mis-selling charge that will blunt its ability to make shareholder payouts until next year. (LLOYDS-DIVIDEND/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Chris Vellacott, 690 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN BANKS-MISSELLING/ (FACTBOX), moved, 300 words

Ryanair sees pricing pressures ease after service overhaul

DUBLIN - Ryanair reports strong forward bookings and an easing of intense price competition among European airlines, raising hopes it can quickly regain height with a new customer-friendly image after a profit warning spooked markets last year. (RYANAIR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Conor Humphries, 435 words)

Smith&Nephew in $1.7 bln deal to tackle sports injuries

LONDON - Britain's Smith & Nephew is to buy ArthroCare Corp for an agreed $1.7 billion in cash to strengthen its treatments for sporting injuries, an area growing faster than its main replacement hips and knees business. (S&N-ARTHROCARE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 400 words)

+ See also:

- REXAM-DISPOSAL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Esha Vaish, 720 words

Ablynx agrees Merck cancer deal worth up to 1.7 bln euros

BRUSSELS - Belgian biotech company Ablynx has signed a deal with Merck & Co worth up to 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion) to develop ways of triggering the body to fight cancer by itself. (ABLYNX-MERCK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 535 words)

Germany's utilities struggle to adapt to green revolution

FRANKFURT - Faced with a plunge in profits, Germany's power utilities are having to bend to the will of the government and join the renewable energy revolution, while smartening up on the retail front with new customer-friendly energy saving products. (GERMANY-UTILITIES/STRATEGY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 885 words)

French and Spanish car sales add to European recovery signs

PARIS/BERLIN - Car sales in France and Spain rise for the fifth straight month in January, suggesting the recovery in Europe's autos market is strengthening following a six-year slump. (EUROPE-CARSALES/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Andreas Cremer and Dominique Vidalon, 400 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-AUTOS/FOREIGN, moved, by Aradhana Aravindan, 1,200 words

Russian hypermarkets group Lenta to float shares in London

MOSCOW - Russian hypermarkets retailer Lenta is to list its shares in London, the company says, potentially raising at least $1 billion and tapping the demand from investors for consumer-focused businesses buoyed by Russia's rising middle class. (RUSSIA-LENTA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova, 930 words)

Alitalia to finalise bank financing deal to keep flying -CEO

MILAN - Alitalia is about to finalise loan agreements with banks for up to 200 million euros ($270 million) pledged last year to help keep the Italian airline flying while it finds a potential new partner, its chief executive says. (ALITALIA-ETIHAD/, moved, 510 words)

+ See also:

- ETIHAD-ALITALIA/LUFTHANSA, moved, 350 words

Randgold vows to spend on exploration, joint ventures

LONDON - Africa-focused miner Randgold Resources says it is looking to partner with smaller rivals weakened by the lower gold price and will continue to spend on exploration this year, as it posts record production for 2013. (RANDGOLD/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 515 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-ECONOMY/GORDAN, moved, 100 words

- AMPLATS/, moved, 230 words

- HARMONYGOLD/, moved, 200 words