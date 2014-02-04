Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Shares slump as U.S. slowdown joins emerging-market woes

LONDON - World shares slump to near a four-month low as signs of a slowdown in the U.S. economy aggravate the anxiety caused by a sell-off in emerging markets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 785 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 680 words

UBS beats forecasts on tax gain, fewer risks

ZURICH - Switzerland's UBS swings to a larger-than-expected fourth-quarter profit and announces higher dividends and bonuses, some reward for bucking trends in order to shrink its investment bank and reduce riskier activities. (UBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 600 words)

+ See also:

- UBS-PAY/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Katharina Bart and Steve Slater, 715 words

- BANKS-PAY/2013 (FACTBOX), moved, 320 words

BP profits fall on weakness in refining business

LONDON - BP reports a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profits partly due to weakness in its refining business, providing more evidence of difficult times across the "big oil" sector. (BP/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 550 words)

+ See also:

- BG/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Sarah Young, 300 words

- NESTE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 280 words

FX probe to move toward buy side - industry body

LONDON - The investigation into alleged manipulation of daily currency benchmarks is likely to shift its focus to asset managers after so far failing to unearth clear evidence of widespread wrongdoing at banks, an industry umbrella group says. (FX/INTERVIEW, expect by 1700 GMT/2 PM ET, by Patrick Graham and Clare Hutchison, 700 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN FOREX/FCA, moved, by Huw Jones,400 words

- USA-ANTITRUST/FOREX (ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrew Longstreth, 1,030 words

INSIGHT

Dow Jones CEO's sudden exit followed revenue slide

NEW YORK - Lex Fenwick's surprise exit from Dow Jones came after some banks and other financial clients balked at the former chief executive's ambitious new product, DJX, which sent sales tumbling, according to people familiar with the matter. (NEWSCORP-DOWJONES/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Jennifer Saba, 960 words)

MARKETS

Euro likely to weaken be losses may be temporary

LONDON - The euro may weaken as investors brace for easier policy from the European Central Bank this week, but losses could be temporary if inflows from emerging markets surge and euro zone short-term market rates stay firm, making it a "pain" trade. (MARKETS-FOREX/EURO, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Anirban Nag, 750 words)

ECONOMY

Improving US budget picture may temper zeal for further cuts

WASHINGTON - New U.S. budget deficit estimates due on Tuesday will likely show a rapidly improving fiscal picture over the next few years, contributing to a waning appetite in Washington for further budget cutting. (USA-FISCAL/, moved, by David Lawder, 600 words)

Fed's Lacker sees muted U.S. growth, less policy stimulus

WINCHESTER, Va. - A top U.S. central banker gives a relatively downbeat prediction of U.S. economic growth but nonetheless says he expects the Federal Reserve to continue cutting its monetary stimulus at upcoming policy meetings. (USA FED/LACKER, moved, 250 words)

UK construction at 6-1/2 year high in January - PMI

LONDON - British construction activity unexpectedly picks up more speed in January, with growth reaching its highest level since the financial crisis, a survey of purchasing managers shows. (PMI CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words)

Energy costs push euro zone factory prices up

BRUSSELS - More expensive energy made euro zone producer prices grow faster than expected month-on-month in December, data shows, but year-on-year prices still fall, pointing to risks of deflation that the ECB will have to address later this week. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 380 words)

Smaller jobless rise takes edge off Spain's labour gloom

MADRID - The number of registered jobless in Spain rises in January as employers shed workers hired for the Christmas holiday season, but the rate of increase slows from previous years, suggesting the ailing labour market may have touched bottom. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/JOBLESS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Susana Vera and Paul Day, 600 words)

IMF reaches agreement on Romania aid deal review

BUCHAREST - The International Monetary Fund reaches an agreement with Romania's government on its review of its 4 billion euros aid deal, it says. (IMF-ROMANIA/, moved, 100 words)

+ See also:

- ROMANIA-INTERESTRATES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words

COMPANIES

UK banks speed up payouts to small firms for mis-selling

LONDON - Britain's biggest banks have still paid out only a fraction of the more than 3.75 billion pounds ($6 billion) they have set aside to compensate small. (UK-BANKS-MISSELLING (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 615 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-FINANCIAL/PAY, moved, by Huw Jones, 430 words

New Microsoft CEO faces mobile, investor relations challenge

SEATTLE - As Microsoft Corp prepares to unveil insider Satya Nadella as its new chief executive, investors and analysts are weighing how effective the 22-year veteran will be in re-igniting the company's mobile ambitions and satisfying Wall Street's hunger for cash. (MICROSOFT-CEO/, moved, by Bill Rigby, 855 words)

Rosneft says 2013 net profit up 51 pct, above forecast

MOSCOW - Rosneft, Russia's No. 1 oil producer, says its 2013 net income rose 51 percent to 551 billion roubles ($15.6 billion), outperforming analyst forecasts, after the company bought oil firm TNK-BP. (RUSSIA-ROSNEFT/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 240 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-ROSNEFT/GAS (INTERVIEW), moving shortly, by Katya Golubkova, 580 words

Toyota upbeat on U.S. recovery, forecasts record profit

TOKYO - Toyota Motor Corp expects the U.S. auto market to continue a mild recovery in 2014 despite poorer than expected sales last month, an executive said, although concerns linger that it will face intensified competition and eroding profits in its largest market. (TOYOTA-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 655 words)

Smartphone slowdown hits ARM's royalties in fourth quarter

LONDON - British chip designer ARM Holdings misses fourth-quarter expectations for royalty revenue from the use of its processors in smartphones because of slower growth in sales by Apple and Samsung. (ARM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 650 words)

+ See also:

- SAMSUNG-GALAXY/, moved, 300 words

- LENOVO-SHARES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Denny Thomas and Clement Tan, 545 words

Panasonic wins profit surge from auto parts, homes divisions

TOKYO - Japan's Panasonic Corp says its quarterly earnings more than triple, extending its renaissance as a maker of high-tech parts for cars and energy-efficient homes with few qualms about selling off legacy businesses that once dragged it into losses. (PANASONIC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai, 680 words)

South Africa's AMCU union, platinum firms resume wage talks

JOHANNESBURG - Wage talks between South Africa's AMCU union and the world's top three platinum producers resumes to try to end a nearly two-week strike that has seen outbreaks of violence and is costing the country an estimated $36 million a day. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, 340 words)