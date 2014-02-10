Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

As Yellen makes Fed debut, expect theater, not fireworks

Janet Yellen's first test as chair of the Federal Reserve comes on Tuesday when she faces U.S. lawmakers, some hostile to the central bank, who will want to know how committed she is to winding down the Fed's support for the economy. (USA-FED/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 940 words)

Shares, Bunds edge higher, plenty of risk ahead

LONDON - World shares make guarded gains, encouraged that Wall Street is able to weather a seemingly disappointing U.S. jobs report, though there is more than enough event risk ahead to keep investors cautious. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 900 words)

U.S. to announce trade enforcement action linked to India

WASHINGTON - The U.S. trade representative will announce a trade enforcement action tied to India, his office says, a move that could further rile relations after an incident last year involving the arrest and strip-search of an Indian consul. (USA-TRADE/INDIA, moved, 360 words)

Toyota to stop making cars in Australia from 2017

SYDNEY - Toyota Motor Corp says it will stop making cars and engines in Australia by the end of 2017, marking the end of an era for a once-vibrant auto production base and the loss of thousands of direct and indirect jobs. (TOYOTA-AUSTRALIA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Magie Lu Yueyang, 560 words)

+ See also:

- NISSAN MOTOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 460 words

EXCLUSIVE

Duo tracks double-dipping in U.S. oil firms' toxic tank cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - A pioneer in cleaning up toxic messes, Thomas Schruben long suspected major oil companies of being paid twice for dealing with leaks from underground fuel storage tanks - once from government funds and again, secretly, from insurance companies. (USA-ENVIRONMENT/TANKS (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Mica Rosenberg, 1,380 words)

REUTERS SUMMIT

Fight Eurosceptics with more integration- France's Moscovici

PARIS - Euro zone countries should launch ambitious new projects like common unemployment insurance to counter a surge in support for Eurosceptical parties, French Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said in an interview. (EUROZONE-SUMMIT/FRANCE (REUTERS SUMMIT), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 980 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-SUMMIT/PORTUGAL (REUTERS SUMMIT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Axel Bugge and Sergio Goncalves, 750 words

MARKETS

EU rules to light up derivatives markets set for shaky start

LONDON - New rules coming into force in Europe this week to shine more light on the $700 trillion derivatives markets will take years to produce a clearer picture of these complex products which were at the heart of the financial crisis. (EUROPE-DERIVATIVES/, moved, by Huw Jones, 1,020 words)

Emerging markets output growth slows to 4-month low in Jan-HSBC

LONDON - Business activity across emerging markets expanded in January at the slowest pace in four months, dragged down by sluggish services sectors in the BRIC quartet of big developing countries, a survey shows. (EMERGING-PMI/, moved, 390 words)

ECONOMY

Here comes the euro zone growth data

LONDON - The euro zone and its constituent parts will report fourth quarter economic growth numbers at the end of the week, offering policy makers at the European Central Bank a needed snapshot of the bloc's underlying strength. (ECONOMY-GLOBAL/, moved, by Jeremy Gaunt, 800 words)

Euro zone Sentix index hits highest level in nearly 3 years

BERLIN - Euro zone sentiment unexpectedly brightens in February, hitting its highest level since April 2011 as investors became more upbeat about conditions in the single currency bloc, which is gradually recovering from recession. (EUROZONE-SENTIX/, moved, 245 words)

French recovery seen struggling to pick up speed

PARIS - The French economy is set to eke out meagre growth in the first three months of the year, the central bank says, as a hesitant recovery struggles to gain momentum. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

Italy Dec industry output unexpectedly falls for first time in 4 months

Italian industrial output unexpectedly declines for the first time in four months in December, data shows, as the euro zone's third-biggest economy struggles to pull out of a prolonged slump. (ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 250 words)

China export growth seen slowing, loans surging in January

BEIJING - China's export and import growth likely cooled in January, a Reuters poll shows, underlining a broader slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, though the Lunar New Year holiday effect may overstate the soft momentum. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, 700 words)

Japan's current account woes throw spotlight on economic risks

TOKYO - Japan posted its smallest current account surplus on record last year, throwing the spotlight back on Tokyo's ability to service its huge debt and exposing a danger point in an economy starting to find its feet after years of underperformance. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/CURRENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stanley White, 750 words)

War-scarred Ivory Coast reopens for business

ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast is re-emerging as the prime investment destination in French-speaking West Africa after a decade of political turmoil but President Alassane Ouattara must weed out corruption and promote reconciliation to keep cash flowing in. (IVORYCOAST-INVESTMENT/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Joe Bavier and Daniel Flynn, 1,150 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche Telekom pays $1.1 bln for control of Czech unit

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom says it will pay 800 million euros ($1.1 billion) for full control of its T-Mobile Czech Republic unit, as it builds an integrated structure of mobile-phone networks and landlines across Europe. (DEUTSCHETELEKOM-CZECH/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

UK Energy Secretary urges regulators to look at British Gas margins-FT

LONDON - Britain's Energy Secretary Ed Davey has written to regulators saying the profit margins of big energy companies' gas supply units are too high and suggesting dominant player British Gas may have to be broken up, the Financial Times reports. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 395 words)

HTC sees profitable 2014 as introduces mid- and low-end phones

BEIJING - Taiwanese smartphone maker HTC Corp says it expects to make a profit in 2014 and predicted revenue will grow after a weak first quarter, as the beleaguered firm bets on new lines of mid-end and affordable handsets to increase gross margins. (HTC-GUIDANCE/CFO (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Paul Carsten and Michael Gold, 350 words)

+ See also:

- HTC-STRATEGY/, moved, by Michael Gold and Sinead Carew, 800 words

China's Dongfeng shares suspended as talks with Peugeot enter final stage

SHANGHAI - China's Dongfeng Motor Group Co Ltd, currently in talks to buy a stake in PSA Peugeot Citroen, asks for a trading halt pending an announcement concerning "inside information". (DONGFENG-SHARES/SUSPENSION , moved, 300 words)

Securitas says market still challenging after Q4 miss

STOCKHOLM - Securitas, the world's second-biggest security group, said tentative signs of economic recovery in Europe and the United States had not fed through to the security market, as it reports below-forecast quarterly earnings. (SECURITAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

Sliding rand boosts and burdens South African companies

JOHANNESBURG - For corporate South Africa, the tumbling rand has been both a blessing and a curse: a windfall for mining houses, it has also saddled domestic manufacturers and retailers with higher costs and weaker consumer demand. (SAFRICA-CURRENCY/, moved, by David Dolan, 780 words)

Scottish banks plan quietly as independence debate gets louder

EDINBURGH, Scotland, - In a burst of national pride at its annual shareholder meeting in 2007 Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) was blasting out the theme tune to Braveheart, a Mel Gibson film about the first Scottish fight for independence from England. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/BANKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Chris Vellacott, 1,260 words)

FEATURE

Saudi phosphate project aims to diversify from crude oil

RIYADH - The Waad al-Shimal, or "northern promise", project is part of a wider strategy of building downstream industries around the kingdom, creating jobs and boosting the private sector instead of simply exporting raw materials. (SAUDI-MAADEN/PHOSPHATE (FEATURE), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Angus McDowall, 1,100 words)