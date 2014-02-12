Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares rise for 6th day on China boost

LONDON - Global shares are on track to post their longest winning run in five on months as they rise for a sixth straight day, boosted by upbeat trade data from China and a U.S. House deal extending the federal borrowing authority. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Francesco Canepa, 600 words)

Strong China January trade data sparks cheers, doubts

BEIJING - China surprises markets with a thumping trade performance in January as import growth hit a six-month high, drawing some scepticism about the data but still allaying fears of a deepening economic malaise. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 800 words)

Bank of England's Carney to take second stab at rate guidance

LONDON - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney will try to come up with a more credible commitment to keeping interest rates at a record low, after the Bank's previous guidance was overtaken by a plunge in British unemployment. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by David Milliken, 615 words)

SocGen raises dividend payout after swing to Q4 profit

PARIS - French bank Societe Generale says it will return more cash to shareholders in 2014, after a swing to a fourth-quarter profit capped a long-running push to boost the strength of its balance sheet. (SOCGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 665 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-SUMMIT/SOCGEN (INTERVIEW, TV), moved, by Mark John, 700 words

EMERGING MARKETS

Rouble slide means Russia neighbours may follow Kazakh devaluation

LONDON - Kazakhstan's hefty devaluation could see other ex-Soviet states follow suit to protect their trade against fallout from a slide in the rouble as Moscow moves to float its currency. (EMERGING-RUSSIA/CIS, moved, by Sujata Rao, 830 words)

+ See also:

- EMERGING-EUROPE/MARKETS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Marc Jones, 855 words

ECONOMY

Yellen stays the course, says Fed to keep trimming stimulus

WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen, fresh from taking the helm of the Federal Reserve, makes it clear she will not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy, saying the central bank is on track to keep reducing its stimulus even though the labor market recovery is far from complete. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange, 1,160 words)

Record tumble in Japan machinery orders casts doubts about capex

TOKYO - Japan's core machinery orders tumbles at a record pace in December and companies expect more declines in the January-March quarter, a worrying sign for capital spending seen as key to sustain a recovery in the world's third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 800 words)

Swiss consumer prices rise for third consecutive month in January

ZURICH - Swiss consumer prices inch up for a third month running on an annual basis in January, official data shows, adding to signs that deflation pressures are easing as the economy recovers. (SWISS ECONOMY/CPI, moved, 230 words)

Norway's total GDP unexpectedly shrinks in Q4

OSLO - Norway's mainland economy grows faster than expected in the fourth quarter but once the lucrative offshore oil and shipping industries are counted in, the economy unexpectedly shrinks. (NORWAY-GDP/, moving shortly, 250 words)

Bank of Korea seen holding rates as recovery consolidates

SEOUL - South Korea's central bank will probably keep rates on hold at its monthly rate meeting as emerging markets work through the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to keep trimming its stimulus. (KOREA-ECONOMY/RATES (PREVIEW), moved, by Christine Kim, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Total raises dividend as oil and gas spending peaks

PARIS - French oil firm Total raises its dividend and confirms it will cut capital spending even though output is stalling, falling into line with industry peers by reducing investment to try to boost shareholder returns. (TOTAL-RESULTS/, moved, by Michel Rose and Benjamin Mallet, 435 words)

Heineken sees return to revenue growth again weak 2013

BRUSSELS - Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, forecast a return to revenue growth this year with higher beer sales in Africa, Asia and Latin America after a slowdown in a number of emerging markets in 2013. (HEINEKEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 670 words)

ING beats 2013 earnings expectations with 22 pct profit surge

AMSTERDAM, - Dutch financial services giant ING records underlying net profit of 3.255 billion euros ($4.45 billion) for 2013, 22 percent better than its 2012 performance and ahead of analysts' expectations. (ING/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Laura Noonan, 335 words)

Spain's Ono defers Vodafone offer, pushes on with IPO plans

MADRID - Spanish cable operator Ono says its board did not discuss any purchase proposal from Vodafone or any other bidder at a meeting on Tuesday, deciding instead to press ahead with the company's plan to list on the stock market. (ONO-VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Reckitt Benckiser sees growth, names chairman for pharma unit

LONDON - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser forecast higher sales for the new year despite challenges in emerging markets and named a chairman for its declining pharmaceuticals business, which is currently under strategic review. (RECKITTBENCKISER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

Norway's Telenor outlook mooted, share falls 4.5 pct

OSLO - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor reports disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and says its 2014 margins will miss market expectations, sending its shares more than four percent lower. (TELENOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi, 390 words)

Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro Q4 beats forecast, offers dividend

OSLO - Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest producers of aluminium, reports core earnings well above forecasts due to cost cuts and offers a dividend for 2013 in line with expectations. (NORSKHYDRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

African Barrick Gold output up but sinks to $781 mln loss

LONDON - African Barrick Gold raises production in 2013 for the first time in five years and expects output to rise further after posting an annual net loss of $781 million hurt by a plunge in gold prices. (AFRICAN-BARRICK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Imerys to buy U.S. minerals group AMCOL in $1.6 bln deal

PARIS - France's Imerys has agreed to buy Illinois-based minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for about $1.6 billion including debt to strengthen its U.S. business, it said in a statement. (IMERYS-AMCOL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

H&M to open first store in India in 2014

STOCKHOLM - Hennes & Mauritz will open its first store in India this year, it says, as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer becomes the latest to take advantage of the opening of Asia's third-largest economy to foreign operators. (H&M-INDIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

U.S. to offer companies broad standards to improve cybersecurity

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government is expected to release the final version of voluntary standards meant to help U.S. companies in nationally critical industries better protect themselves against cyber attacks. (USA-CYBERSECURITY/STANDARDS, moved, by Alina Selyukh, 630 words)

Solar demand revival draws panel makers out of debt shadow

HONG KONG - Solar panel makers are tapping capital markets for the first time in more than two years, shoring up battered balance sheets and improving their ability to pay off billions of dollars of debt as demand for the green energy recovers. (CHINA-SOLAR/FUNDS, moved, by Umesh Desai and Charlie Zhu, 600 words)

AGL Energy agrees to buy Macquarie Generation for A$1.5 bln

SYDNEY - Australian gas and electricity retailer AGL Energy Ltd says it has agreed to buy Australian state-owned power company Macquarie Generation for A$1.505 billion ($1.36 billion). (AUSTRALIA-MACQUARIE/AGL (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Danone to double stake in top China dairy firm for $665 mln

HONG KONG - France's Danone will spend $665 million to lift its effective stake in China's top dairy firm, China Mengniu Dairy as it seeks to boost its presence in one of its most important markets. (MENGNIU-DANONE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok, 580 words)