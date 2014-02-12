Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Bank of England hints at 2015 rate rise, blurs guidance

LONDON, - The Bank of England hinted that interest rates may need to start rising in just over a year as it broadened its guidance on when it will consider the economy to be healthy enough to cope with higher borrowing costs. (BRITAIN-BOE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 730 words)

China trade, U.S. budget deal push world stocks to 6th day of gains

LONDON - Global shares are on track to post their longest winning run in five months as they rise for a sixth straight day, boosted by upbeat trade data from China and a U.S. House deal extending the federal borrowing authority. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 500 words)

Strong China January trade data sparks cheers, doubts

BEIJING - China surprises markets with a thumping trade performance in January as import growth hit a six-month high, drawing some scepticism about the data but still allaying fears of a deepening economic malaise. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, 800 words)

SocGen raises dividend payout after swing to Q4 profit

PARIS - French bank Societe Generale says it will return more cash to shareholders in 2014, after a swing to a fourth-quarter profit capped a long-running push to boost the strength of its balance sheet. (SOCGEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 870 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE-SUMMIT/SOCGEN (INTERVIEW, TV), moved, by Mark John, 700 words

EMERGING MARKETS

Emerging assets firmer on solid Chinese data, Fed reassurance

LONDON - Emerging stocks rise 1 percent to three-week highs, lifted by solid Chinese trade data and the new Federal Reserve boss who testified that there are no plans to speed up the pace of stimulus withdrawal. (MARKETS-EMERGING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sujata Rao, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Germany says domestic demand to drive 2014 growth as trade drags

BERLIN - German economic growth will gather speed this year as domestic demand strengthens, but foreign trade will weigh on the export-oriented economy for a second straight year, the Economy Ministry says. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Michelle Martin, 440 words)

Euro zone industry stumbles in December, but recovery still seen on track

BRUSSELS - Euro zone industrial output falls more than expected in December, data shows, but probably not by enough to have stopped economic growth from picking up slightly in the last three months of the year. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 515 words)

OPEC joins U.S. in predicting stronger 2014 oil demand

LONDON - World oil demand will rise slightly more than expected in 2014, OPEC says, becoming the second major forecaster this week to predict higher fuel use as economic growth picks up in Europe and the United States. (OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 450 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-OIL/FORECAST (UPDATE 1), moved, by Olesya Astakhova, 500 words

Yellen stays the course, says Fed to keep trimming stimulus

WASHINGTON - Janet Yellen, fresh from taking the helm of the Federal Reserve, makes it clear she will not make any abrupt changes to U.S. monetary policy, saying the central bank is on track to keep reducing its stimulus even though the labor market recovery is far from complete. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Jonathan Spicer and Jason Lange, 1,160 words)

Britain to tell Scotland: leave the UK and lose the pound, reports

LONDON - Britain is likely to warn Scots that they cannot have a currency union with the rest of the United Kingdom if they vote for independence in a September referendum, local media reports, citing unidentified government sources. (BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/OSBORNE (UPDATE 1), moved, 290 words)

+ See also:

- RBS-SCOTLAND/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 320 words

Record tumble in Japan machinery orders casts doubts about capex

TOKYO - Japan's core machinery orders tumbles at a record pace in December and companies expect more declines in the January-March quarter, a worrying sign for capital spending seen as key to sustain a recovery in the world's third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 800 words)

Kazakh leader says weaker tenge will boost nation's economy

ALMATY - Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev says the devaluation of the tenge is a major boon for the fast-growing economy and tells the central bank to keep the national currency stable within its new exchange range. (KAZAKHSTAN-GDP/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 600 words)

Swiss consumer prices rise for third consecutive month in January

ZURICH - Swiss consumer prices inch up for a third month running on an annual basis in January, official data shows, adding to signs that deflation pressures are easing as the economy recovers. (SWISS-ECONOMY/CPI, moved, 230 words)

Norway's GDP surprise deals another blow to rate cut hopes

OSLO - Norway's mainland economy grows faster than expected in the fourth quarter, further reducing the chance of any rate cut, even as total GDP which includes the lucrative offshore oil and shipping industries contracted. (NORWAY-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Balazs Koranyi, 490 words)

COMPANIES

Total raises dividend as oil and gas spending peaks

PARIS - French oil firm Total raises its dividend and confirms it will cut capital spending even though output is stalling, falling into line with industry peers by reducing investment to try to boost shareholder returns. (TOTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michel Rose and Benjamin Mallet, 770 words)

Heineken sees return to revenue growth after weak 2013

BRUSSELS - Heineken, the world's third-largest brewer, forecast a return to revenue growth this year with higher beer sales in Africa, Asia and Latin America after a slowdown in several emerging markets in 2013. (HEINEKEN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 670 words)

Thomson Reuters posts sharper-than-expected fall in profit

Thomson Reuters Corp reports a steeper-than-expected drop in fourth-quarter earnings, hurt by cutbacks at financial institutions in Europe and in emerging markets. (THOMSONREUTERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jennifer Saba, 460 words)

TV and sponsorship deals boost Man Utd revenue

LONDON - English soccer champions Manchester United provide some cheer in an otherwise gloomy season with an 11.6 percent jump in second quarter revenues, helped by rising commercial and broadcasting sales. (MANCHESTER UNITED-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 395 words)

Dividends beckon as ING mulls early pay back of state aid

AMSTERDAM, - ING, which will soon lose its crown as Europe's last bancassurance super-power, could ramp up its repayment of state aid once the sale of its insurance division and an EU review of bank capital are completed, executives say. (ING/RESULTS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Laura Noonan, 335 words)

Spain's Ono pushes on with stock market listing plan

MADRID - Spain's largest cable operator Ono says it is pressing ahead with its plan for a stock market sale, putting pressure on Britain's Vodafone to raise its takeover proposal. (ONO-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Reckitt Benckiser sees growth, names chairman for pharma unit

LONDON - British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser forecast higher sales for the new year despite challenges in emerging markets and named a chairman for its declining pharmaceuticals business, which is currently under strategic review. (RECKITTBENCKISER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)

Norway's Telenor disappoints on margin expectations

OSLO - Norwegian telecoms group Telenor releases weaker than expected fourth-quarter earnings and 2014 margin guidance, sending its shares down five percent. (TELENOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Balazs Koranyi and Joachim Dagenborg, 435 words)

Aluminium maker Norsk Hydro Q4 beats forecast, offers dividend

OSLO - Norsk Hydro, one of the world's largest producers of aluminium, reports core earnings well above forecasts due to cost cuts and offers a dividend for 2013 in line with expectations. (NORSKHYDRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

African Barrick Gold output up but sinks to $781 mln loss

LONDON - African Barrick Gold raises production in 2013 for the first time in five years and expects output to rise further after posting an annual net loss of $781 million hurt by a plunge in gold prices. (AFRICAN-BARRICK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words)

Imerys to buy U.S. minerals group AMCOL in $1.6 bln deal

PARIS - France's Imerys has agreed to buy Illinois-based minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for about $1.6 billion including debt to strengthen its U.S. business, it said in a statement. (IMERYS-AMCOL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

H&M to open first store in India in 2014

STOCKHOLM - Hennes & Mauritz will open its first store in India this year, it says, as the world's second-biggest fashion retailer becomes the latest to take advantage of the opening of Asia's third-largest economy to foreign operators. (H&M-INDIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

U.S. to offer companies broad standards to improve cybersecurity

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government is expected to release the final version of voluntary standards meant to help U.S. companies in nationally critical industries better protect themselves against cyber attacks. (USA-CYBERSECURITY/STANDARDS, moved, by Alina Selyukh, 630 words)

Danone to double stake in top China dairy firm for $665 mln

HONG KONG/PARIS - France's Danone will spend $665 million to lift its effective stake in China's top dairy firm, China Mengniu Dairy as it seeks to boost its presence in one of its most important markets. (MENGNIU-DANONE/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Denny Thomas and Donny Kwok, 780 words)