TOP STORIES

China boosts shares as nerves hold after U.S. jobs data

LONDON - European and Asian share markets march higher, lifted by upbeat Chinese trade data and cautious optimism that the world's economy and markets can cope with a gradual withdrawal of U.S. stimulus. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Slower China inflation reduces worries of tighter policy

BEIJING - China's annual consumer inflation unexpectedly slows in November, easing market fears of any imminent policy tightening as authorities meet this week to outline their policy and reform priorities for 2014. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Kevin Yao, 400 words)

German Oct trade surplus narrows, gives euro zone cheer

BERLIN - Germany's trade surplus falls in October as firms' and households' increase appetite to spend sees import growth far outpace that of exports - a welcome move for struggling euro zone peers anxious to sell more to Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

EADS plans to cut up to 6,000 jobs and sell its Paris HQ -paper

PARIS - European aerospace company EADS plans to cut between 5,000 and 6,000 jobs and sell its Parisian headquarters as part of a restructuring programme it will detail later on Monday, Le Figaro newspaper reports. (EADS-CUTS/, moved, 220 words)

INSIGHT

Family, politicians battle over "Brand Mandela"

JOHANNESBURG - From political posters to bottles of wine and kitchen aprons, the face and name of Nelson Mandela are a potent commercial and political brand in South Africa. Little wonder it's so sought after - and the source of occasional squabbles. (MANDELA/BRAND (INSIGHT, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Peroshni Govender, Jon Herskovitz and David Dolan, 1,780 words)

ECONOMY

Fearing the Fed, aching for the ECB

BRUSSELS - Investors are sorely missing clarity on the world economy as the year draws to a close, and neither European finance ministers nor a new U.S. central bank president are likely to provide it. (ECONOMY/GLOBAL (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Robin Emmott, 855 words)

Bank of France raises Q4 GDP estimate to 0.5 percent

PARIS - France's economy is set to gather steam toward the end of 2013 and will grow by 0.5 percent on the quarter in the final three months of the year, the Bank of France said on Friday in its second of three estimates. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Mersch says QE would pose immense challenges for ECB

FRANKFURT - Buying government bonds or other assets outright in the market is possible for the European Central Bank, but poses immense challenges for the central bank, Executive Board member Yves Mersch says. (ECB/MERSCH (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words)

Japan business mood improves, bodes well for BOJ tankan

TOKYO - Japanese business confidence improves in the three months to December and is predicted to continue rising, a Reuters poll shows, adding to evidence of a steady recovery in the world's third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 500 words)

"Brussels consensus" widens gulf with EU electorates

PARIS - Call it the Brussels Consensus. A system of beliefs rooted in European Union treaties helps explain the growing gulf between policy elites and ordinary citizens that may cause a political earthquake in European Parliament elections next May. (EU-CONSENSUS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 965 words)

COMPANIES

Kazakhmys sells power station stake as mine costs rise

LONDON - Kazakhmys is selling its stake in Kazakhstan's largest power station for $1.3 billion, the copper miner says, boosting its finances as it also told investors that its Bozshakol mine would cost almost a fifth more than planned. (KAZAKHMYS-POWER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)

HSBC considers floating UK banking business -FT

HSBC Holdings Plc is considering the flotation of up to 30 percent of its British retail and commercial banking arm, the Financial Times reports, a move that would help it cope with planned new rules that demand that British banks ringfence their retail arms. (HSBC-BRITAIN/IPO, moved, 160 words)

Hapag-Lloyd CEO eyes growth through shipping consolidation

HAMBURG - German shipping company Hapag-Lloyd's merger talks with Chile's Vapores may herald further deals with other peers, its chief executive said, as the group strives to catch up with the industry's top three players. (HAPAGLLOYD-CEO/STRATEGY, moved, 390 words)

KKR, Bain among bidders for Tyco's $1.6 bln S.Korea unit -sources

HONG KONG - KKR & Co LP and Bain Capital are among suitors which have placed initial bids for Tyco International Inc's South Korean security systems unit, a business valued at about $1.6 billion, people familiar with the matter says. (TYCO-SOUTHKOREA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Aldred and Denny Thomas, 425 words)

Alibaba invests $361 mln in appliance maker's "big goods" logistics

HONG KONG/BEIJING - Alibaba Group will invest HK$2.82 billion ($361 million) in appliance maker Haier Electronics Group Ltd in a deal aimed at expanding the Chinese e-commerce giant's logistics reach to the millions of consumers in China's vast interior. (HAIER-ALIBABA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Donny Kwok and Matthew Miller, 700 words)

In Beijing housing market, education drives location

BEIJING - Parents of primary schoolers in Beijing are driving up property prices in areas with the most popular schools in a trend that is set to accelerate with a baby boom expected after China eased its one-child policy last month. (CHINA-SCHOOL/HOUSING (PICTURE), moved, by Li Hui and Ben Blanchard, 1,000 words)

Australia's IPO resurgence to keep bankers busy next year

HONG KONG/SYDNEY - Bankers in Australia have much to cheer this Christmas as fees from underwriting IPOs surge 10-fold this year, and many are now betting on an equally active year in 2014 as a slew of private equity exits keep the market busy. (AUSTRALIA-IPOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Elzio Barreto and Jackie Range, 800 words)

Small steps to Mars are a big leap for Indian companies

NEW DELHI - Indian companies that built most of the parts for the country's recently launched Mars mission are using their low-cost, high-tech expertise in frugal space engineering to compete for global aerospace, defence and nuclear contracts worth billions. (INDIA-SPACE/ (PICTURE), moved, by Shyamantha Asokan, 800 words)

RESOURCES

Lured by cheap coal, Southeast Asia turns away from gas

SINGAPORE - Southeast Asia's power sector will tilt away from gas to use more coal by the end of this decade, chipping away at demand for liquefied natural gas as the region of more than 600 million people tries to cut costs to meet soaring electricity needs. (SOUTHEAST-ASIA/LNG (GRAPHIC), moved, by acob Gronholt-Pedersen, 900 words)