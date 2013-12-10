Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU ministers aim for political deal on closing bad banks

BRUSSELS - European Union finance ministers are likely to take a political step towards creating a banking union with powers to close down failing banks, but leave nagging legal details to another time, perhaps next week. (EUROZONE-BANKING/, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 665 words)

U.S. set to adopt Volcker rule to curb bank trading gambles

WASHINGTON - U.S. regulators are set to approve a rule to rein in risky trading by banks, a crucial part of their efforts to reform Wall Street and prevent another costly taxpayer bailout. (FINANCIAL-REGULATION/VOLCKER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Douwe Miedema, 600 words)

China's 2014 growth in focus as leaders meet on reform plans

BEIJING - China's leaders begin mapping out their economic and reform plans for 2014 behind closed doors and will have drawn confidence from data showing the economy has sustained momentum from a mid-year pick-up into the final quarter. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Kevin Yao, 770 words)

Euro scales heights, stocks lose grip on gains

LONDON - The euro reaches a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar, as focus intensifies on the dwindling level of spare cash in the euro zone's banking system and the ECB's apparent lack of concern. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 885 words)

ECONOMY

"Warp speed" risk for UK housing but early rate hike out

LONDON - Expectations of future British house price rises have hit a 14-year high just as central bank chief Mark Carney signals monetary policy will remain exceptionally loose despite the potential for them to jump at 'warp speed'. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Freya Berry, 650 words)

Coeure sees no reason for "spectacular" ECB action

FRANKFURT - Euro zone inflation is not undershooting the European Central Bank's target of just below 2 percent so much that it should use its heaviest artillery to try to boost prices, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure says. (ECB/COEURE, moved, 580 words)

Italian economy shows recovery signs, France disappoints

ROME - Italy's economy stagnates in the third quarter after two years of contraction, but a firm rise in industrial output in October reinforced expectations of a return to growth in the last three months of the year. (ECONOMY-ITALY/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

OPEC cuts output closer to 2014 demand, upbeat on economy

LONDON - OPEC has trimmed its crude oil output towards next year's global requirement, the exporter group says, further whittling away at a supply surplus that could weigh on prices. (OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 380 words)

Domestic demand boosts Turkey, but pace of growth slows

ISTANBUL - Turkey's economy grows more than expected in the third quarter, thanks to strong domestic demand and private investments, and its economy minister forecast full-year growth will exceed the government target, despite a slowdown in quarterly growth. (TURKEY-GDP/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Seda Sezer and Daren Butler, 645 words)

RESOURCES

Dry bulk shipping comes late to the e-party

LONDON - When importing a single cargo by sea requires an average of 36 original documents and 240 copies from 27 parties, the only wonder is that it has taken so long for trade houses and miners to embrace electronic shipping documents. (SHIPPING-ELECTRONIC/, moved, by Jonathan Saul and Silvia Antonioli, 700 words)

COMPANIES

EADS under fire over job cuts in defence shake-up

PARIS/BERLIN - Airbus parent EADS comes under fire from shareholders France and Germany over plans to cut 5,800 jobs, but its chief executive says that ignoring weak defence and space markets will have put even more jobs at risk. (EADS-JOBS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim Hepher and Gernot Heller, 640 words)

Swiss bank Valiant is first to bow to U.S. tax probe

ZURICH - Only a small number of Swiss banks have come forward to work with U.S. officials in a crackdown on wealthy Americans evading taxes through hidden offshore accounts, which means further uncertainty for a handful of banks being formally investigated. (TAX/SWITZERLAND (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, 545 words)

Police probe Novo Nordisk over disclosure of drug setback

COPENHAGEN - Novo Nordisk, the world's largest insulin maker, is facing a Danish police probe after it is reported by the financial watchdog for not disclosing at once that its big new product hope Tresiba had been refused U.S. approval. (NOVO-POLICE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Shida Chayesteh, 500 words)

Alitalia finally nets 300 mln euros in cash call - source

MILAN - Italy's struggling airline Alitalia has finally succeeded in netting the 300 million euros ($412 million) it needs to keep flying over Christmas after a long drawn-out capital raising, a source with knowledge of the operation says. (ALITALIA-CASHCALL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

Lloyds sells St James stake, gets closer to dividend

LONDON - Lloyds Bank boosts its capital by 685 million pounds ($1.1 billion) via the sale of its remaining stake in wealth manager St James's Place, raising hopes it can soon pay dividends again for the first time since its 2008 bailout.(LLOYDS-ST JAMES'S PLACE/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Sanitec rises in Sweden's biggest IPO for 7 years

STOCKHOLM - Shares in bath and toilet maker Sanitec jump on their first day of trading after Sweden's biggest listing in seven years met with strong demand from investors betting on a pick up in Europe's long-suffering construction industry. (SANITEC-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sven Nordenstam and Niklas Pollard, 550 words)

Volvo to sell rental unit to private equity for $1.1 bln

STOCKHOLM - World number two truck maker Volvo says it has agreed to sell its machine rental business in North America to U.S. private equity firm Platinum Equity for about 7.2 billion Swedish crowns ($1.1 billion). (VOLVO-RENTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

TUI Travel sees strong 2014 as customers spend more on foreign holidays

LONDON - TUI Travel, the world's biggest tour operator, beat forecast profits thanks to strong sales of more expensive holidays in the UK and Germany, and says it will hit ambitious 2014 targets as people spend more on foreign holidays. (TUITRAVEL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 570 words)

Maker of faulty French breast implants given four years jail

MARSEILLE - The founder of a French breast implant company is sentenced to four years in prison by a Marseille court for hiding the true nature of the sub-standard silicone used in implants sold to 300,000 women around the world. (FRANCE-IMPLANTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jean-Francois Rosnoblet and Alexandria Sage, 735 words)