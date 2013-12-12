Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Peugeot Citroen unveils $1.5 bln writedown, Dongfeng tie-up

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen unveils a 1.1 billion euro ($1.52 billion) writedown at its ailing overseas operations and wins General Motors backing for a tie-up with China's Dongfeng. (PEUGEOT-DONGFENG/TALKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sophie Sassard and Laurence Frost, 600 words)

Fallen star Slovenia to reveal cost of bank clean-up

LJUBLJANA - Slovenia, once the economic star of Europe's ex-communist east, is set to reveal how much money its banks need to stay afloat and whether it can get by without help from its euro zone peers. (SLOVENIA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Almir Demirovic and Zoran Radosavljevic, 800 words)

Bank creditors fear fast-tracked EU bail-in

LONDON - European Union plans to force bondholders in a failing lender to take losses from the start of 2016 weakens bank debt as investors fret they will be on the hook earlier than expected. (EU BANK/BAIL-IN (UPDATE 1), expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Alex Chambers and Helene Durand, 600 works)

European shares touch two-month low on stimulus concerns

LONDON - European shares slip to a two-month low, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, on growing expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve may start trimming its massive stimulus as early as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Atul Prakash, 700 words)

INSIGHT

Philips restores profit by rediscovering relevance

AMSTERDAM - Every year Singaporeans and Malaysians choke on smoke when farmers and plantation firms in neighbouring Indonesia clear land with fires. Last summer, Philips diverted stocks of air purifiers to tackle the problem, emblematic of a more nimble approach that has helped the company reinvent itself. PHILIPS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Sara Webb, 1,625 words)

MARKETS

Reuters quarterly global stock markets poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed about 300 equity analysts on the outlook major stock indexes globally. The results will be published at 1420 GMT/09.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/WRAP, 700 words)

Europe no longer the bane of US corporate profits

NEW YORK - Europe, long a scapegoat for weak earnings at U.S. multinational companies, is now looking like a more dependable source of profits, and that could make some stocks that have lagged this year's rally more enticing to investors. (USA-EARNINGS/EUROPE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 950 words)

ECONOMY

Monitoring euro money market conditions closely

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank says in its monthly bulletin that it will not let money market rates rise too much to hamper the economic recovery. (ECB/BULLETIN, moved, 230 words)

SNB keeps lid on franc, rates on hold near zero

ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank keeps its 1.20 franc per euro currency cap in place and holds interest rates unchanged near zero, saying the country's recovering economy is still vulnerable. (SWISS-RATES/, moved, 100 words)

EU to launch probe into British nuclear state aid - sources

BRUSSELS/LONDON - The European Commission will open an investigation next week into planned British support for a new nuclear power plant, two people familiar with the matter says, in a precedent-setting case for future nuclear funding in Europe. (EU-BRITAIN/NUCLEAR, moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Karolin Schaps, 360 words)

MINING

Investors cautious as miners consider return to gold hedging

LONDON - Gold miners, rattled by a sharp drop in prices, are asking the once unthinkable: could this be the time to return to hedging, a practice that locks in prices to protect revenues in times of weakness, but cost the industry billions during the boom? For investors, the answer could well be 'no'. (GOLD-HEDGING/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jan Harvey and Clara Ferreira-Marques, 900 words)

Local banks step in to fund Africa's new generation of mines

LONDON - Local banks are playing an increasingly significant role in funding Africa's new generation of mines, providing cash for projects seen as too risky or capital intensive for rattled public markets and cautious international lenders. (AFRICA-BANKS/MINING, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 750 words)

COMPANIES

Fortum sells its Finnish grid for $3.5 bln

HELSINKI - State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum says it agrees to sell its power grid in Finland to a consortium led by First State and Borealis for 2.55 billion euros ($3.5 billion) as it looks to focus more on power and heat generation. (FORTUM-GRID/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl, 415 words)

Monte Paschi management, top investor clash over cash call

MILAN/ROME - The management of troubled bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is set to clash with its top shareholder over the timing of a much-needed 3 billion euro capital increase at a board meeting. (MONTEPASCHI/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, 600 words)

Metro targets 'marked' profit rise as cuts dividend

COLOGNE - Metro, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, aims for a significant improvement in profitability for 2013/14 when it will launch a new global image campaign after reporting a net loss and saying it will pay no dividend. (METRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

UK's Co-op appoints Myners on 1 pound salary to lead review

LONDON - Britain's troubled Co-operative Group names ex-Treasury minister Paul Myners to its board on a token salary of just one pound ($1.6) to help review the running of the customer-owned retail-to-funerals operator. (COOP MYNERS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Belinda Goldsmith, 350 words)

Roche agrees $600 mln deal for Prothena Parkinson's drug

ZURICH - Roche has raised it bet on medicines for the human brain by signing a deal with Ireland's Prothena Corp worth up to $600 million to develop and commercialise a treatment for Parkinson's disease. (ROCHE-PROTHENA/, moved, 300 words)

China's Cinda soars in HK debut as investors feast on debt

HONG KONG - Shares in China Cinda Asset Management Co Ltd surges as much as a third in their trading debut, marking a major success for China's first listing of a bad debt management firm and boding well for other potential IPOs in the sector. (CINDA-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 700 words)

Wood Group warns on engineering profit next year

LONDON - British energy services company Wood Group warns that profits from its engineering division will be down significantly next year due to weakness in Canada, causing its share price to plummet 12 percent. (WOODGROUP-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 300 words)