TOP STORIES

Peugeot unveils writedown, GM backing for Dongfeng deal

PARIS/LONDON - French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen takes a 1.1 billion euro ($1.52 billion) writedown at its ailing overseas operations and wins General Motors backing for a tie-up with China's Dongfeng. (PEUGEOT-DONGFENG/TALKS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Sophie Sassard and Laurence Frost, 600 words)

+ See also:

- PEUGEOT-DONGFENG/GM (UPDATE 1), expect shortly, by Edward Taylor, 530 words)

Slovenia says to save banks alone, brings relief for EU

LJUBLJANA - Slovenia's ailing banks need 4.8 billion euros in extra capital to stay afloat, a sum the small euro zone country says it will raise alone without becoming the bloc's latest bailout recipient. (SLOVENIA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Almir Demirovic and Zoran Radosavljevic, 780 words)

Bank creditors fear fast-tracked EU bail-in

LONDON - European Union plans to force bondholders in a failing lender to take losses from the start of 2016 weakens bank debt as investors fret they will be on the hook earlier than expected. (EU BANK/BAIL-IN (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alex Chambers and Helene Durand, 600 works)

World shares hit 1-month low on Fed jitters

LONDON - Global equities slip to a one-month low on mounting speculation that a provisional budget deal in Washington will prompt the Federal Reserve to start trimming its stimulus as early as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Atul Prakash, 830 words)

INSIGHT

Philips restores profit by rediscovering relevance

AMSTERDAM - Every year Singaporeans and Malaysians choke on smoke when farmers and plantation firms in neighbouring Indonesia clear land with fires. Last summer, Philips diverted stocks of air purifiers to tackle the problem, emblematic of a more nimble approach that has helped the company reinvent itself. PHILIPS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Sara Webb, 1,625 words)

MARKETS

Reuters quarterly global stock markets poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed about 300 equity analysts on the outlook major stock indexes globally. The results will be published at 1420 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/WRAP, 700 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/BRITAIN, by Tricia Wright, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/RUSSIA, by Megan Davies, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/EUROPE, by Atul Prakash, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/US, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 700 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/ASIA, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 700 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/JAPAN, moved, by Ayai Tomisawa, 700 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/AUSTRALIA, by Maggie Lu Yueyang, 700 words

Europe no longer the bane of US corporate profits

NEW YORK - Europe, long a scapegoat for weak earnings at U.S. multinational companies, is now looking like a more dependable source of profits, and that could make some stocks that have lagged this year's rally more enticing to investors. (USA-EARNINGS/EUROPE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 950 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. retail sales rise in November, boost economic outlook

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales rise solidly as Americans buy automobiles and a range of other goods, adding to signs of a strengthening economy that could draw the Federal Reserve closer to reducing the pace of monetary stimulus. The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose sharply last week(USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM EST, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)

ECB's Draghi: Sovereign debt risk treatment a global matter

STRASBOURG, France - The European Central Bank will not unilaterally assign risk weightings to the various euro zone governments bonds on banks' balance sheets, ECB President Mario Draghi says. (ECB/DRAGHI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sakari Suoninen, 400 words)

UK's Osborne puts welfare budget in austerity crosshairs

LONDON - Billions of pounds of further cuts to Britain's welfare system will have to be taken by the country's next government to avoid deeper cuts in public services, finance minister George Osborne says. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/OSBORNE-WELFARE (UPDATE 1), moved, by William James, 460 words)

Euro zone industrial output drops sharply in October

BRUSSELS - Euro zone industrial output falls at its steepest monthly rate in more than a year in October, highlighting the fragility of the bloc's economic recovery and supporting the case for further central bank stimulus. (EUROZONE-PRODUCTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martin Santa, 455 words)

+ See also:

- IRELAND-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, 100 words

Spain's recovery yet to be felt in austerity worn capital

MADRID - Hundreds of street lamp and traffic light maintenance workers plan to go on strike in Madrid, the latest in a succession of public sector worker walk-outs to hit Spain's austerity-fatigued capital city. (SPAIN-MADRID/STRIKE, moved, by Paul Day, 990 words)

EU to launch probe into British nuclear aid - sources

BRUSSELS/LONDON - The European Commission will open an investigation next week into planned British support for a new nuclear power plant, two people familiar with the matter says, in a precedent-setting case for future nuclear funding in Europe. (EU-BRITAIN/NUCLEAR (UPDATE 1), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and Karolin Schaps, 380 words)

MINING

Investors cautious as miners consider return to gold hedging

LONDON - Gold miners, rattled by a sharp drop in prices, are asking the once unthinkable: could this be the time to return to hedging, a practice that locks in prices to protect revenues in times of weakness, but cost the industry billions during the boom? For investors, the answer could well be 'no'. (GOLD-HEDGING/, moved, by Jan Harvey and Clara Ferreira-Marques, 900 words)

Local banks step in to fund Africa's new generation of mines

LONDON - Local banks are playing an increasingly significant role in funding Africa's new generation of mines, providing cash for projects seen as too risky or capital intensive for rattled public markets and cautious international lenders. (AFRICA-BANKS/MINING, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 750 words)

COMPANIES

Liberty Global in takeover talks with cable firm Ziggo

BRUSSELS - U.S. cable group Liberty Global is in takeover talks with Dutch operator Ziggo, its latest move to consolidate the sector in Europe in a deal analysts say could cost around 5 billion euros ($6.9 billion). (ZIGGO-LIBERTY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 525 words)

Airbus says to focus on current products, reduce risk

PARIS - European aerospace group EADS pledges to shun risky investments and new airplane programmes as it buries the ghost of troubled projects and promises investors a smoother ride in coming years. (EADS-AIRBUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 460 words)

+ See also:

- AIRLINES-IATA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robert Evans and Tom Miles, 410 words

Monte Paschi seen clashing with top investor over cash call

MILAN/ROME - The management of troubled bank Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is set to clash with its top shareholder over the timing of a much-needed 3 billion euro capital increase at a board meeting. (MONTEPASCHI-BOARD/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stefano Bernabei and Danilo Masoni, 600 words)

Fortum sells its Finnish grid for $3.5 bln

HELSINKI - State-controlled Finnish utility Fortum says it agrees to sell its power grid in Finland to a consortium led by First State and Borealis for 2.55 billion euros ($3.5 billion) as it looks to focus more on power and heat generation. (FORTUM-GRID/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl, 515 words)

India lets Nokia transfer Chennai factory to Microsoft

NEW DELHI/HELSINKI - Nokia has won an appeal to release a local factory seized by authorities in a tax dispute, allowing the transfer of the plant as part of the sale of its mobile phone business to Microsoft. (NOKIA-INDIA/TAX (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sumeet Chatterjee and Ritsuko Ando, 530 words)

Anglo says turnaround is "basic", but will take time

LONDON - Anglo American tells investors that its turnaround is "basic" but will take years, with no big sell-off of assets in the short term and headwinds continuing into 2014 as the company overhauls the performance of key mines. (ANGLOAMERICAN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)

Russia to bridge digital divide with new rules

MOSCOW - A newly-introduced Russian regulation obliging mobile operators to cover even the smallest inhabited areas will help lift the quality of life across the world's largest territory, its telecoms minister says. (RUSSIA-TELECOMS (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva, 680 words)

Metro targets 'marked' profit rise after dividend scrapped

COLOGNE - German retailer Metro has seen sales rise in the key pre-Christmas period and hopes for a boost to profitability as it launches a campaign to update its global image after a tough few years. (METRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Emma Thomasson, 690 words)

UK's Co-op appoints Myners on 1 pound salary to lead review

LONDON - Britain's troubled Co-operative Group names ex-Treasury minister Paul Myners to its board on a token salary of just one pound ($1.6) to help review the running of the customer-owned retail-to-funerals operator. (COOP-MYNERS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Kate Holton and Belinda Goldsmith, 350 words)

Dufry buys remaining stake in Greece's HDF for 328 mln euros

ATHENS - Swiss travel retailer Dufry agrees to buy the 49 percent of Hellenic Duty Free it does not already own from Greek rival Folli Follie for about $452 million, a vote of confidence in the austerity-hit economy. (DUFRY-HELLENIC/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Angeliki Koutantou, 600 words)