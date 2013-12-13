Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

In landmark for EU, Ireland leaves its bailout behind

DUBLIN - Three years after going cap in hand to international lenders, Ireland officially ends its bailout, providing a landmark for euro zone efforts to resolve its debt crisis. (IRELAND-BAILOUT/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1530 GMT/1030 AM ET, by Conor Humphries and Sam Cage, 700 words)

+ See also:

- IRELAND-POLITICS/, moved, by Conor Humphries, 800 words

- IRELAND-BAILOUT/TEAM, moved, by Padraic Halpin, 800 words

Europe faces moment of truth on banks, with flawed defences

BRUSSELS - Europe's banks face a moment of truth next year when health checks will spell out the repairs they need. The trouble is that fixing them could require cash-strapped governments to borrow more, often from the very banks that need their help. (EUROPE-BANKS/GOVERNMENT (INSIGHT), moved, by John O'Donnell, 1,300 words).

Peugeot shares tumble as GM offloads stake

PARIS - Shares in French carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen fall a further 11.6 percent, making for a 23 percent fall in just four days, after U.S. alliance partner General Motors sells its stake ahead of a possible new share issue by the struggling French carmaker. (PEUGEOT-GM/SHARES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Blaise Robinson and James Regan, 600 words)

EU watchdog eases rule capping bankers' bonuses

LONDON - Bankers in the European Union earning over half a million euros a year could be excluded from a cap on their bonus if they are not major risk takers, according to a revised rule from the bloc's banking watchdog. (EU-BANKS/BONUSES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 400 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Fed taper concern boosts dollar, weigh on stocks

LONDON - Global equities head for their biggest two-week drop since June and the dollar hits 5-year highs against the yen amid concern the U.S. Federal Reserve could start scaling back its stimulus as early as next week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Toni Vorobyova, 590 words)

Investors face low return world in 2014

LONDON - Is 3 percent the new 8 percent? Institutional investors such as pension funds and insurers have typically built in return assumptions of 8 percent, but this may no longer be realistic and investors will need to recalibrate going into 2014. (INVESTMENT-RETURN/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 800 words)

EU banking watchdog warns of risks from Bitcoin

LONDON - People using Bitcoins are on their own when it comes to losses, the European Union's banking watchdog says in a formal warning to consumers on the risks of using unregulated online currencies. (EU/BITCOIN, moved, by Huw Jones, 400 words)

Asia-Pacific M&A volume falls for 3rd year, deal size grows

HONG KONG - Asia-Pacific M&A volumes fall 3.3 percent this year, recording the smallest annual tally in four years with stock market volatility hitting the confidence of buyers. (ASIA-DEALS/LEAGUETABLE, moved, by Denny Thomas, 500 words)

Asia FX carry trade returns but hostage to volatility

SINGAPORE - The currency carry trade is making a slow comeback in Asia although, unlike its popular pre-crisis version, punters are more selective in their investment targets for fear that market volatility could leave them with losses. (MARKETS-ASIA/CARRY (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Vidya Ranganathan, 1,200 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-JAPAN/CARRY, moved, by Amy Sawitta Lefevre, 700 words

ECONOMY

U.S. wholesale prices seen flat in November

WASHINGTON - U.S. wholesale prices were likely flat in November, the latest sign of a lack of inflation pressures that could help convince the Fed to wait a bit longer before it starts to wind down its monetary stimulus. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1) , expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lucia Mutikani, 600 words)

ECB's "ugly deleveraging" may call for new policies - Coeure

PARIS - The European Central Bank may have to use new tools to guard against the risks arising from the liquidity it has pumped into the financial system, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure says. (ECB-COEURE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

+ see also:

- ECB-BANKS/REPAYMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, 535 words

Don't delay Russia's economic reforms, says Sberbank CEO

MOSCOW - Russia's flagging economy is in urgent need of reform to unlock new sources of growth as the consumer spending boom that has driven its expansion runs out of steam, Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref says. (RUSSIA-SBERBANK/REFORMS (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva, 650 words)

UK's housing market capable of turning scalding - BoE's Dale

LONDON - The Bank of England is fully aware that Britain's housing market has a "microwave-type quality" with a tendency to go suddenly from lukewarm to scalding hot, its chief economist says. (BRITAIN-BOE/DALE, moved, 440 words)

COMPANIES

Deutsche Bank under scrutiny in gold price-fixing probe

FRANKFURT - German banking regulator Bafin has demanded documents from Deutsche Bank as part of a probe into suspected manipulation of benchmark gold and silver prices by banks, the Financial Times reports, citing sources. (METALS-PROBE-DEUTSCHEBANK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Gould, 575 words)

AIG seen in talks to sell jet-leasing unit to AerCap

U.S. insurer American International Group is in talks to sell its aircraft leasing business to AerCap Holdings NV, a person briefed on the discussions says. (AIG-SALE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Neha Dimri and Tim Hepher, 555 words)

RSA chief quits as insurer warns on profit again

LONDON - RSA Insurance Chief Executive Simon Lee resigns after the insurer issues a third profit warning and flags a possible hit to its dividend from a capital hole at its Irish business. (RSA-WARNING/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Simon Jessop and Chris Vellacott, 600 words)

Dalmore seen as jewel in Whyte & Mackay's crown

LONDON - India's United Spirits could attract more buyers for its Whyte & Mackay Scotch whisky business and tip the price beyond the expected range of 450 million pounds if it included the single malt Dalmore, say sources familiar with the matter. (WHYTEMACKAY-DIAGEO/ (DEALTALK), moving shortly, by Martinne Geller and Anjuli Davies, 1,065 words)

As UK grocers go local, investors see convenient benefits

LONDON - A shift in strategy by Britain's major grocers, to focus on small local stores that offer higher returns than big supermarkets, is allowing them to cut capital expenditure plans - and dangle the prospect of tasty returns for shareholders. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/GROCERS (PICTURE), moved, by James Davey, 820 words)