TOP STORIES

Fed toys with taper, but likely to defer

WASHINGTON - Federal Reserve officials wrapping up a two-day meeting are likely to underscore their message that interest rates will stay low long after they begin to reduce bond purchases. As for tapering their buying, they are likely to defer action to await confirming signs that the labour market's recovery has moved to more solid ground. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Jonathan Spicer, 750 words)

German data lifts shares as Fed decision approaches

LONDON - The dollar and U.S. Treasury yields creep higher along with world shares, as markets brace for what is expected to be a very close call on the future of the Federal Reserve's massive stimulus programme. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5 ), moved, by Marc Jones, 850 words)

German business morale hits 18-month high

BERLIN - German business morale improved in December, hitting its highest level since April 2012, another sign that growth in Europe's largest economy may accelerate next year after a relatively subdued 2013. (GERMANY-IFO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Martin, 600 words)

Germany frustrates Europe with bid to curb banking union

BRUSSELS - Germany stands firm against the use of euro zone money to back a scheme for tackling troubled banks, dousing hopes still harboured throughout the euro zone that the bloc will unite behind its lenders. (EU-BANKINGUNION/ (PIX, TV), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Robin Emmott and Annika Breidthardt, 730 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-MERKEL/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Noah Barkin, 400 words

INVESTMENT

Funds buy shipping loans from capital-conscious banks

LONDON - After a five-year slump in shipping, investors are betting on better times by taking over shipowners' debts from European banks keen to offload troubled loans to bolster their balance sheets. (SHIPPING-BANKS, moved, by Jonathan Saul, 850 words)

Asia business sentiment falls in Q4 as global worries weigh

SEOUL - Business sentiment among Asia's top companies drops sharply in the fourth quarter, extending last quarter's declines, with global economic uncertainty and rising costs weighing on the region's firms, a Thomson Reuters/INSEAD survey shows. (ASIA-COMPANIES/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV GRAPHIC)

China's equities seen overtaking India's in 2014

HONG KONG - Chinese shares may be poised to become an unlikely star of Asian emerging markets in 2014, outshining India, thanks to cheap valuations and optimism about reforms. (STOCKS-CHINA/INDIA (ANALYSIS), moved, by Clement Tan, 900 words)

ECONOMY

Britain's jobless rate plunges, approaches key BoE level

LONDON - A surprise plunge in Britain's unemployment rate to its lowest level in four-and-a-half years adds to the challenge for Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, who wants to put off an interest rate hike for as long as possible. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by William Schomberg and David Milliken, 800 words)

Russia's bet on Ukraine carries economic and political risks

MOSCOW - Russia's bailout of Ukraine could become a heavy political and financial burden for Vladimir Putin if his own country's economy continues to stutter (UKRAINE/RUSSIA-BAILOUT, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lidia Kelly and Maya Nikolaeva, 700 words

+ See also:

- UKRAINE/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, TV, PICTURES, by Richard Balmforth and Gabriela Baczynska, 600 words

Italy upbeat on debt plans as foreign demand seen helping

MILAN - Italy's Treasury is confident foreign appetite for its debt can help counter a likely slowdown in buying by domestic banks next year, but analysts warn that economic growth and political stability will be key factors in steering demand. (ITALY-DEBT/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Valentina Za and Luca Trogni, 600 words)

COMPANIES

European retailers hope for Happy Xmas as shoppers return

BERLIN/PARIS - Retailers in Europe hope to celebrate their best Christmas since the financial crisis, benefiting from a tentative economic recovery and booming online sales that successful stores now see as more of an opportunity than a threat. (EUROPE-RETAIL/CHRISTMAS, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson, 1,000 words)

Monte Paschi foundation won't row back on cash call delay

MILAN/ROME - The head of the top investor in troubled Italian lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena insists a 3 billion euro ($4.1 billion) rights issue must be delayed until at least May, rejecting accusations that she risked forcing the bank's nationalisation. (MONTEPASCHI-FOUNDATION (INTERVIEW), moved, by Silvia Aloisi and Stefano Bernabei, 700 words)

Telefonica gets 18 months to loosen grip on Brazil market

MADRID - Brazil's antitrust watchdog has given Telefonica 18 months to comply with a ruling to loosen its grip on the Brazilian mobile market, sources say, time which may help the Spanish group ward off a growing rebellion over its strategy. (TELEFONICA-BRAZIL/ (UPDATE1, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Julien Toyer, 400 words)

Lloyds Bank set for return to private ownership in 2014

LONDON - Lloyds Bank looks set to return to full private ownership in 2014 but its part-nationalised rival Royal Bank of Scotland still has several hurdles to overcome before it regains its independence. (LLOYDS-RBS, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Galeries Lafayette in talks over UK's House of Fraser

French department store group Galeries Lafayette is in talks to buy its British counterpart House of Fraser, according to two industry sources. (GALERIESLAFAYETTE-HOUSEOFFRASER/, moved, by Dominique Vidalon, James Davey and Neil Maidment, 500 words)

TUI returns to dividends as restructuring continues apace

HANNOVER, Germany - German travel and tourism group TUI says more work is needed to turn around underperforming cruise and hotels businesses as it targets underlying profit of 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in two years. (TUIAG-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 700 words)

Long-serving National Bank of Kuwait CEO to retire

KUWAIT - Ibrahim Dabdoub, one of the longest-serving bank executives in the Middle East, says he will retire from the helm of National Bank of Kuwait after the lender's next annual general meeting (KUWAIT-NBK/ (Update 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)