TOP STORIES

Sugar-coated Fed taper move sparks share rally

LONDON - European shares rally after the Federal Reserve sugar-coats the decision to start winding down its crisis-era stimulus with a vow to keep record low interest rates in place even longer than previously promised. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Navigating monetary policy faces new challenges

LONDON - The gradual, global withdrawal of unprecedented central bank stimulus has officially begun, giving investors a new and daunting challenge: navigating monetary policy which will increasingly amount to not much more than mere words.(MARKETS-FED, by Jamie McGeever, 440 words)

Europe moves to banking union with plan for failing lenders

BRUSSELS - The European Union agrees a blueprint to close failing banks but stops short of a more ambitious plan for the euro zone to unite in tackling its troubled lenders. (EU-BANKS/, moved, by John O'Donnell and Martin Santa, 900 words)

Denmark shows speed is king in bank wind-ups

COPENHAGEN - The euro zone's plan for winding down banks looks dangerously complex when compared with the Danish system, Europe's most experienced model for bank resolutions. (EUROPE-BANKS/RESOLUTIONS, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Ole Mikkelsen, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Regulators to soften rules to help revive securitisation

LONDON - Global regulators have softened proposed new rules for securitisation in a bid to help kick start a financing method tarnished by the financial crisis. (BASEL-SECURITISATION/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Huw Jones, 425 words)

Political, election risks to haunt emerging markets in 2014

LONDON - Syria, Iran and elections in every one of the "fragile five" emerging economies make next year a complex one for investors hoping to protect themselves against political risk in developing markets following a hairy 2013. (EMERGING-POLITICAL/RISK, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 950 words)

Abe reforms may boost Japan's 'disposable' workers

TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in office a year, has found little traction so far with plans to unclog Japan's sclerotic labour market. But now his government wants to ease rules, which could make it easier for companies to replace regular "salarymen" with temporary contracted workers. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/LABOUR (PIX) , moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 1200 words)

COMPANIES

Astra to buy Bristol stake in diabetes JV for up to $4.1 bln

LONDON - AstraZeneca agrees to buy Bristol-Myers Squibb's stake in the companies' diabetes joint venture for up to $4.1 billion in a deal that will help return the group to growth, sending its shares to an new high (ASTRAZENECA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young and Ben Hirschler, 600 words)

Bayer wins Norway cancer firm Algeta with $2.9 bln offer

FRANKFURT/OSLO - Bayer wins the backing of Algeta's board to take over its Norwegian partner for a new prostate cancer treatment after sweetening its offer to 362 Norwegian crowns per share, valuing Algeta at $2.9 billion. (BAYER-ALGETA/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/8 AM ET, 450 words)

Europe's stores hope for better Xmas in fragile recovery

BERLIN/PARIS - Retailers in Europe expect to celebrate their best Christmas since the financial crisis, benefiting from a tentative economic recovery, although the rise of e-commerce and the popularity of discounters is still roiling the industry (EUROPE-RETAIL/CHRISTMAS, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Emma Thomasson and Dominique Vidalon, 900 words)

Saab wins surprise victory in Brazilian fighters race

STOCKHOLM - Sweden's Saab grabs a $4.5 billion Brazilian fighter jet contract, a surprise win raising its chances for more contracts. (BRAZIL JETS/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 500 words)

Lloyds set to exit state ownership, RBS has hurdles to clear

LONDON - Lloyds Bank is set to return to full private ownership in the next 18 months but its part-nationalised rival Royal Bank of Scotland still has several hurdles to overcome before it regains its independence. (LLOYDS-RBS, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)

UK to decide whether to allow G4S, Serco to sign new deals

London - Britain's government is expected to decide whether outsourcing firms G4S and Serco have done enough to win back their trust after overcharging scandals and be allowed to sign new contracts. (BRITAIN-OUTSOURCING/ by Christine Murray)

COMMODITIES

End of boom? Not for Australia's iron ore miners

AUSTRALIA - Australian iron ore mining seems immune from the spending crunch afflicting other commodities as a slowdown in Chinese growth cools a decade-long mining boom. Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are bulking up in Western Australia's iron-rich Pilbara desert as if the mining boom had never ended. (AUSTRALIA-MINING/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by James Regan, 800 words)

Philippine coconut crop damage fans supply worries

KUALA LUMPUR/MANILA - The destruction of an estimated three million coconut palms in last month's deadly typhoon in the Philippines is set to squeeze global supply for years of the tropical fruit used to make products from fuel to health drinks. (PHILIPPINES-COCONUTS/ (PIX), moved, by Anuradha Raghu and Erik dela Cruz, 800 words)