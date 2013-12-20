Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

S&P cuts EU's long-term rating, citing budget concerns

BRUSSELS - Ratings agency Standard & Poor's cut the long-term credit rating of the European Union by one notch, a move European officials said wasn't a surprise but also dismissed as misguided. (EUROPE-CREDITRATING/S&P (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 500 words)

Shares inch up as risk assets stay in demand

PARIS - European shares inch up as riskier assets stay in demand following a broadly neutral shift in U.S. monetary policy, while the euro dips after a credit agency cuts its rating on the European Union. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Blaise Robinson, 700 words)

BOJ keeps massive stimulus while Fed begins tapering

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady and maintains its view that the economy is recovering moderately, encouraged by growing signs that the benefits of its massive stimulus are spreading through broader sectors of the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 700 words)

The Great British tax giveaway

LONDON - Over the past decade, shareholders of major blue chip firms have received more in tax credits from the government than they lost through their firms' corporate income tax. This means that, in effect, the UK government is subsidising them to own shares. (TAX-BRITAIN/CREDITS (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), By Tom Bergin, moved, 1,500 words)

See also: TAX-BRITAIN/CREDITS (FACTBOX)

INVESTMENT

Buoyant stock markets lift year's share offerings by 24 pct

LONDON/NEW YORK/HONG KONG - This year has been the biggest for equity fundraising globally since 2010, thanks to improving confidence among companies on the back of the strong investor demand for stocks, according to Thomson Reuters data. (GLOBAL EQUITYCAPITALMARKETS/Q4, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, Olivia Oran and Elzio Barreto, 500 words)

+ See also:

- INVESTMENTBANKING FEES/, moved, by Clare Hutchison, 400 words

Reuters releases December global asset allocation poll

LONDON - Reuters releases the result of the latest global asset allocation polls, which surveyed some 50 leading investment houses from the United States, Japan and Europe in the month when the Federal Reserve decided to scale back its bond buying. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, expect 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 80 words)

Cash-rich companies and investors: who will blink first?

LONDON - Companies and investors are heading into 2014 with trillions of dollars of cash sitting in their coffers, waiting for each other to start spending. But who will blink first? (INVESTMENT-CASH (ANALYSIS), expect 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 70 words)

China nears moment of truth on IPO reform

SHANGHAI - China's plan to build confidence in domestic stock markets, and turn around their reputation as financial casinos, will depend on a regulatory gamble paying off next year. (CHINA-IPO/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

Bernanke's 11th hour pivot smoothes path for Yellen at Fed

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - By ensuring the Federal Reserve begins trimming its massive bond-buying stimulus before a more hawkish contingent of voters comes on board next year, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has greased the skids politically for his successor, Janet Yellen. (USA FED/YELLEN, moved, by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer, 700 words)

RESOURCES

Copper squeeze flares, more battles seen between bulls/bears

LONDON/NEW YORK - One investor amasses huge position in London copper contracts, stoking worries about a market squeeze amid a shortage of copper stocks and despite efforts on other commodities exchanges to tighten rules on speculative trading. (COPPER-SQUEEZE/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Eric Onstad and Josephine Mason, 950 words)

Indonesia ore export ban could boost shipping costs

SINGAPORE - Indonesia's plan to ban exports of unrefined nickel and other minerals could drive up shipping costs as Chinese importers seek new supplies from more distant sources such as Australia and New Caledonia. (SHIPPING-INDONESIA/, moved, by Keith Wallis, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Telecom Italia board set for showdown with shareholders

ROZZANO, Italy - Telecom Italia's shareholders meet to decide whether to oust the entire board in an attempt by dissident investors to weaken the increasingly powerful influence of rival Spanish group. (TELECOMITALIA-INVESTORS/ moved, by Danilo Masoni, 600 words)

BAE hit by UAE pulling out of Typhoon talks

LONDON - BAE Systems shares fall after the United Arab Emirates (UAE) quits talks to buy Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft, delivering a blow to the British defence company that had pushed hard to land the $9.8 billion deal. (BAE-UAE/UPDATE 1), expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, 500 words)

China Everbright Bank shares fall at Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG - China Everbright Bank falls at its Hong Kong debut as renewed cash crunch fears about China's banking system exacerbate weak sentiment towards a mid-sized lender that has taken three attempts to come to market. (EVERBRIGHT-LISTING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 700 words)