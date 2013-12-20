Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. third-quarter growth raised to 4.1 percent

WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in almost two years in the third quarter, while business spending was stronger than previously estimated, pointing to some underlying strength that should be sustained. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lucia Mutikani, 500 words)

S&P cuts EU's AAA rating, European officials dismiss move

BRUSSELS - Credit agency Standard & Poor's cuts its triple-A rating of the European Union by one notch, saying it has concerns about how the bloc's budget is financed, a view EU leaders and other officials dismiss as misguided. (EUROPE-CREDITRATING/S&P (UPDATE 3), moved, 500 words)

European stocks edge up, euro dips on S&P downgrade

PARIS - European shares inch up with riskier assets still in demand following a broadly neutral shift in U.S. monetary policy, and the euro dips after rating agency S&P downgrades the European Union from triple-A. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Blaise Robinson, 700 words)

BlackBerry reports huge loss on writedown, charges

TORONTO - BlackBerry reports a massive quarterly loss due to an inventory writedown and asset impairment charges, triggering a share slump of more than 6 percent. (BLACKBERRY RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 600 words)

INSIGHT

The Great British tax giveaway

LONDON - Over the past decade, shareholders of major blue chip firms have received more in tax credits from the government than they lost through their firms' corporate income tax. This means that, in effect, the UK government is subsidising them to own shares. (TAX-BRITAIN/CREDITS (INSIGHT, PIX, GRAPHIC), By Tom Bergin, moved, 1,500 words)

INVESTMENT

Investors boost cash as they round off a bumper stocks year

LONDON - Leading global investors boosted cash levels this month to the highest since July 2012 as they wrap up a year that has produced double-digit gains in equities, Reuters polls show. (FUNDS-POLL/GLOBAL, moved, by Natsuko Waki, 80 words)

Cash-rich firms, investors waiting for each other to spend

LONDON - Companies and investors are sitting on trillions of dollars of cash as they head into 2014, waiting for each other to start spending. (INVESTMENT-CASH (ANALYSIS), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 70 words)

Buoyant stock markets lift year's share offerings by 24 pct

LONDON/NEW YORK/HONG KONG - This year has been the biggest for equity fundraising globally since 2010, thanks to improving confidence among companies on the back of the strong investor demand for stocks, according to Thomson Reuters data. (GLOBAL EQUITYCAPITALMARKETS/Q4, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, Olivia Oran and Elzio Barreto, 500 words)

China nears moment of truth on IPO reform

SHANGHAI - China's plan to build confidence in domestic stock markets, and turn around their reputation as financial casinos, will depend on a regulatory gamble paying off next year. (CHINA-IPO/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

Bernanke's 11th hour pivot smoothes path for Yellen at Fed

SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - By ensuring the Federal Reserve begins trimming its massive bond-buying stimulus before a more hawkish contingent of voters comes on board next year, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke has greased the skids politically for his successor, Janet Yellen. (USA FED/YELLEN, moved, by Ann Saphir and Jonathan Spicer, 700 words)

BOJ keeps massive stimulus while Fed begins tapering

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan keeps monetary policy steady and maintains its view that the economy is recovering moderately, encouraged by growing signs that the benefits of its massive stimulus are spreading through broader sectors of the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 700 words)

Portugal pledges alternative route to cutting deficit

LISBON - Portugal's government pledges to find alternative fiscal measures to reduce the budget deficit after the Constitutional Court delivers another blow to plans to reduce state spending and smoothly exit a bailout in mid-2014. (PORTUGAL-COURT, by Axel Bugge, expect by 1500 GMT,/10 AM ET, 550 words)

Spain reviews power auctions after price hike threat

MADRID - Spain is looking for a new method to set electricity prices after a double-digit spike at an wholesale auction threatens a painful rise in household bills, the prime minister says. (SPAIN-POWER/HIKE (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Jose Elias Rodriguez and Tracy Rucinski, 500 words)

South Africa's biggest union cuts political ties with ANC

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's biggest union will not support the ruling ANC in elections next year, its general secretary says, in a blow to President Jacob Zuma, whose political support with the working class is eroding fast. (SAFRICA-NUMSA/ANC (UPDATE 2), moved, by Peroshni Govender, 700 words)

RESOURCES

Copper squeeze flares, more battles seen between bulls/bears

LONDON/NEW YORK - One investor amasses huge position in London copper contracts, stoking worries about a market squeeze amid a shortage of copper stocks and despite efforts on other commodities exchanges to tighten rules on speculative trading. (COPPER-SQUEEZE/, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Eric Onstad and Josephine Mason, 950 words

COMPANIES

Telecom Italia board set for showdown with shareholders

ROZZANO, Italy - Telecom Italia's shareholders meet to decide whether to oust the entire board, in an attempt by dissident investors to weaken the increasingly powerful influence of rival Spanish group Telefonica. (TELECOMITALIA-INVESTORS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Danilo Masoni, 600 words)

BAE hit by UAE pulling out of Typhoon talks

LONDON - BAE Systems faces investor worries over its growth prospects after the United Arab Emirates pulls out of talks to buy 60 Eurofighter Typhoon combat jets, in a blow to the UK government which has pushed hard to land the $9.8 billion deal. (BAE-UAE/UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Sandle and Sarah Young, 500 words)

China Everbright Bank shares fall at Hong Kong debut

HONG KONG - China Everbright Bank falls at its Hong Kong debut as renewed cash crunch fears about China's banking system exacerbate weak sentiment towards a mid-sized lender that has taken three attempts to come to market. (EVERBRIGHT-LISTING/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 700 words)