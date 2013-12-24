Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Banks pay for sins as US, Europe levy record fines

LONDON - U.S. and European regulators fined banks record amounts this year, imposing penalties and settlements of more than $43 billion as authorities work more closely across borders to clean up the financial sector. (BANKS-FINES/, moved, by Steve Slater, 800 words)

China cash squeeze eases after c.bank injects funds

SHANGHAI - China's interbank cash crunch eases after the central bank injects funds through its normal channels for the first time in three weeks, but traders warn that conditions remain tense. (MARKETS-CHINA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gabriel Wildau, 500 words)

Equities buoyed by Nikkei high, dollar steadies

LONDON - Japan's stock exchange hit a 6-year closing high to prop up global equities, while the U.S. dollar steadies and some traders see world stock markets extending their 2013 rally into next year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 1015 GMT/5.15 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-TURKEY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words

Carrefour seen eyeing Brazil listing to help fund expansion

PARIS - The appointment of a financial and IPO expert to head its Brazilian operations signals Carrefour may list a stake in that business, as Europe's largest retailer looks to accelerate growth in a key market without adding to its debt. (CARREFOUR-BRAZIL/, moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 915 words)

INVESTMENT

Emerging debt sales hit surprise record, outlook upbeat

LONDON - Emerging market dollar bond sales hit record highs of $450 billion this year, surprising industry players who had predicted issuance to suffer from the threat of U.S. monetary stimulus withdrawal. (EMERGING-DEBT/ISSUANCE, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 725 words)

LME pushes warehousing changes, contests Rusal challenge

SINGAPORE - The London Metal Exchange says it will go ahead with planned changes to its warehousing policy aimed at addressing massive queues for metal despite top aluminium producer Rusal challenging the proposal. (LME-WAREHOUSING/RUSAL, moved, by Manolo Serapio Jr, 300 words)

ECONOMY

French consumer spending surges on heating bills

PARIS - French consumer spending rises more than expected in November though mainly due to higher heating bills as households prove wary of shelling out on big purchases in the face of high unemployment and dwindling purchasing power. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moving shortly, by Leigh Thomas, 500 words)

Japan's record budget spending highlights balancing act

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe secures cabinet approval for a draft budget for the next fiscal year that aims to split the benefits of higher tax revenue between trimming fresh borrowing and stimulating the economy with record spending. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 900 words)

China commits $6.5 billion for Pakistani nuclear project

ISLAMABAD - China has committed $6.5 billion to finance the construction of a major nuclear power project in Pakistan's port city of Karachi as it seeks to strengthen ties with its strategic partner, Pakistani officials says. (PAKISTAN-CHINA/NUCLEAR (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Mehreen Zahra-Malik, 760 words)

Indonesia eases foreign investment rules to boost economy

JAKARTA - Indonesia announces it will allow increased levels of foreign investment in the country's power plants, advertising, and pharmaceutical industries as part of government efforts to boost the slowing economy. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rieka Rahadiana, 500 words)

Economic fears expose Laos' unequal boom

Laos is facing the downside of a development model based on easy credit, resource exploitation and infrastructure mega projects, economists warn. (LAOS-ECONOMY/, moved, by Aubrey Belford and Amy Sawitta Lefevre, 1,500 words)

COMPANIES

S.Africa pension fund strengthens hand against Adcock bid

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's state pension fund increases its stake in drugmaker Adcock Ingram to over 22 percent, putting the asset manager closer to single-handedly blocking a $1.2 billion Chilean takeover bid. (ADCOCK-CFR/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by David Dolan, 600 words)

BlackBerry deal bolsters Foxconn's makeover gambit

TAIPEI/SAN FRANCISCO - Foxconn's BlackBerry deal marks the Taiwanese firm's biggest step up the value chain - a chance to not just assemble smartphones, but help design them, too. (FOXCONN-BLACKBERRY/, moved, by Clare Jim and Poornima Gupta, 1,100 words)

U.S. retailers blend stores, e-commerce to snag stragglers

NEW YORK - Retailers are trying new ways to win over Christmas procrastinators. Brick-and-mortar chains seeking ways to improve this season's soft sales made it easier for last-minute consumers to finish their shopping on Christmas Eve. More customers this year will be able also to pick up online orders in stores. (USA-RETAIL/OMNICHANNEL, moved, by Phil Wahba, 690 words)