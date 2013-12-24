Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

U.S. durable goods orders surge, boosting factory outlook

WASHINGTON - Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged in November and a gauge of planned business spending on capital goods recorded its largest increase in nearly a year, pointing to sustained strength in the economy. (USA-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/MORTGAGES, moved, 355 words

Banks pay for sins as US, Europe levy record fines

LONDON - U.S. and European regulators fined banks record amounts this year, imposing penalties and settlements of more than $43 billion as authorities work more closely across borders to clean up the financial sector. (BANKS-FINES/, moved, by Steve Slater, 800 words)

Equities buoyed by Nikkei high, dollar steadies

NEW YORK/LONDON - Japan's stock exchange hit a 6-year closing high to prop up global equities, while the U.S. dollar steadies and some traders see world stock markets extending their 2013 rally into next year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-TURKEY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words

Champagne sales fall flat on French economic gloom

PARIS - Economic woes in champagne's home market of France took the fizz out of global sales of the prestige sparkling wine for the second year in a row in 2013, with buoyant exports to new markets unable to compensate. (FRANCE-CHAMPAGNE/, moving shortly, by Pascale Denis, 780 words)

INVESTMENT

Emerging debt sales hit surprise record, outlook upbeat

LONDON - Emerging market dollar bond sales hit record highs of $450 billion this year, surprising industry players who had predicted issuance to suffer from the threat of U.S. monetary stimulus withdrawal. (EMERGING-DEBT/ISSUANCE, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 725 words)

Rusal launches legal action against LME warehouse rules

LONDON/MOSCOW - The world's biggest aluminium producer Rusal has begun legal action aimed at having the London Metal Exchange (LME) overturn planned reforms to its warehousing policy. (LME-WAREHOUSING/RUSAL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eric Onstad and Polina Devitt, 500 words)

ECONOMY

China cash squeeze eases after c.bank injects funds

SHANGHAI - China's interbank cash crunch eases after the central bank injects funds through its normal channels for the first time in three weeks, but traders warn that conditions remain tense. (MARKETS-CHINA-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gabriel Wildau, 500 words)

Russian economy set to disappoint again in 2014

MOSCOW - Russia's economy is now forecast to have grown in 2013 at less than half the pace expected at start of the year and will perform only slightly better in 2014, weighed down by weak investment and tapering consumer demand. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ (POLL), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Lidia Kelly, 670 words)

Higher heating bills push up French consumer spending

PARIS - Cold weather pushes up French consumers' heating bills last month but their spending on other goods stagnates, while firms saw their profit margins squeezed to their tightest in nearly 30 years due to higher taxes and weak growth. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Leigh Thomas, 500 words)

British mortgage lending hits nearly 4-year high

LONDON - British lenders provided more mortgages for home buyers in November than in any month in nearly four years, figures shows, raising fresh concerns about the risk of a bubble in the housing market. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, by William Schomberg, 430 words)

Japan's record budget spending highlights balancing act

TOKYO - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe secures cabinet approval for a draft budget for the next fiscal year that aims to split the benefits of higher tax revenue between trimming fresh borrowing and stimulating the economy with record spending. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BUDGET (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 900 words)

Indonesia eases foreign investment rules to boost economy

JAKARTA - Indonesia announces it will allow increased levels of foreign investment in the country's power plants, advertising, and pharmaceutical industries as part of government efforts to boost the slowing economy. (INDONESIA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Rieka Rahadiana, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Carrefour seen eyeing Brazil listing to help fund expansion

PARIS - The appointment of a financial and IPO expert to head its Brazilian operations signals Carrefour may list a stake in that business, as Europe's largest retailer looks to accelerate growth in a key market without adding to its debt. (CARREFOUR-BRAZIL/, moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 915 words)

S.Africa pension fund strengthens hand in Adcock bid battle

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's state pension fund has increased its stake in Adcock Ingram to over 22 percent, putting the asset manager in a strong position to block a $1.2 billion takeover of the drugmaker by Chile's CFR Pharmaceuticals. (ADCOCK-CFR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Dolan, 600 words)

BlackBerry deal bolsters Foxconn's makeover gambit

TAIPEI/SAN FRANCISCO - Foxconn's BlackBerry deal marks the Taiwanese firm's biggest step up the value chain - a chance to not just assemble smartphones, but help design them, too. (FOXCONN-BLACKBERRY/, moved, by Clare Jim and Poornima Gupta, 1,100 words)