TOP STORIES

European shares extend year-end rally, yen makes new lows

PARIS - European stocks extended their sharp year-end rally on Friday, while the dollar briefly broke the 105 yen barrier for the first time in five years as renewed appetite for risk weighed on the low yielding currency. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson, 700 words)

Japan halfway to inflation target but wages remain key

TOKYO - Japan passes the halfway mark towards its inflation goal as prices rise the most in five years, while regular wages halt 17 months of declines, underlining progress under Abenomics on two key fronts to revitalise the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 800 words)

Monte Paschi switches shareholder meeting to Saturday

SIENA, Italy - Italian lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is forced to push back to Saturday a shareholder meeting set to decide on a vital capital increase because not enough investors showed up on Friday. (MONTEPASCHI-MEETING/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Silvia Aloisi, 700 words)

Turkish stocks, currency plunge on deepening crisis

LONDON - Turkish stocks crash 4 percent and head for their biggest weekly loss since 2008, while the lira plumbs new lows as the country's deepening political crisis threatens the economy and companies. (MARKETS-EMERGING/, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Russia manufacturing shrinks fastest in 4 years

MOSCOW - Russian manufacturing shrinks in December at the fastest rate in four years, hit by a fall in new orders, lower employment and reduced stocks of purchases, a business survey shows. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 300 words)

S.Korea aims to bolster domestic demand as growth picks up

SEJONG, South Korea - South Korea's economy will gather further momentum next year but the government will maintain a growth-supportive policy stance in the face of elevated risks both at home and abroad, the finance ministry says. (KOREA-ECONOMY/POLICY, moved, by Se Young Lee, 550 words)

China's urbanization rate to hit 60 pct by 2018

SHANGHAI - China's urbanization rate is expected to hit 60 percent by 2018, according to a prominent government think tank report, two years ahead of previous official expectations, bringing a potential economic boost to the world's second largest economy. (CHINA-URBANIZATION/, moved, 350 words)

Thai factory output falls 10.6 pct in November

BANGKOK - Thai factory output falls nearly 11 percent in November from a year earlier, the latest piece of bad data at a time political tension is clouding the country's economic outlook for 2014. (THAILAND-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Orathai Sriring and Boontiwa Wichakul, 735 words)

Food prices; a bricks and mortar problem for Indian economy

GURGAON, India - India has long suffered from a dearth of workers with vocational skills like plumbers and electricians, but efforts to alleviate poverty in poor, rural areas have helped stifle what was once a flood of cheap, unskilled labour from India's poorest states. (INDIA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (PICTURE), moved, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Aditi Shah, 1,250 words)

COMPANIES

China to introduce healthcare corruption "blacklist" in 2014

SHANGHAI - China will introduce a blacklist of drugmakers and medical device manufacturers found to have paid bribes as it extends a crackdown on graft in the healthcare sector. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/, moved, 380 words)

Spain passes new temporary method for power pricing

MADRID - The Spanish government is set to pass a decree to temporarily change the way power prices are formulated after annulling an auction last week that will have pushed electricity bills up 11 percent. (SPAIN-ENERGY/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tracy Rucinski, 450 words)

Edenred says Venezuela exchange rate move may dent profit

PARIS - French voucher and prepaid card provider Edenred says a change in the exchange rate between the Venezuelan bolivar and the U.S. dollar will cut its full-year operating profit by 5 percent if applied to business transactions. (EDENRED-VENEZUELA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)

Small jet makers sees China opportunities as skies open

BEIJING - Ferraris and Rolls-Royces have become common sights in China's cities as a new class of super-rich indulge a growing appetite for luxury, but tight regulation has meant the private jet, the ultimate status symbol of the global elite, remains rare. (AVIATION-CHINA/PRIVATEJET (PICTURE), moved, by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller, 1,100 words)