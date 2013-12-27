Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Shares extend rally; U.S. 10-year yield hits 3 percent

PARIS - European stocks climb as renewed appetite for risk fuels a year-end equity rally and pushes U.S. benchmark Treasuries yields above 3 percent for the first time since September. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Blaise Robinson, 720 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words

Japan halfway to inflation target but wages remain key

TOKYO - Japan passes the halfway mark towards its inflation goal as prices rise the most in five years, while regular wages halt 17 months of declines, underlining progress under Abenomics on two key fronts to revitalise the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara, 800 words)

+ see also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/NISHIMURA (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 520 words

Turkish shares set for worst week in five years

LONDON - Turkish stocks crash 4 percent, heading for their biggest weekly loss since 2008, and the lira plumbs new record lows as a deepening political crisis threatens to derail economic growth and company profits. (MARKETS-EMERGING/, moved, by Sujata Rao, 600 words)

Shops try to lure shoppers with post-Christmas discounts

LONDON- Retailers are slashing prices in a bid to generate some post-Christmas shopping fever on the High Street as they fight online rivals and customers' reluctance to spend. (POST-CHRISTMAS-SALES/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 450 words)

ECONOMY

Russia manufacturing shrinks fastest in 4 years

MOSCOW - Russian manufacturing shrinks in December at the fastest rate in four years, hit by a fall in new orders, lower employment and reduced stocks of purchases, a business survey shows. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 300 words)

China's urbanization rate to hit 60 pct by 2018

SHANGHAI - China's urbanization rate is expected to hit 60 percent by 2018, according to a prominent government think tank report, two years ahead of previous official expectations, bringing a potential economic boost to the world's second largest economy. (CHINA-URBANIZATION/, moved, 350 words)

COMPANIES

Tension rises ahead of Monte dei Paschi vote on cash call

SIENA, Italy - Tensions at Italy's troubled Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena grows with sources saying Chairman Alessandro Profumo might resign if the bank's largest investor forces it to delay a 3-billion euro capital increase. (MONTEPASCHI/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Silvia Aloisi, 700 words)

China to introduce healthcare corruption "blacklist" in 2014

SHANGHAI - China will introduce a blacklist of drugmakers and medical device manufacturers found to have paid bribes as it extends a crackdown on graft in the healthcare sector. (CHINA-CORRUPTION/, moved, 380 words)

Spain passes new temporary method for power pricing

MADRID - The Spanish government is set to pass a decree to temporarily change the way power prices are formulated after annulling an auction last week that would have pushed electricity bills up 11 percent. (SPAIN-ENERGY/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Tracy Rucinski, 450 words)

Rosneft to focus on Morgan Stanley deal completion

MOSCOW - Rosneft says it will focus on integrating Morgan Stanley's oil trading unit it agreed to buy last week rather than making new acquisitions. (ROSNEFT-MORGANSTANLEY/COMMODITIES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Katya Golubkova, 450 words)

Small jet makers sees China opportunities as skies open

BEIJING - Ferraris and Rolls-Royces have become common sights in China's cities as a new class of super-rich indulge a growing appetite for luxury, but tight regulation has meant the private jet, the ultimate status symbol of the global elite, remains rare. (AVIATION-CHINA/PRIVATEJET (PICTURE), moved, by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller, 1,100 words)