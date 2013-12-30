Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Shares end bumper year on a high, yen at 5-year low

LONDON - World stocks put the finishing touches on a bumper year, inching to a six-year peak as rising benchmark bond yields and commodity prices underscore hopes for firmer global growth in 2014. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Sanofi says U.S. regulators reject MS treatment Lemtrada

PARIS - Sanofi's Lemtrada multiple sclerosis treatment has failed to win approval from regulators in the United States, dealing a setback to a drug which was at the heart of the French drugmaker's $20 billion takeover of U.S. biotech firm Genzyme. (SANOFI-LEMTRADA/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by James Regan and Natalie Huet, 700 words)

Uncertainty hits Monte Paschi after cash call delay

MILAN - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fall in volatile trade after an unprecedented clash between its top executives and main investor led to the delay of a vital cash call at Italy's third-biggest bank. (MONTEPASCHI-FUNDRAISING/OUTLOOK (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Valentina Za, 600 words)

INSIGHT & SPECIAL REPORT

Italy's Chinese garment workshops boom as workers suffer

PRATO, Italy - Shen Jianhe lost both her job and home when Italian police shut down her garment factory in the Tuscan city of Prato. (ITALY-SWEATSHOP/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Silvia Aloisi, 1,445 words)

Japan's homeless recruited for murky Fukushima clean-up

SENDAI, Japan - Seiji Sasa hits the train station in this northern Japanese city before dawn most mornings to prowl for homeless men. He isn't a social worker. He's a recruiter. The men in Sendai Station are potential Labourers that Sasa can dispatch to contractors in Japan's nuclear disaster zone for a bounty of $100 a head. (FUKUSHIMA-WORKERS/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Mari Saito and Antoni Slodkowski, 2,650 words)

MARKETS

Rouble dips after Russian blast, Turkish assets rebound

LONDON - The rouble dips against the dollar after deadly blasts in the Russian city of Volgograd, while Turkish assets make some gains from lows hit last week on a corruption probe. (MARKETS-EMERGING, expect by 1200 GMT/7 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 450 words)

China, South Korea alarmed as yen slide threatens exporters

SEOUL - China and South Korea's anxiety over the rapidly falling yen comes to the fore as senior officials say their exporters could be hurt by Japan's attempts to pull its moribund economy out of a two-decade slump. (ASIA-CURRENCY/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, by Jungmin Jang and Lee Shin-hyung, 645 words)

Commodities set to lag equities again as supply weighs

LONDON - Commodities are set to again underperform equities next year as investors pour more funds into stocks on the back of rising profits, while abundant supplies in many commodities to weigh down prices of oil, metals and grains. (COMMODITIES-EQUITIES/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Eric Onstad, 850 words)

Pension funds hive off record amount of long-life risk

LONDON - The market that final salary pension funds are banking on to insure against the cost of longer lifespans has chalked up a record 8.9 billion pounds in deals in 2013. (PENSION-LONGEVITY/, expect by 1130 GMT/6.30 AM ET, by Simon Jessop and Jemima Kelly, 750 words)

Indonesia scores tentative win with tin rules

PANGKALPINANG, Indonesia/SINGAPORE - Indonesia's bold attempt to challenge the London Metal Exchange for supremacy in the global tin market by imposing strict export rules and driving up prices looks to be paying off. (INDONESIA-TIN/, moved, by Melanie Burton and Michael Taylor, 1,200 words)

ECONOMY

2014 promises faster growth, but no leap forward

LONDON - The world economy should snap a three-year stretch of slowing growth in 2014, although the upturn over the next 12 months looks likely to be incremental rather than a leap forward. (GLOBAL ECONOMY WEEKAHEAD/, moved, by Andy Bruce, 730 words)

China's Xi to take personal charge of pushing reforms

BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping will head a group steer economic and social reforms, the official Xinhua news agency says, underscoring his determination to push through change amid fears of resistance from vested interests. (CHINA REFORMS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

+See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/, moved, 350 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI, moved, 550 words

Gulf seeks food security in Europe, US after Africa problems

ABU DHABI - The desert states of the Gulf are changing tack in their multi-billion dollar search for food security. (GULF-FOOD/INVESTMENT, moved, by Maha El Dahan, 1,250 words)

+ See also:

- GULF-FOOD/INVESTMENT (FACTBOX), moved, 300 words

COMPANIES

Slovenian Gorenje falls at Warsaw bourse debut

WARSAW - Slovenian household appliance maker Gorenje falls 9 percent at its Warsaw bourse debut, after it raises far less than planned at its secondary listing on the region's largest equity market. (POLAND-GORENJE/, moved, 100 words)

Daimler says it made 1.49 million passenger cars in 2013

FRANKFURT - Daimler says it built 1.49 million passenger cars in 2013, putting the Stuttgart-based maker of the Mercedes-Benz on track to achieve a new sales record. (DAIMLER-PASSENGERCARS/, moved, 100 words)

Japan mid-tier camera makers face shakeout from smartphones

TOKYO - Panasonic Corp and Japan's other mid-tier camera makers have a battle on their hands to win over a smartphone "selfie" generation to mirrorless cameras that held such promise when they were launched around five years ago. (JAPAN-CAMERAS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Sophie Knight and Reiji Murai, 950 words)