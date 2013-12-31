Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

World shares enjoy vintage year, seen gaining more in 2014

LONDON - World stocks are ending 2013 close to six-year peaks and benchmark bond yields are poised for their first annual rise since 2009 as investors celebrate a pick-up in global growth with expectations of more to come. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 800 words)

+ See also:

- ASSETS-PERFORMANCE/2013 (GRAPHIC), moved, 340 words

- MARKETS-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Clara Denina, 550 words

Politics promise months of instability for Turkey investors

ISTANBUL - Reeling from a corruption scandal, Turkish financial markets look set to face many more months of instability as investors price in political risks that they have ignored for years. (TURKEY-CORRUPTION/INVESTORS, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Seda Sezer, 1,000 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-STOCK/NASDAQ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Can Sezer, 300 words

- TURKEY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ece Toksabay and Seda Sezer, 600 words

Transparency key in China's struggle to deal with debt

BEIJING - China's quest to solve its $3 trillion-and-growing public debt problem by starting a domestic municipal bond market hinges on the one thing its officials are most afraid of: transparency. (CHINA-DEBT/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 980 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/POLICY (UPDATE 2), moved, 460 words

- CHINA-IRAN/ZHENRONG (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURES), moved, by Chen Aizhu, 960 words)

Deutsche Telekom's new CEO faces twin tests

FRANKFURT - When Deutsche Telekom's new Chief Executive Tim Hoettges takes office on Wednesday, a revival of mergers and acquisitions in the sector and a dramatically changing competitive landscape in Germany will pose his biggest challenges. (DEUTSCHETELEKOM-HOETTGES/ (NEWSMAKER, PICTURE), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde and Leila Abboud, 1,015 words)

INVESTMENT

Funds shrug off risk in dash for emerging company bonds

LONDON - When Brazilian oil firm OGX tried to tap bond markets for $2 billion in 2011, investors were ready to hand it $5.5 billion. Two years on, OGX is in default and the debt trades at less than 10 cents of its original face value. (EMERGING-DEFAULT/ (PICTURE), moved, by Sujata Rao, 850 words)

Natgas tops 2013 gains; gold faces biggest loss since 1981

SINGAPORE - Natural gas is set to be the best performing commodity in 2013 with U.S. oil also gaining, but gold is facing its biggest fall since 1981 as commodities end the year with all eyes on signs of a global economic pick-up. (MARKETS-COMMODITIES/, moved, by Naveen Thukral, 620 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-METALS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Eric Onstad, 620 words

China approves new IPOs, ending listing freeze

SHANGHAI - China has approved five firms to list on mainland stock exchanges, ending a year-long freeze on initial public offerings as authorities look to reboot a reformed market in 2014. (CHINA-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

COMPANIES

UK's Debenhams warns on profits after poor Christmas

LONDON - Debenhams, Britain's second-largest department store by sales, warns profits will fall well short of market expectations after a hoped-for surge in last minute Christmas shopping fails to materialise, sending its shares slumping. (DEBENHAMS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 490 words)

Greece's largest lender cuts jobs amid record unemployment

ATHENS - Greece's biggest lender National Bank will axe 15 percent of its workforce through a voluntary exit plan to squeeze costs, adding to the country's unemployment woes as the crisis-hit sector restructures to become leaner. (GREECE-NBG/JOBS, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by George Georgiopoulos, 400 words)

Apollo's failed bid for Cooper sows doubt about Indian M&A

MUMBAI - The ambition from Indian mid-sized companies for large debt-fuelled acquisitions abroad has been dealt a major setback after the unravelling of a $2.5 billion bid by India's Apollo Tyres to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. (INDIA-MERGERS/APOLLO (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sumeet Chatterjee, 725 words)

LME to push ahead with warehouse reforms

LONDON - The London Metal Exchange will push ahead with proposed reforms to its warehousing policy, it says, and warehouses announce lower average rent increases than last year in response to the LME's calls for restraint. (METALS-WAREHOUSES-RENTS/, moved, by Eric Onstad and Silvia Antonioli, 600 words)

FEATURE

Quality over quantity as English bubbly builds reputation

LONDON - With revellers raising a glass of bubbly to the new year, England's tiny sparkling wine industry is set for a lift in 2014 as established brands step up export plans and newcomers join the party. (WINE-ENGLAND/ (FEATURE), moved, by Martinne Geller, 770 words)