TOP STORIES

Equities and dollar rise as economic recovery strengthens

LONDON - Global equity markets and the dollar rise as strong U.S. trade data lifts Asian stock markets while European shares steady near five-and-a-half year highs. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 1), expect by 0945 GMT/4.45 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 650 words)

German exports rise fourth month in a row in November

BERLIN - German exports rise for the fourth consecutive month in November as trade picks up especially to European Union countries outside the euro, in a sign Europe's largest economy is benefiting from an early global upturn. (GERMANY-TRADE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

Peripheral euro zone bonds rise but no return to old heights

LONDON - The storming rally in peripheral euro zone bonds may have further to run but worries over liquidity, credit ratings and their relative expensiveness will prevent a return to the dizzying heights seen before the global crisis. (MARKETS-PERIPHERAL BONDS, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

Italy's jobless rate hits 37-year high

ROME - Italy's jobless rate rises to a new high of 12.7 percent, data shows, and youth unemployment also hits its worst level on record above 41 percent. (ITALY-ECONOMY/JOBLESS, moved, 250 words)

ECONOMY

Offshore wind builders cutting projects in top market

LONDON - Britain has built the world's biggest offshore wind energy market but there are signs it has reached a tipping point, with companies cancelling and selling off projects in the face of steep costs and weak power prices. (BRITAIN-WIND/PROJECTS, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Karolin Schaps, 1,100 words)

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and the South African rand as well as opinions on which currency will perform best in the next six months. The results will be published at 1320 GMT/8.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, by Yati Himatsingka and Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

Latin American firms step up Spanish reconquista

MADRID/MEXICO CITY - A tide of Latin American investments in distressed Spanish companies is set to continue in 2014, reversing a decades-long trend that saw Spanish businesses pour money into their former colonies. (SPAIN-LATAM/INVESTMENTS, expect by 1230 GMT/7.30 AM ET, by Tracy Rucinski and Elinor Comlay, 800 words)

COMPANIES

UK retailers cut prices by record amount in December - BRC

LONDON - British high street stores offered their biggest pre-Christmas discounts in at least seven years last month, industry figures show, highlighting tough trading conditions despite an improving economy. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/BRC, moved, by David Milliken, 400 words)

Sainsbury posts small rise in Christmas sales

LONDON - British grocer J Sainsbury cautions that consumers will likely tighten their belts in the early part of 2014 as it ekes out a tiny rise in underlying sales in its Christmas quarter, with its rate of growth slowing significantly (SAINSBURY-SALES/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)

Goldman, JPMorgan and peers must rethink pay to meet EU cap

LONDON - Investment bankers working in London for many top U.S. and European groups face a major overhaul of their pay structure, as their recent bonuses have far exceeded new EU rules which will curb payouts to be made this time next year. (BANKS-PAY/BONUSES, moved, by Steve Slater, 1,175 words)

AstraZeneca raises bet on cancer immunotherapy with deal

LONDON - AstraZeneca has raised its bet on new treatments that harness the body's immune system to fight cancer by striking a drug development deal with private British biotech company Immunocore. (ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 370 words)

Teva Pharm's new CEO will need to look beyond cost cuts

TEL AVIV - Cut-throat competition and dropping profit margins await the new chief executive of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, who will have to go beyond cost cutting and layoffs to nurse the generic drugmaker back to health. (TEVAPHARM-CEO/CHALLENGES, expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Tova Cohen and Ari Rabinovitch, 900 words)

Fiat down 1 pct after Moody's mulls rating downgrade

MILAN - Shares in Fiat open more than 1 percent lower after Moody's had placed its Ba3 rating of the carmaker under review for a possible downgrade following the company's deal to take full control of Chrysler Group LLC. (FIAT-SHARES/, moved, 100 words)

Shaanxi Coal plans China's largest IPO in more than 2 years

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Shaanxi Coal Industry Co says it plans to raise 9.8 billion yuan ($1.62 billion) with a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, setting the stage for a flood of deals in coming weeks with China's largest initial public offering since late 2011. (CHINA-SHAANXI/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Fayen Wong and Elzio Barreto, 600 words)

