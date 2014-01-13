Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

Europe banks cheer easing in leverage rules, shares rally

LONDON - Deutsche Bank and Barclays lead European bank stocks to their highest for nearly three years after regulators water down new rules aimed at strengthening banks but which could have limited their ability to lend. (BANKS-LEVERAGE/ (UPDATE 1) moved, by Steve Slater and Huw Jones, 500 words)

+ See also:

- BANKS-CAPITAL/ (FACTBOX), moved, 300 words

Japan's Suntory to buy U.S. drinks group Beam for $16 bln

LONDON - Suntory Holdings Ltd says it plans to buy Beam Inc, paying $13.6 billion in cash for the shares to make the Japanese company the world's third-largest maker of distilled drinks. (SUNTORY-BEAM/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 240 words)

Stocks rise as Fed rate path reassessed; banks rally

LONDON - World stocks rise towards a six-year high and the dollar and bond yields slip as last week's weak U.S. jobs data strengthens the case for the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for longer. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Natsuko Waki, 600 words)

+ See also

- MARKETS-BONDS/MOODYS-PORTUGAL (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 645 words

Airbus posts record orders, ponders higher production

TOULOUSE, France - Airbus posts an industry record of 1,619 new airplane orders in 2013, pushing its backlog to almost nine years of production, and says it is examining the potential for a two-stage increase in production of its most popular jets. (AIRBUS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tim Hepher, 860 words)

+ See also:

- AIRBUS/ORDERS-TOTALS (FACTBOX), moved, 115 words

- AIRBUS/ORDERS-CATEGORY (FACTBOX), moved, 200 words

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Gold mine stirs hope and anger in shattered Greece

OURANOUPOLI, Greece - A Canadian quest to mine for gold in the lush forests of northern Greece is testing the government's resolve to prove Europe's most ravaged economy is open again for business. (GREECE-GOLD/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Deepa Babington and Lefteris Papadimas, 1,360 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words

U.S. investigating Honeywell over export, import controls

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department is investigating export and import procedures at Honeywell International Inc after the firm included Chinese parts in equipment it built for the F-35 fighter jet, three sources familiar with the matter says. (HONEYWELL-CHINA/INVESTIGATION (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Andrea Shalal-Esa, 835 words)

ECONOMY

Italy's three-year debt costs fall to new euro-era low

MILAN - Italy pays the lowest yield since the launch of the euro to sell three-year debt as an improving euro zone growth outlook and easy monetary policy continues to feed demand for debt of the bloc's weaker members. (ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION (UPDATE 1), moved, by Valentina Za, 500 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 300 words

OECD sees growth firming on improving euro zone outlook

PARIS - The outlook for advanced economies is improving as momentum shifts up a gear in the crisis-weary euro zone, the OECD's monthly leading indicator shows. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, 250 words)

ECB's Draghi wins new central bank governor's award

LONDON - European Central Bank Governor Mario Draghi has won the inaugural Governor of the Year award for 2014 from specialist publication Central Banking, the London-based media group says. (ECB-DRAGHI/AWARD, moved, 250 words)

New London finance jobs rise for first time since early 2012

LONDON - The number of new financial services jobs in London rises for the first time in almost two years, research shows, which recruiters say is a sign that banks are starting to think about growth after years of restructuring. (BRITAIN-FINANCIALSERVICES/, moved, by Clare Hutchison, 600 words)

UK makes debt pledge ahead of Scotland independence vote

LONDON - The British government pledges to take responsibility for all British government debt should Scotland vote to leave the United Kingdom in a bid to head off any market jitters ahead of the September independence vote. (BRITAIN-SCOTLAND/DEBT (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Belinda Goldsmith and William Schomberg, 700 words)

DETROIT CAR SHOW

Sexy performance meets 'green' ethic at Detroit auto show

DETROIT - To look over the roster of racy new and future vehicles at the 2014 North American International Auto Show here, the initial impression is that U.S., European and Asian automakers want to turn back the clock to a time when performance and speed trumped concerns about energy and the environment. (AUTOSHOW-DETROIT/, moved, by Paul Lienert, 830 words)

+ See also:

- FIAT-MARCHIONNE/, moved, 100 words

- BMW-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words

- AUTOSHOW-GM/AWARD (PICTURE), moved, 150 words

- AUTOSHOW-DETROIT/VW-INVESTMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Edward Taylor and Laurence Frost, 330 words

- AUTOSHOW-DETROIT/GM-DIVIDEND (UPDATE 2), moved, 200 words

- AUTOSHOW-DETROITTHREE/JAPAN, moved, by Yoko Kubota, 1,050 words

- AUTOSHOW-DAIMLER/FACTORY, moved, 100 words

COMPANIES

Amec agrees to buy Foster Wheeler for $3 bln

LONDON - British oil and gas engineering firm Amec has agreed to buy Swiss-based rival Foster Wheeler for 1.9 billion pounds ($3.13 billion), the first sizeable acquisition in the sector for three years. (AMEC-FOSTERWHEELER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Brenda Goh, 620 words)

Goldcorp offers C$2.6 bln for Osisko Mining

Goldcorp Inc launches a bid to buy fellow gold miner Osisko Mining Corp for C$2.6 billion ($2.4 billion) in cash and stock to gain access to Osisko's Malartic mine in Quebec. (OSISKOMINING-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Euan Rocha, 315 words)

Metro sales hit by sluggish Christmas and forex impact

DUESSELDORF - German retailer Metro AG has reported a drop in sales in its fiscal first quarter, saying sales in the key Christmas period had been soft and its headline numbers have been hit by negative currency effects. (METRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson and Matthias Inverardi, 600 words)

EU probes licensing pacts between U.S. film studios, pay-TV

BRUSSELS - The European Union opened an investigation into licensing agreements between major U.S. film studios and European pay-TV broadcasters, saying bans on offering services to customers across EU borders may break anti-trust rules. (EU-STUDIOS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Adrian Croft, 550 words)

Total deal speeds up UK shale gas race

LONDON - Total has become the first major oil and gas company to strike a deal to explore for shale gas in Britain, boosting a technology which has brought cheap energy to the United States but sparked protests by environmentalists and local communities. (BRITAIN-SHALE/TOTAL (UPDATE 3), moved, by Karolin Schaps, 825 words)

Etihad chief says will not be rushed on Alitalia decision

BERLIN - Etihad will not be rushed into making a decision over an investment in struggling Italian airline Alitalia, the chief executive of the Abu Dhabi-based airline says. (ETIHAD-ALITALIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 400 words)

Sanofi to buy 12 pct of Alnylam, expands rare-disease deal

SAN FRANCISCO - French drugmaker Sanofi will buy a 12 percent stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for $700 million and deepen their partnership to develop drugs for rare genetic diseases. (SANOFI-ALNYLAM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ransdell Pierson, 600 words)

RESOURCES

Indonesian ban leaves mining in turmoil, nickel prices rally

JAKARTA - Indonesia's mining sector is left in turmoil after the government pushes through a controversial ban on exporting unprocessed mineral exports. (INDONESIA-MINERALS/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Wilda Asmarini, 800 words)

+ See also:

- INDONESIA-MINERALS/RULES (FACTBOX), moved, 150 words

- AUSTRALIA-NICKEL/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by James Regan, 550 words

Traders engage in turf war for Russian grain terminals

MOSCOW/LONDON - International trade houses are buying into Russian grain port facilities to try to counter high handling costs from one of the world's top producers of cereals, making smaller players fear they will lose out (GRAIN-RUSSIA/, moved, by Polina Devitt and Sarah McFarlane, 810 words)