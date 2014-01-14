Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Hollande bids to deflect glare from private life to reforms

PARIS - President Francois Hollande will aim at a news conference to set out plans to revive the weak French economy and deflect questions about his private life after allegations surfaced of a secret love affair with an actress. (FRANCE-HOLLANDE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Mark John, 600 words)

UK inflation hits Bank of England target in December

LONDON - British inflation falls to the Bank of England's target level for the first time in over four years, easing pressure on the Bank to start considering an interest rate hike as the economy recovers. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by William Schomberg and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 500 words)

Shares sell off on U.S. earnings worry

LONDON - Global shares sell off as a batch of weak earnings pre-announcements in the United States spark concerns this reporting season may disappoint, leaving some indexes looking expensive after a bumper 2013. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 500 words)

Charter takes rejected Time Warner Cable bid to investors

NEW YORK - Charter Communications Inc formally offers to acquire larger rival Time Warner Cable for $37.3 billion, sparking what is likely to be a contentious battle for control of the No. 2 U.S. cable operator. (TIMEWARNERCABLE-CHARTER/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Liana B. Baker and Nicola Leske, 995 words)

ECONOMY

ECB's Nowotny says euro zone growth could top expectations

VIENNA - The euro zone might grow stronger this year than so far expected, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny says. (ECB/NOWOTNY, moved, 100 words)

U.S. Fed set to push ahead on new commodity trade rules

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to take its first formal step toward limiting the role of Wall Street banks in physical commodities markets this week by issuing a notice to seek public comment on the topic, sources familiar with the matter say. (BANKS-COMMODITIES/FED (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anna Louie Sussman and Emily Stephenson, 900 words)

Erdogan may prevail at high cost in Turkey's political war

ISTANBUL - Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan looks to have the upper hand in a civil war rocking Turkey's political establishment, but his bid to break the influence of a potent Islamic cleric could roll back reforms and undermine hard-won business confidence. (TURKEY CORRUPTION/, moved, by Nick Tattersall and Asli Kandemir, 700 words)

+ See also:

- TURKEY-CURRENTACCOUNT/, moved, 100 words

COMPANIES

Hopes of fresh bid prevail after Celesio deal founders

FRANKFURT - Hopes that McKesson's foundered attempt to take over German drugs distributor Celesio can be revived limited losses in the shares on Tuesday, one day after the U.S. suitor failed to garner enough shares for its sweetened bid. (MCKESSON-CELESIO/SHARES (UPDATE 2), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Ludwig Burger, 450 words)

Valeant, Actavis, Mylan eye Pfizer's generics unit -sources

NEW YORK - Drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, Actavis Plc and Mylan Inc have all expressed interest in buying Pfizer Inc's branded generics business, but no active discussions are going on at this time, according to three people close to the matter. (FIZER-VALEANT/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Nadia Damouni, Jessica Toonkel and Soyoung Kim, 600 words)

Drugmaker AstraZeneca forecasts faster return to growth

LONDON - AstraZeneca expects to return to growth faster than analysts currently predict after a wave of drug patent expiries, with 2017 revenue likely to be broadly in line with the 2013 level. (ASTRAZENECA-REVENUE/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 600 words)

Monte Paschi top execs set to stay on

SIENA, Italy - The top executives of Monte dei Paschi di Siena are set to announce their choice to stay on at the troubled Italian bank at a board meeting though plans for a vital cash call remain uncertain after a controversial delay. (MONTEPASCHI/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Silvia Ognibene and Silvia Aloisi, 450 words)

Seibu to seek Tokyo listing, ends spat with Cerberus-sources

TOKYO - Seibu Holdings Inc and top shareholder Cerberus Capital Management LP will seek to relist the Japanese company in the coming months, sources say, allowing the U.S. investor to cash out most of its $1 billion-plus investment and ending a spat seen as a test of Japan's openness to foreign capital. (SEIBU-CERBERUS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Taro Fuse and Emi Emoto, 680 words)

ASOS posts big jump in Christmas sales though growth slows

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS beats forecasts with a big jump in Christmas sales though the shine was taken off the firm's sky-high valuation by a slowdown in growth in the United States and Australia. (ASOS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1030 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)

FBI suspects front running of Fannie, Freddie in swaps

Wall Street traders may be manipulating a key derivatives market and front running Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, hurting the US-owned mortgage giants in the process, according to an FBI intelligence bulletin reviewed by Reuters. (USA-SWAPS/PROBE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Richard Leong, 750 words)

Ashmore suffers outflows as clients exit emerging markets

LONDON - Ashmore Group reported large net outflows from its funds at the end of last year after investors took fright at heightened volatility in its core emerging markets, sending its shares down by more than 12 percent. (ASHMORE-TRADING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tommy Wilkes, 350 words)

France's Printemps chain courts rich tourists at the Louvre

PARIS - High-class department store chain Le Printemps will open its first new outlet for 32 years just down the road from the Mona Lisa, hoping well-heeled tourists will help it counter slowing sales in the luxury sector. (PRINTEMPS-STORE/, moved, by Dominique Vidalon and Pascale Denis, 610 words)

Hyundai U.S. chief sees market share of 4.7 pct in 2014

DETROIT - Hyundai Motor Co expects its market share to bounce up to 4.7 percent this year from 4.6 percent in 2013, propelled by new models such as the revamped Sonata sedan and fewer capacity constraints, the automaker's new U.S. chief tells Reuters. (AUTOSHOW-HYUNDAI/CEO (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Hyunjoo Jin and Norihiko Shirouzu, 450 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOSHOW-GM/MARKETSHARE (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Ben Klayman and Paul Ingrassia, 950 words