TOP STORIES

Japan's economy grows at slower pace, raises stakes for Abenomics

TOKYO - Japan's economy grows at a much slower pace than expected at the end of last year, posing a challenge to policymakers as massive government stimulus efforts show few signs of sparking momentum in consumption and exports. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Stanley White and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 925 words)

+ See also:

- UTILITIES-JAPAN/ELECTRICITY, moved, 350 words

Peugeot family to vote on carmaker's future on Monday

PARIS - The Peugeot family, the largest shareholder in PSA Peugeot Citroen, will meet to decide whether to give its blessing to two deals aimed at securing the French carmaker's future, a source close to the matter says. (PEUGEOT/, moved, 500 words)

Bouygues takes $1.9 bln write-down on Alstom stake

PARIS - France's Bouygues says it will take a 1.4 billion euro ($1.9 billion) write-down on its investment in Alstom to reflect the train and turbine maker's weaker cash flow forecasts. (BOUYGUES-ALSTOM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)

World stocks hit 3-1/2 week high, dollar weak

LONDON - World stocks hit 3-1/2 week highs, helped by encouraging news on Chinese lending, while the dollar hit six-week lows following recent weak U.S. manufacturing data. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn, 540 words)

Eurozone regulators gather for detail on bank review plans

LONDON - The eurozone's banks are about to get greater insight into the European Central Bank's landmark review of their books, as national experts and their advisers meet in Frankfurt to hammer down details of the next phase of the tests. (EUROZONE/BANK-TESTS, moved, by Laura Noonan, 435 words)

ECONOMY

BRUSSELS - The Federal Reserve's stimulus taper and China's slowdown, twin factors behind this year's emerging market sell-off, will come firmly into view in the week ahead with minutes from the former and a leading survey on the latter. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 780 words)

India's finance minister unveils tax cuts in pre-election budget

NEW DELHI - The Indian government announces a package of indirect tax cuts to breathe life into spending and investment, and trumpets its record of growth and reform over the past decade in its last budget before an election it looks set to lose. (INDIA-BUDGET/, moved, by Manoj Kumar, 345 words)

+ See also:

- INDIA-BUDGET/QUOTES (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words

Power, steel, cement suggest China's economy not so buoyant

BEIJING - The big debate about how fast China's economy will grow this year can find some answers in the real world, where signs suggest the growth giant is slowly but surely losing its fizz. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 1,100 words)

COMPANIES

Spain's Ferrovial makes bid for 3 UK airports - source

MADRID - Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial has made an offer to Heathrow Airport Holdings (HAH) for British airports Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton, a source with knowledge of the matter says. (FERROVIAL-AIRPORTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 325 words)

Novartis to buy U.S.-based biotech CoStim for undisclosed price

ZURICH - Novartis says it will buy U.S.-based CoStim Pharmaceuticals Inc., a privately held biotechnology company focused on harnessing the immune system to eliminate immune-blocking signals from cancer, for an undisclosed price. (NOVARTIS/COSTIM, moved, 100 words)

Imerys says remains committed to buying AMCOL

PARIS - France's Imerys says it remains committed to buying U.S. minerals and materials group AMCOL International Corp for a cash offer of $41 per share. (IMERYS-AMCOL/, moved, 100 words)

Bahrain's Al Baraka Islamic bank sees new scope to expand

AMMAN - Bahrain-based Islamic lender Al Baraka expects at least 15 percent growth in net profit this year as its business recovers across a region hit by the Arab Spring unrest, its chief executive says. (BARAKA-BANK/EXPANSION (INTERVIEW), moved, by Suleiman AL-Khalidi, 660 words)

INVESTMENTS

China's bond investors wising up to price of credit risk

HONG KONG - Having traded for years almost oblivious to the notion of risk, China's bond market, Asia's biggest outside Japan, has begun exhibiting characteristics of a genuine credit culture, with onshore investors demanding higher premiums for weak borrowers. (BONDS-CHINA/RISK, moved, by Umesh Desai, 1,000 words)