TOP STORIES

Wall St Week Ahead-Will U.S. stock buyers beat back the bear? NEW YORK - After the S&P 500's first weekly gain in a month, investors will see this week whether the U.S. stock market's rally of the last two days is the shape of better things to come - or if this year's weakness will turn into a full-fledged correction. (USA-STOCKS/WEEKAHEAD (SCHEDULED COLUMN, REPEAT), moved, by Angela Moon, 867 words)

War-scarred Ivory Coast reopens for business ABIDJAN - Ivory Coast re-emerges as the prime investment destination in French-speaking West Africa after a decade of political turmoil but President Alassane Ouattara must weed out corruption and promote reconciliation to keep cash flowing in. (IVORYCOAST-INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Joe Bavier and Daniel Flynn, 1200 words)

AOL CEO regrets 'distressed babies' remark; reverses retirement plan AOL AOL.N Chief Executive Tim Armstrong reverses his decision to cut employee retirement benefits and apologizes for remarks linking two women at the company with "distressed babies" to its rising health care costs that set off a fire storm of criticism. (AOL-APOLOGY, moved, by Jennifer Saba, 200 words)

Gold miners, travel firms to buck trend, benefit from EM weakness LONDON - European stocks from travel firms to South Africa-focused gold miners reap some benefits from an emerging market sell-off that has otherwise roiled equities across the globe. (MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/EM WINNERS, moved, by Alistair Smout, 800 words)

Barclays launches investigation after customer data leak LONDON - Barclays says it has launched an investigation after a newspaper reported that the personal details of 27,000 customers had been stolen and sold, raising the prospect of new fines for the bank. (BARCLAYS-DATA/(UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Young, 450 words)

Ice cream adds sweet taste for peasant farmers in Haiti BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Entrepreneurs from one of the grittiest cities in the United States have joined forces with peasant farmers in Haiti to help transform the country's bitter poverty into delicious and life-sustaining ice cream. (USA-HAITI/ICECREAM (PICTURES), moving at 1300 GMT, by Verna Gates, 840 words)