TOP STORIES

Stocks sell-off eases, investors await US earnings season

LONDON - A three-day sell-off in world stocks eases as investors cautiously await the start of the U.S. earnings season, while big gains in China highlight a roaring return in emerging market appetite. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 680 words)

EU court rules against requirement to keep telecoms data

BRUSSELS - The European Union's highest court rules that an EU directive requiring telecoms companies to store the communications data of EU citizens for up to two years is invalid. (EU-DATA/RULING (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 285 words)

Germany, EU clinch deal on renewable surcharge rebate

BERLIN - Germany and the European Commission have reached an agreement on exemptions to renewable energy surcharges that benefit some German industrial companies, government and industry sources tell Reuters. (ENERGY-GERMANY/COMMISSION (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Markus Wacket, 520 words)

Bank of Japan keeps upbeat view despite Japan slowdown

TOKYO - The Bank of Japan sticks to its existing monetary stimulus, confident that it did not need further support measures to beat chronic deflation - even as a sales tax hike clouds the economic outlook. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 800 words)

ECONOMY

Germany forecasts 2015 GDP growth of 2.0 pct - documents

BERLIN - The German government forecasts its economic growth will accelerate to 2.0 percent in 2015 after gross domestic product expands by a projected 1.8 percent this year, according to an internal report for the European Commission obtained by Reuters. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/GDP-2015, moved, by Matthias Sobolewski, 300 words)

UK manufacturing jumps in Feb as economy extends recovery

LONDON - British manufacturing grew much more strongly than expected in February, another sign that the country's economy has kept up its strong pace going into 2014, official data shows. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/MANUFACTURING, moved, 500 words)

Reuters poll on chance of ECB quantitative easing

LONDON - Reuters has polled around 60 economists on the chance of quantitative easing by the European Central Bank and their outlook for inflation in the euro area. (ECB-POLICY/POLL, expect by 1220 GMT/8.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

EU, Ukraine hold talks on risk of Russian gas cutoff

BRUSSELS - Officials from Kiev, the gas industry and the European Union hold crisis talks on energy security as fears grow over what Ukraine claims is a Russian-led plan to dismember it. (EU-CRISIS/ENERGY, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Pricing probe threatens Britain's 'liberal' energy market

LONDON/PARIS - An investigation into possible price collusion by British energy suppliers is likely to undermine the market framework that has helped make them more valuable than their European rivals. (BRITAIN-UTILITIES/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Karolin Schaps and Geert De Clercq, 1,165 words)

UK grocers rivalry isn't bruising the produce

LONDON - Shoppers stocking up on cut-price groceries has long been the stuff of nightmares for suppliers expected to take the hit, but this time around in Britain, many say they are sleeping just fine. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/SUPPLIERS,, expect by 1100 GMT/7 AM ET, by Neil Maidment and Martinne Geller, 970 words)

U.S. jury orders Takeda to pay $6 bln over Actos claims

TOKYO - A U.S. jury ordered Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd to pay $6 billion in damages over claims it concealed cancer risks associated with its Actos diabetes drug, the plaintiffs' lawyer says. (TAKEDA PHARM-ACTOS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 315 words)

Samsung's lower Q1 estimate highlights smartphone challenges

SEOUL - Samsung Electronics says it is on track to post its second straight quarter of profit decline, as margins in the key smartphone business come under growing pressure from cheaper Chinese rivals. (SAMSUNG-EARNINGS/GUIDANCE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Se Young Lee, 650 words)

UK banks pay out for interest rate swaps mis-selling

LONDON - Britain's financial regulator announces how much banks have so far paid out to compensate small firms mis-sold complex interest rate hedging products. (BRITAIN-BANKS/MISSELLING, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Eni in play as Italy prepares to shake up state firms

MILAN - The government of Matteo Renzi is looking to wipe the slate clean and seek new names at Italy's main state-controlled groups, including oil major Eni, as top management comes up for renewal, government, political and industry sources say. (ENI-GOVERNMENT/APPOINTMENTS, moved, by Stephen Jewkes, 714 words)

China to allow M&A in insurance industry for the first time

SHANGHAI - Insurers in China, including Chinese-based foreign insurers, will be allowed to acquire and merge with each other for the first time in a step to strengthen the industry, according to new rules issued by the country's insurance regulator. (CHINA-INSURANCE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney, 150 words)