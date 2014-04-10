Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Greece returns to bond market with 3 bln euro bond issue

LONDON/ATHENS - Two years after being at the epicentre of the European sovereign debt crisis, Greece has returned to the bond markets to much fanfare with a heavily subscribed 3 bln euro deal, hoping this will mark the beginning of the end of its international bailout. (GREECE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2), by Sarka Halas and Karolina Tagaris, 600 words)

China says no major stimulus planned; March trade weak

BOAO/BEIJING - Chinese Premier Li Keqiang rules out major stimulus to fight short-term dips in growth, even as big falls in imports and exports data reinforce forecasts that the world's second-largest economy has slowed notably since the start of 2014. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, by Aileen Wang and Adam Rose, 625 words)

Shares rise on Fed minutes

LONDON - Equities rise as markets take heart from minutes of the Federal Reserve's March meeting, which suggests U.S. policymakers will be more cautious about raising interest rates than some had expected. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 3), expect by 0930 GMT/5.30 AM ET, by Sudip Kar-Gupta, 385 words)

US Fed's hard line on funding to bring more pain to Wall St

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK - The U.S. Federal Reserve's drive to wean Wall Street off risky funding sources is expected to bring more financial pain to the biggest U.S. banks in the coming months, analysts warn. (FINANCIAL-REGULATIONS/LEVERAGE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Emily Stephenson and Lauren Tara LaCapra, 750 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

The princeling of private equity

HONG KONG - The 28-year-old wears black-framed glasses perched on cheeks still round with youth. A discerning eye might notice the resemblance to his grandfather: former Chinese president and Communist Party leader Jiang Zemin. (CHINA PRIVATEEQUITY/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Stephen Aldred and Irene Jay Liu, 2,550 words)

ECONOMY

ECB says to act swiftly if needed

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank reiterates in its monthly bulletin its determination to intervene should inflation remain low for too long. (ECB/BULLETIN, moved, 300 words)

UK housing market gathers pace in March - RICS

LONDON - British house prices unexpectedly picked up speed in March and sales reached a six-year high, a survey shows, suggesting the market is still firmly on the rise after recent releases indicated a slight loss in momentum. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 360 words)

Italian industry output falls 0.5 pct, weaker than expected

ROME - Italian industrial output is weaker than expected in February, falling 0.5 percent after posting its strongest monthly increase in more than two years the month before, data shows. (ITALY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT, moved, 200 words)

Japan's central bank quells stimulus hopes

TOKYO - Japan's economy takes another knock as a gauge of business investment weakens, but the Bank of Japan remains unperturbed and is expected to release optimistic inflation projections as a swing voter on its board turns more confident about the growth outlook. (JAPAN ECONOMY/MACHINERY (WRAPUP), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Carrefour sales accelerate with boost from Brazil, Spain

FRANCE - Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer, says sales in Brazil, its second-largest market after France, accelerate in the first quarter while sales in austerity-hit Spain rise for the second consecutive quarter, providing fresh evidence the group's recovery in Europe is on track. (CARREFOUR-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Dominique Vidalon, 900 words)

LVMH shares rise after Louis Vuitton growth improves

PARIS - Shares in LVMH rise after the world's biggest luxury group posted much higher than expected fashion and leather sales, boosted by a strong start of the year for its flagship Louis Vuitton brand. (LVMH SHARES/, moving shortly, 250 words)

M&S shows signs of improvement as clothing sales rise

LONDON - British retailer Marks & Spencer posts its best quarterly performance in clothing for three years, indicating its turnaround plan may finally be gaining traction after billions of pounds of investment and several false dawns. (MARKS & SPENCER-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by James Davey, 650 words)

Little Internet users can do to thwart 'Heartbleed'

BOSTON - Security experts warn there is little Internet users can do to protect themselves from the recently uncovered "Heartbleed" Internet threat that exposes their data to hackers until vulnerable Web sites take steps to secure their communications. Once that happens, which could take days or weeks, users need to change their passwords. (CYBERSECURITY-INTERNET/BUG, moved, by Jim Finkle, 250 words)

Board overhaul lets Telecom Italia CEO focus on strategy

MILAN - A board overhaul at Telecom Italia is set to placate belligerent minority investors, allowing Chief Executive Marco Patuano to focus on revamping the company's domestic business as the Italian economy begins to revive. Yet, question marks remain. (TELECOMITALIA-BOARD/, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Danilo Masoni and Stefano Rebaudo, 660 words)

Researchers, regulators and Roche row over flu drug Tamiflu

LONDON - Researchers who have fought for years to get full data on Roche's flu medicine Tamiflu say that governments who stockpile it are wasting billions of dollars on a drug whose effectiveness is in doubt. (HEALTH-ROCHE HLDG/TAMIFLU, moved, by Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent, 825 words)

Centrica's British Gas ordered to pay $9.4 mln penalty

LONDON - Centrica's British Gas, the subject of an anti-trust investigation alongside Britain's other big utilities, will pay about 5.6 million pounds ($9.4 million) to remedy past errors that blocked business customers from switching suppliers. (CENTRICA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

Riding shale boom, U.S to become major LPG supplier to China

BEIJING - A deal between China's top refiner Sinopec Corp and Phillips can be a game changer that signals the United States is on track to become one of the top suppliers of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to the world's second-biggest economy. (USA-LPG/CHINA (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Chen Aizhu, 950 words)

Chinese pork giant WH Group plans $5.3 bln IPO in HK

HONG KONG - China's WH Group Ltd, the world's biggest pork company, launches a Hong Kong initial public offering of as much as $5.3 billion in the second-largest ever IPO by a food and beverage company. (WHGROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Elzio Barreto, 950 words)