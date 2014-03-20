Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Europe weighs Russia sanctions, energy security at summit

BRUSSELS - European leaders hold critical talks about how to tighten the screws on Russia following its seizure of Crimea, how to support Ukraine's stricken economy and how best to wean themselves off Russian oil and gas in years to come. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 1, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Luke Baker, 930 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-ECONOMY/PUTIN (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Darya Korsunskaya and Oksana Kobzeva, 500 words

Europe strikes deal to complete banking union

BRUSSELS - European policymakers agree to complete a banking union with an agency to shut failing euro zone banks, but there will be no joint backstop for a fund to pay the costs of closures. (EU-BANKINGUNION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by John O'Donnell and Tom Körkemeier, 785 words)

Dollar hits 3-week high, stocks fall as US rates in focus

LONDON - The dollar hit three-week highs against a basket of currencies and stocks and bonds fell across the globe as investors position for a speedier rise in U.S. interest rates than previously thought. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Carolyn Cohn, 730 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 570 words

Chatroom evidence questions BoE role in FX probe -sources

LONDON - British regulators are examining evidence relating to a 2012 meeting of currency dealers and Bank of England officials which potentially challenges the central bank's assertion it had not condoned sharing details of client orders. (BRITAIN-BOE/FX (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 1,155 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-REGULATOR/FINE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Huw Jones, 615 words

INVESTMENT

Europe's stock gains at risk as downgrades tarnish halo

NEW YORK - Global tensions and reduced stimulus from the Federal Reserve will keep U.S. stock market gains modest for the rest of 2014, a Reuters poll finds. (MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/RESULTS-OUTLOOK (GRAPHICS), moved, by Alistair Smout, 740 words)

Global headwinds, Fed to keep U.S. stock gains modest

NEW YORK - Global tensions and reduced stimulus from the Federal Reserve will keep U.S. stock market gains modest for the rest of 2014, a Reuters poll find. (MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/US, by Caroline Valetkevitch, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/GLOBAL, moving shortly, by Andy Bruce,

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/EUROPE, moved, by Blaise Robinson, 600 words 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/CANADA, moved, by John Tilak, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/LATAM, moved, by Asher Levine and Jean Arce, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/BRITAIN, moved, by Atul Prakash, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/RUSSIA, moved, by Olga Popova, Maria Kiselyova and Megan Davies, 600 words

- MARKETS-STOCKS-POLL/SAFRICA, moved, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words

Cranes to natural frack fluid, investors mull UK shale bets

LONDON - From trucks and cranes to chemists and trains, the supply chain winners from America's shale boom have often been surprisingly simple. Now investors and executives are eyeing businesses that might benefit from a shale boom in Britain. (BRITAIN-SHALE/INVESTMENT, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer, 955 words)

Egypt investors believe Sisi presidency will bring stability

CAIRO - Egyptian Army chief Field Marshal Abdel Fattah al-Sisi may not look like a model democrat, but foreign and local businessmen believe he can deliver stability to open up investment opportunities in the most populous Arab nation. (EGYPT-INVESTMENT/SISI (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Noah Browning, 1,440 words)

+ See also:

- EGYPT-DEBT/ (GRAPHICS), moved, by Shadia Nasralla, Olzhas Auyezov and Andrew Torchia, 1,340 words

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims up modestly, but labour market healing

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose less than expected last week, pointing to some underlying strength in the labour market. (USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 310 words)

U.S. Fed to release results of financial sector healthcheck

WASHINGTON - JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley and other banks will find out if the Federal Reserve thinks they can cope with the next financial crisis when it publishes the results of an annual health check. (FINANCIAL-REGULATIONS/STRESS, moved, by Emily Stephenson, 450 words)

China says plans to speed up investment, stabilise demand

BEIJING - Premier Li Keqiang said China will speed up investment and construction plans to ensure domestic demand expands at a stable rate - an indication authorities are considering practical measures to support slackening economic growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Koh Gui Qing, 560 words)

Mine strike hits the micro and macro in S.African economy

RUSTENURG - As South Africa's biggest post-apartheid mine strike marks its eighth week, it is already denting growth and export earnings, and many of those affected are having to sell their most prized possessions to make ends meet. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ECONOMY (PICTURE), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 950 words)

COMPANIES

UK pensions shake-up throws insurance industry into turmoil

LONDON - The British government's liberalisation of rules dictating what savers can do with their pension money shocked the insurance industry and forced a fundamental rethink of where their profits are going to come from. (BRITAIN-INSURANCE/ANNUITIES, moving shortly, by Chris Vellacott and Jemima Kelly, 600 words)

Deutsche Bank increases bosses pay by more than half

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank AG increases pay for its co-chief executives by more than half in 2013, a year when Germany's largest bank paid out billions of euros for past misdemeanours partly stemming from the financial crisis. (DEUTSCHEBANK/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas Atkins, 775 words)

+ See also:

- CREDIT AGRICOLE/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 650 words

Novartis CEO reshaping drugmaker for "brutal" new world

BASEL, Switzerland - Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez is reshaping the drugmaker's sprawling portfolio as he prepares for what he expects to be a "brutal" new era in healthcare spending. (NOVARTIS-CEO/ (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Caroline Copley and Ben Hirschler, 800 words)

+ See also:

- NOVARTIS-CEO/INDIA, moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler and Caroline Copley, 500 words

- GSK-VACCINE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 550 words

Swatch Group sees sales growth in China in 2014

GENEVA - The world's biggest watchmaker Swatch Group expects sales in China to grow in local currencies this year, its chief executive said at the company's annual results conference. (SWATCH-GROUP (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 360 words)

Mulberry CEO Guillon quits after January profit warning

LONDON - Bruno Guillon quit as chief executive of Mulberry, less than two months after the British luxury fashion company issued a profit warning that had piled the pressure on the Frenchman and his new strategy of hiking prices. (MULBERRY GROUP/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Kate Holton and Neil Maidment, 700 words)

+ See also:

- NEXT UK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 690 words