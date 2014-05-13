Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

UK lawmakers hit Pfizer as it waves carrot at AstraZeneca

LONDON - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer hints it could raise its proposed $106 billion offer if AstraZeneca will only engage in talks, as its boss is grilled by UK lawmakers on his commitment to British research spending and jobs. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/ (UPDATE 5, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Ben Hirschler and William James, 980 words)

Credit Suisse deal with U.S. could top $2 bln - sources

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - New York state's banking regulator is seeking hundreds of millions of dollars from Credit Suisse in its probe of potential tax evasion involving the Swiss bank, according to sources close to the matter, which could push an eventual settlement with U.S. authorities over $2 billion. (CREDITSUISSE-INVESTIGATION/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld and Aruna Viswanatha, 435 words)

Court rules people have right to be forgotten on Internet

BRUSSELS - People can ask Google to delete sensitive information from its Internet search results, Europe's top court says. (EU-GOOGLE/DATAPROTECTION (UPDATE 2), moved, by Foo Yun Chee, 600 words)

Strong results hoist European shares to 6-year high

LONDON - European shares rally with a key index hitting a six-year high as upbeat corporate results and prospects of new stimulus measures from the European Central Bank boosts appetite for riskier assets. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matrise, 620 words)

INSIGHT

North Sea tax change to end drillers' 20-year tax holiday

LONDON - A planned change in the way Britain taxes North Sea drillers exposes the loophole in a system that allowed an industry with annual revenues of 2 billion pounds to pay almost no corporation tax for two decades, prompting accusations that the UK tax authority is falling down on the job. (BRITAIN-TAX/NORTHSEA (GRAPHIC), moved, by Tom Bergin, 745 words)

INVESTMENT

UK watchdog says funds failing to come clean on charges

LONDON - Mutual funds should use a common method when explaining their fee structures to make them easier to understand for investors, Britain's financial watchdog says. (BRITAIN-REGULATOR/FUNDS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 470 words)

Spain takes to debt market with bills, linker, corporates

MADRID - Spain raises billions of euros for both public and corporate coffers, taking advantage of massive demand for euro zone peripheral debt as economic concerns ease and investors search for yield. (SPAIN-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Day, 480 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. retail sales barely rise in April

WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales barely rose in April and a gauge of consumer spending slipped, which could temper hopes of a sharp acceleration in economic growth in the second quarter.(USA-ECONOMY (WRAPUP), moving shortly, 300 words)

+ See also:

- USA-FED/LOCKHART (UPDATE 2), moved, by Angus McDowall, 300 words

German investor morale plunges to lowest since Jan 2013

MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment declines for a fifth consecutive month in May to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2 years as concerns intensify that economic growth in Europe's largest economy will slow in the second quarter. (GERMANY-ZEW/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor, 490 words)

China data underscores economy still losing steam

BEIJING - Chinese investment, retail sales and factory output growth all disappointed in April by hitting multiyear lows, suggesting the world's second-largest economy is still losing steam despite government efforts to shore up activity. (CHINA-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-PROPERTY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, 620 words

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY (UPDATE 1), moved, 520 words

- CHINA-CARBON/, moved, by Kathy Chen and Stian Reklev, 1,000 words

Bundesbank ready to support ECB action if needed - sources

FRANKFURT - The Bundesbank is ready to support European Central Bank policy action if it is needed and this is not new, two Bundesbank sources say. (ECB/POLICY-BUNDESBANK, moved, 160 words)

BoE's Cunliffe tells banks to prepare for new world

LONDON - Britain's banks need to start preparing for a financial environment in which they are no longer "too big to fail", Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe says. (BOE-BANKS/CUNLIFFE (UPDATE 1), moved, 580 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 300 words

Russia likely to be in recession by end Q2 -Economy Minister

KALININGRAD, Russia - The Russian economy will probably enter recession by the end of the quarter, the economy minister says, after investment and financial markets are hit by fallout from the worst standoff with the West since the Cold War over Ukraine. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 625 words)

Reuters quarterly UK housing market poll

LONDON - Reuters has polled around 30 market watchers for their views on the outlook for British and London house prices and asks whether the Bank of England will act to restrain the market. (PROPERTY-BRITAIN/POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Airbus sparks relief rally as Q1 profits beat forecasts

PARIS - Airbus Group posts better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, sparking a relief rally in its shares as it dodges the impact of higher support costs for its new A350 jet, which remains on track for a late-2014 debut. (AIRBUS GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer, 530 words)

VW's Scania bid succeeds, clears way for truck alliance

HANOVER, Germany/ STOCKHOLM - Volkswagen's 6.7 billion euro ($9.2 billion) offer for its Swedish trucks arm Scania has been accepted by minority shareholders, a big step in the German automaker's plan to create a trucks alliance to compete in global markets. (VOLKSWAGEN-SCANIA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 550 words)

ThyssenKrupp raises annual operating profit forecast

FRANKFURT - Germany's ThyssenKrupp raises its forecast for full-year operating profit as it cut costs and takes back parts of a stainless steel business it had sold to Finland's Outokumpu. (THYSSENKR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 470 words)

SocGen keeps faith with Russia investment

PARIS - Societe Generale, France's second-largest listed bank, is keeping faith with its Russian investments as part of a plan to expand in overseas markets, seeing strong growth prospects there and expecting political tensions to eventually ease. (SOCGEN-TARGETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont, 700 words)

RBS's former U.S. boss paid $7.5 mln last year

LONDON - The former boss of state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland's U.S. arm Citizens was paid $7.5 million last year, including $500,000 in consultancy fees for three months after she left. (RBS-CITIZENS/PAY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Slater, 560 words)

E-commerce edge helps British retailers expand abroad

BERLIN/PARIS - British retailers like Marks & Spencer are making a new push to expand abroad, hoping e-commerce will give them a better chance to succeed than earlier attempts to enter new markets. (RETAIL-BRITAIN/ (PIX), moved, by Emma Thomasson and James Davey, 1,000 words)

South African police deployed to protect returning miners

JOHANNESBURG - South African police deploy additional officers to the platinum belt to protect miners returning to work this week, a police spokesman says, as producers push ahead with plans to end the country's longest and most costly strike. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ed Cropley and Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo, 510 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-STRIKE/MIGRANTS (PICTURE), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 900 words