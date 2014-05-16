Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

After India markets rally, BJP to face key investor tests

MUMBAI - Indian shares surge to record highs while the rupee strengthens to an 11-month peak against the dollar as the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party led by Narendra Modi sweeps to a resounding majority in the world's largest election. (INDIA-MARKETS/OPEN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Rafael Nam, 800 words)

U.S. tax scandal trips up Credit Suisse's marathon man

ZURICH - If Brady Dougan has cultivated any image in his seven years at the helm of Credit Suisse, it is that of an impassive marathon man with a rigorous work ethic, iron discipline and an imperturbable manner. (CREDITSUISSE/DOUGAN, PIX, GRAPHICS), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Katharina Bart, 850 words)

French economy minister talks tough on foreign takeovers

PARIS - France is not for sale, Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg declares, brushing off criticism from the European Union that his stance on foreign company takeovers borders on protectionism. (FRANCE TAKOVERS/ALSTOM, moved, 450 words)

Sweden fights back as Pfizer move on Astra threatens jobs

STOCKHOLM - The Swedish government launches a fightback against U.S. drugmaker Pfizer's proposed takeover of AstraZeneca, which has half its roots and more than 5,000 staff in Sweden, highlighting the risks to jobs and science. (ASTRAZENECA-PFIZER/SWEDEN (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sven Nordenstam, 650 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Shares, peripheral bonds fall on growth worry

LONDON - Global shares fall for a third day, on course for their longest losing streak in over a month, and yields on some lower-rated euro zone bonds rise as a gloomier economic picture in Europe led investors to shed riskier positions. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 550 words)

New emerging market fever sows seeds for trouble

LONDON - Emerging markets are becoming the biggest beneficiary of a renewed rush of yield-hungry capital but almost indiscriminate buying of the risky asset today is sowing seeds for a bigger sell-off tomorrow. (INVESTMENT-EMERGING/ (ANALYSIS), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Natsuko Waki, 610 words)

Forex losses lay bare China's lack of hedging expertise

SHANGHAI/HONG KONG - Many major Chinese companies are only now beginning to get to grips with a problem that offshore rivals have been managing since the birth of modern international finance - currency risk. (CHINA-YUAN/HEDGING (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lu Jianxin and Saikat Chatterjee, 800 words)

INSIGHT & EXCLUSIVE

Canada trims Russia sanctions to protect business interests

OTTAWA/TORONTO - Canada broke with the United States and did not impose sanctions on two key allies of Russian President Vladimir Putin because the pair had Canadian business interests, according to sources familiar with the matter. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-CANADA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by David Ljunggren and Euan Rocha, 840 words)

Fortune threatened, Ukraine's richest man joins the fray

MARIUPOL/KIEV, Ukraine - In their overalls and hard hats, the latest additions to the heady mix of security forces in Ukraine are the first tangible sign the rebel east's richest son is entering the fray. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/AKHMETOV (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Matt Robinson and Richard Balmforth, 1,430 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-ARCELORMITTAL (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words

ECONOMY

U.S. housing starts up sharply; permits highest since 2008

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts jump in April and building permits hit their highest level in nearly six years, offering hope that the troubled housing market could be stabilizing. (USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING, moved, 300 words)

Europe's anti-EU protest vote leaves business cold

BRUSSELS - Industry lobbyists fear the rise of protest parties and anti-EU rebels in European elections threatens to leave them, and the businesses they represent, out in the cold. (EU-ELECTION/BUSINESS, moved, by John O'Donnell, 780 words)

Portugal exits bailout poorer and long way from recovery

LISBON - As Portugal's government toasts its exit from an international bailout that imposed years of austerity on its citizens, small business owner Alexandra Capelo is in no mood to join the celebrations. (EUROZONE-PORTUGAL/BAILOUT (PICTURE), moved, by Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip, 1,040 words)

Brazil's economic activity slips - central bank

BRASILIA - Economic activity in Brazil dropped slightly in March on weaker industrial output and retail sales, central bank data shows, capping a frustrating first quarter for Latin America's largest economy. (BRAZIL-ECONOMY/ACTIVITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Silvio Cascione, 240 words)

Euro zone trade surplus narrows less than expected

BRUSSELS - The euro zone's trade surplus narrows less than expected year-on-year in March, indicating that net trade is one of the main drivers of economic growth at the start of the year for the single currency bloc, data shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, by Martin Santa, 390 words)

COMPANIES

Orange-Bouygues talks revive French telecoms merger debate

PARIS/LONDON - French telecoms market leader Orange is in talks about a tie-up with Bouygues Telecom, France's economy minister says after two sources say the discussions could lead to Orange acquiring its smaller rival. (ORANGE-BOUYGUES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic and Sophie Sassard, 630 words)

+ See also:

- CARPHONE-VIRGIN MOBILE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 255 words

China Southern orders 80 Airbus aircraft worth $7.3 bln

BEIJING - China Southern Airlines says it has ordered 80 aircraft from Airbus Group worth at least $7.3 billion. (CHINASOUTHERN-AIRBUS GROUP/ORDERS, moved, 150 words)

Darden to sell Red Lobster seafood chain for $2.1 bln

Darden Restaurants Inc says it agrees to sell its struggling Red Lobster seafood chain to Golden Gate Capital for $2.1 billion in cash. (DARDEN-STARBOARD/, moved, 100 words)

GSK case a "warning" to all foreign firms in China: Xinhua

SHANGHAI - Corruption charges against GlaxoSmithKline executives in China are a warning to other foreign firms and could do irreparable damage to the British drugmaker's Chinese operations, the official Xinhua news agency says. (GSK-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 370 words)

Wells Fargo sets up in Aberdeen as part of UK expansion

LONDON - Wells Fargo, the world's biggest bank by market value, this week opened an office in Aberdeen to tap into oil industry business on Scotland's east coast as part of its UK expansion. (BANKING-WELLSFARGO/BRITAIN, moved, by Steve Slater, 460 words)

ABN AMRO hits targets to boost flotation prospects

BRUSSELS - Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO hit its key financial targets in the first quarter, giving a boost to its plans for a stock market return six years after it was bailed out in the financial crisis. (ABN AMRO BANK-RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Philip Blenkinsop, 500 words)

S.Africa's strike-hit Implats says violence is "devastating"

JOHANNESBURG - Impala Platinum describes as "devastating" the impact on its employees of a 16-week strike at its main South African operation in Rustenburg and says it has lost more than $500 million in revenue. (SAFROCA-STRIKES/IMPLATS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Ed Stoddard, 500 words)