TOP STORIES

Growth worries grip world's stock, oil markets

LONDON - European stock markets fall for a second day, pushing world share indices back towards their lowest in six months as concern mounts over global economic growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Patrick Graham, 660 words)

Lower euro, commodities seen boon for Europe's earnings

PARIS/LONDON - The recent sharp slide in the euro and commodity prices is set to become a much-needed tailwind for European companies, eclipsing the region's lack of economic growth, and could finally put an end to 42 straight months of earnings downgrades. (MARKETS-RESULTS/EUROPE, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash, 750 words)

Prolonged German downturn could prompt stimulus rethink

BERLIN - The last thing the faltering European economy would appear to need right now is a sudden downturn in Germany, hitherto the bloc's pillar of strength. But a bout of German weakness may be precisely what is required to convince Angela Merkel to loosen the fiscal reins at home and provide Europe with a dose of stimulus that struggling states like France and Italy have long been seeking. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Noah Barkin, 950 words)

Negative interest rates prompt FX reserve shift out of euros

LONDON - Negative euro zone interest rates may be forcing central banks to rethink how much of their foreign cash hoards they bank in euros, with a recent drop in euro reserves potentially the start of large-scale rebalancing that could drive down the euro exchange rate. (MARKETS-EURO/RESERVES, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

MARKETS

Low inflation support euro zone bonds as QE wait goes on

LONDON - Record low inflation expectations are reinforcing a two-year-old rally in euro zone bonds as they keep alive bets on further monetary policy easing, despite European Central Bank signals it is in no hurry to do more. (MARKETS-BONDS/INFLATION, moved, by Marius Zaharia, 700 words)

ECONOMY

Latest ECB measures mark new policy phase, says Constancio

FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank is embarking on a new policy phase with its latest stimulus measures, ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio says, promising to steer the central bank's balance sheet "significantly higher".(ECB-POLICY/CONSTANCIO (UPDATE 1), moved, 560 words)

EU's Moscovici says ready to fine France if necessary

BRUSSELS - France's Pierre Moscovici, the EU commissioner-designate who will take charge of policing budget discipline in the euro zone, says he is ready to step up disciplinary action against Paris for not respecting its obligations under EU budget rules. (EU-COMMISSION/MOSCOVICI-DISCIPLINE, moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 485 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/GDP, moved, 140 words

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT, moved, 100 words

OECD sees stable growth for big economies, weaker euro zone

PARIS - Most major world economies are continuing to show stable growth momentum, but within the euro zone Germany and Italy are losing steam, the OECD says. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- IMF-FINANCIAL/, moved, by Douwe Miedema, 500 words

Protests greet EU leaders at jobs meeting in Italy

MILAN - Hundreds of people protested against Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi's plans to reform hiring-and-firing rules outside the congress centre where European leaders are due to meet for a conference on jobs. (EU-SUMMIT/, moved, by James Mackenzie, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-POLITICS/, moved, by Francesca Piscioneri and Philip Pullella, 645 words

EU regulators approve UK nuclear plant project with EDF

BRUSSELS - In a landmark decision, European Union regulators approve Britain's proposed 16 billion pound ($26 billion) nuclear power station to be built by French utility EDF. (EU-BRITAIN/NUCLEAR-EDF (UPDATE 3), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Foo Yun Chee and Barbara Lewis, 800 words)

World Bank sees impact of Ebola at up to $32.6 bln in Africa

GENEVA - The regional impact of West Africa's Ebola epidemic could reach $32.6 billion by the end of 2015 if it spreads significantly beyond the worst-hit countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone, the World Bank says. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WORLDBANK (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-EBOLA/LIBERIA-PRESIDENT (TV, PIX, INTERVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Daniel Flynn, 700 words

UK house prices rise more rapidly than expected - Halifax

LONDON - British house prices rose more rapidly than expected on the month in September, although the market looks likely to moderate heading into next year, a survey from mortgage lender Halifax shows. (BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 280 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/, moved, 300 words

- BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT/REC, moved, 300 words

Turkey cuts growth estimates, raises inflation forecast

ANKARA - Turkey has slashed its growth estimates and raises its inflation forecast for 2014 and 2015, Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan says, citing unfavourable conditions in the global economy. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 375 words)

Venezuelans turn to bitcoins to bypass currency controls

CARACAS - Tech-savvy Venezuelans looking to bypass dysfunctional economic controls are turning to the bitcoin virtual currency to obtain dollars, make Internet purchases -- and launch a little subversion. (VENEZUELA-BITCOIN/ (FEATURE), moved, by Girish Gupta, 655 words)

COMPANIES

Swisscom weighs $6 bln Fastweb sale, Vodafone lurks -sources

LONDON - Telecom operator Swisscom is considering a possible sale of its Italian broadband firm Fastweb, which is worth up to 5 billion euros ($6.3 billion) and has been a target for Vodafone, sources familiar with the situation say. (FASTWEB-M&A/VODAFONE GROUP (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Sophie Sassard, Pamela Barbaglia and Anjuli Davies, 595 words)

Russia's VTB Capital closes in on Roberto Cavalli -sources

LONDON/MOSCOW - VTB Capital, the investment arm of sanctioned Russian lender VTB Bank, has made a cash payment to secure a deal to buy most of Italian fashion house Roberto Cavalli before the end of November, two sources familiar with the situation say. (CAVALLI-M&A/VTB CAPITAL (UPDATE 1, EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Pamela Barbaglia and Alexander Winning, 540 words)

Price cuts no quick cure for Tesco's ills

LONDON - Tesco's new boss needs to cut prices to put Britain's biggest grocer back in the game in its key home market, though investors should not hold their breath for a quick reversal of its loss of market share. (TESCO-PRICES/, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by James Davey, 1,455 words)

Air France puts cost of pilots strike at 500 mln euros

PARIS - Air France-KLM has put the total cost of last month's two-week pilots strike at 500 million euros ($632 million), enough to wipe more than a fifth off the group's estimated full-year core profit and sending its shares to a 13-month low. (AIR FRANCE-STRIKE/IMPACT (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matthias Blamont and Andrew Callus, 640 words)

GT Advanced bankruptcy offers warning to Apple suppliers

SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO - The financial implosion of Apple Inc supplier GT Advanced Technologies Inc this week offers a dramatic illustration of how the iPhone maker can put the screws to suppliers willing to take a short-term risk for future riches. (APPLE-GT ADVANCED TECH/, moved, by Noel Randewich and Reiji Murai, 745 words)

U.S. startups challenge agribusiness giants

MAPLE PARK, Ill - Chris Gould's combine cab is loaded like the cockpit of a fighter jet he used to fly as he harvests soybeans in northern Illinois, steered by satellites, four video screens glowing with up to minute updates about his crop and the work's progress. (USA-FARMING/STARTUPS (PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Karl Plume, 1,000 words)