* Many Chinese firms fare badly -Transparency International
* Watchdog also points a finger at some U.S. tech giants
* Lack of disclosure can harm brands, report says
By Michael Nienaber
BERLIN, Nov 5 The world's biggest companies
disclose little or no financial details about their operations
abroad, according to a report by Transparency International
which singled out Chinese firms but also U.S. tech giants like
Amazon and Google.
The Berlin-based anti-corruption watchdog named Bank of
China, Honda Motor, Bank of Communications
, Agricultural Bank of China and Russia's
Sberbank as the five least transparent companies.
Bank of China could not be reached for comment on the
report, while the other four firms declined to comment.
"We need more transparency from multinational companies,
whose power in the world economy closely rivals the biggest
countries," said Transparency International chairman Jose Ugaz.
"By not responding to people's demands for greater
transparency and accountability, companies risk harming their
brand and losing customers," he warned.
Around three quarters of the 124 firms assessed do not
disclose the taxes they pay in foreign countries and nearly half
publish no information on revenues abroad, the report said.
The companies were ranked based on their reporting of their
measures to prevent corruption, information about subsidiaries
and holdings and information about financial operations abroad.
By these criteria, European companies performed best with
Italy's Eni, Britain's Vodafone and Norway's
Statoil at the top.
"We are committed to providing as much information and
insight as possible to support informed public debate on issues
such as corporate governance, anti-corruption programmes and
corporate taxation," said a spokesman for Vodafone.
While there were six Chinese companies among the 10 worst
performers, U.S. firms also figured.
Warren Buffet's conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway was
ranked the sixth least transparent multinational and the report
said major tech companies also performed relatively poorly.
"Surprisingly, the sector that makes greater transparency
possible is one of the least transparent," said Transparency,
adding that Amazon, Apple, Google and IBM all scored
less than three out of 10.
The U.S. firms cited were either unavailable when asked for
a reaction by Reuters or declined to comment. Some firms did not
want to respond until they had seen the complete report.
A spokesperson for Japan's Nippon Telegraph and Telephone
Corp, which was also among the bottom 10, said: "We
want to continue to work towards appropriate disclosures."
Transparency said the world's biggest oil, gas and mining
companies were not yet ready for transparency rules that would
enter into force across the European Union from July 2015.
These regulations require extractive companies to report
payments such as taxes to governments on a country-by-country
and project-by-project basis. In the United States, similar
measures are planned, but implementation has been delayed.
(Additional reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai, Taiga Uranaka
and Teppei Kasai in Tokyo and Alexander Willing in Moscow;
Editing by Stephen Brown and Crispian Balmer)