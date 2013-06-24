LONDON, June 24 An independent panel set up by
the World Bank to look at the validity of one of its highest
profile country rankings said on Monday the Bank should stop
producing it because it may be misleading.
The Bank's annual "Doing Business" report judges 185
countries on 10 criteria and compiles an index on the ease of
doing business, assigning each country a rank. The rankings can
carry huge weight with governments.
But a panel initiated by the Bank's new president, Jim Yong
Kim, found that the rankings could too easily be affected by
small factors and were sometimes not objective.
"The panel believes the Bank should make a clean break with
this practice," it said in a report. The panel was headed by
South Africa's planning minister Trevor Manuel.
"It is important to remember that the (Doing Business)
report is intended to be a pure knowledge project. As such, its
role is to inform policy, not to prescribe it or outline a
normative position, which the rankings to some extent do," the
report added
Singapore topped last year's rankings while Central African
Republic was bottom. Russian President Vladimir Putin last year
declared a policy objective of raising Russia's ranking to 20th
by 2018 from the current 120th place.
According to several sources, China has pushed for modifying
the report and getting rid of the ratings system, arguing that
the World Bank should not rank its members.
China was ranked number 91 in the most recent report,
prompting suspicions that its opposition was motivated by the
low ranking.
Instead of a ranking, the panel suggested assigning scores
for each of the indicators for each country.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)