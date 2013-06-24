(Adds quotes, background)
By Sujata Rao
LONDON, June 24 An independent panel set up by
the World Bank to look at the validity of one of its highest
profile country reports said on Monday the Bank should stop
producing headline rankings because they may be misleading.
The Bank's annual "Doing Business" report judges 185
countries on 10 criteria and compiles an index on the ease of
doing business, assigning each country a rank. The rankings can
carry huge weight with governments.
The Bank's new president, Jim Yong Kim, and the U.S.
Treasury have said they are in favour of the rankings.
But the panel, initiated last year by Kim and headed by
South Africa's planning minister Trevor Manuel, found that the
rankings could too easily be affected by small factors and were
sometimes not objective.
"The panel believes the Bank should make a clean break with
this practice," it said in a report. (www.dbrpanel.org/)
"It is important to remember that the (Doing Business)
report is intended to be a pure knowledge project. As such, its
role is to inform policy, not to prescribe it or outline a
normative position, which the rankings to some extent do," the
report added.
Singapore topped last year's rankings while Central African
Republic was bottom. Russian President Vladimir Putin last year
declared a policy objective of raising Russia's ranking to 20th
by 2018 from the current 120th place.
While the U.S. supports the rankings, China has pushed for
getting rid of them, according to several sources, arguing that
the World Bank should not rank its members.
China was ranked number 91 in the most recent report,
prompting suspicions that its opposition was motivated by the
low ranking.
"Emotions were charged at both poles of the debate," Manuel
told a news briefing.
"What we didn't set out to do was to cut a swathe, we were
mindful of the views expressed."
Instead of a ranking, the panel suggested assigning scores
for each of the indicators for each country.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)