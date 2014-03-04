Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JOHANNESBURG, March 4 Business Connexion Group Ltd : * Says has initiated a reorganisation process * Says process includes a change in the group's executive TEAM and the creation
of a new group structure * Says transition into the new structure is expected to be completed in the
last quarter of the financial year * Teams of senior executives have been put in place to ensure business
continuity and the delivery of current targets * Reviewed group executive leadership team will comprise of: - chief executive
officer ("CEO") - Benjamin Mophatlane
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)