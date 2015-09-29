FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German publisher Axel
Springer said on Tuesday it would buy 88 percent of
news website Business Insider valued at $343 million.
Springer, which earlier this year missed out on buying the
Financial Times newspaper from Pearson, said it already
owns about 9 percent of the website, which has 76 million
monthly visitors.
Amazon Inc -founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos
will hold the rest of the shares via his personal investment
company Bezos Expeditions, Springer said in a statement.
