* Says deal valued at $343 mln for 88 pct stake
* Deal values Business Insider at 6 times revenues
* Springer already owns about 9 pct of Business Insider
* Axel Springer shares down 2 pct
By Harro Ten Wolde and Klaus Lauer
FRANKFURT, Sept 29 German publisher Axel
Springer is to buy a further 88 percent of news
website Business Insider for $343 million, increasing its stake
to 97 percent and accelerating its push into digital,
English-language content.
Springer said it already owns about 9 percent of the
website, which has 76 million monthly visitors.
"The transaction is an essential component of Axel
Springer's strategy to grow with digital journalistic offerings
in English-language geographies," the company said in a
statement, adding that it would get access to an important
target audience of 18- to 34-year-olds with the new portal.
Business Insider will make Axel Springer the world's sixth
digital publisher after CBS, Hearst, Conde Nast, Times Inc. and
Huffington Post, overtaking Buzzfeed, News Corp and the BBC, the
German publisher said on a conference call with analysts.
After missing out on buying the Financial Times from Pearson
earlier this year, Springer - publisher of Europe's
best-selling Bild newspaper - vowed to concentrate on digital
expansion through small and medium-sized deals.
The deal values Business Insider at $390 million at a cash
and debt-free basis, or at 6 times next year's expected revenue.
Axel Springer shares were down 2 percent by 1315 GMT,
underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 Media index which
was down 1.2 percent.
Business Insider will invest in expansion in the coming
years and expects earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) to reach break-even levels by 2018.
Amazon Inc founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos
will hold the remainder of Business Insider shares via his
personal investment company Bezos Expeditions, Springer's
statement said.
Business Insider was co-founded in 2007 by former technology
analyst Henry Blodget, who will stay on as chief executive and
editor-in-chief.
