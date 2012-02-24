* Companies have put away cash for next recession
By David Henry and Rick Rothacker
Feb 24 Two-and-a-half years after the
official end of the recession, businesses are starting to invest
cash again, prompting bankers to hope they might start
borrowing, too.
Consider Jim Burg. It has been a year since steelmakers
started having trouble finding trucks to haul loads for the
reviving auto industry. So Burg, whose company is based in
Warren, Michigan, is finally about to borrow money from a bank
to build his fleet of flatbed rigs to 85 from 70.
But Burg is taking the step carefully. He accumulated far
more cash reserves than he has ever had in his previous 28 years
in business. He also lined up bank credit lines in excess of
what he needs to operate.
"We put in a very conservative business plan," said Burg.
"Look what happened in the second quarter of last year when the
tsunami hit Japan. That affected us directly."
Burg's story is a common one that bankers say gives them at
least a little hope. They expect investments like those Burg is
making will drive the economic recovery and bring additional
borrowing and interest income -- even as they recognize that in
this day and age, businesses are mostly averse to debt.
"Companies are going to continue to increase productivity
and generate cash," which they can use to build inventory, said
Laura Whitley, commercial banking head at Bank of America Corp
. "I do not necessarily see them borrowing."
NO BORROWING SURGE
While banks large and small are certainly making more
business loans, they say most of the money has been borrowed to
replace worn-out equipment or to refinance existing debt.
Businesses generally have not been borrowing to grow, making
people like Burg a notable exception.
Bankers and analysts say they do not see a big surge of
additional borrowing in the near term, following the
strong growth of the last three months of 2011, when business
loans outstanding at U.S. banks increased at an annual rate of
13.1 percent, according to Federal Reserve data.
A portion of that growth came from U.S. banks taking market
share from retreating European banks and from the corporate bond
markets, not from additional borrowing. Also, some of the surge
came from companies hurrying to take advantage of an expiring
tax investment incentive, said Christopher Mutascio, a stock
analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Co.
Initial data since December points to slower loan growth,
said Mutascio. That would be a disappointment to investors who
had recently been bidding up bank stocks in anticipation of
another strong step up in business lending, he added.
Meanwhile, companies continue to take in cash profits from
their operations that they can invest instead of borrowing. U.S.
businesses piled up a record $1.6 trillion in bank deposits and
money market funds through the end of September, according to
Federal Reserve data. Bankers say companies continue to add to
their deposits.
"Corporate America built and continues to hold an
extraordinary amount of cash," said Terry Turner, chief
executive of Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc, a
Nashville, Tennessee-based bank that specializes in commercial
and industrial loans. "That serves as a damper on loan demand."
In Huntersville, North Carolina, engineering giant ABB Ltd
of Switzerland is using its own cash this year to
build a $100 million factory to make cables to transmit high
voltage electricity, said Ismo Haka, the company's chief
financial officer for North America.
ABB is keen on keeping debt low and cash high.
"It is much easier to go into a downturn with a strong
balance sheet," he said. "It gives you the flexibility to make
investments if growth opportunities come up."
HOLDING THE PURSE TIGHTLY
Bankers say business customers are asking them to fund only
about 40 percent of money available under credit lines, which
companies typically use to carry inventory and tide them over
until they collect from customers. The 40 percent usage levels
are about the lowest ever and far short of the 60 percent that
bankers say businesses use during the best times.
Instead of tapping the lines, businesses are financing
additional receivables and inventory with cash they have been
earning, said Jim Dunlap, regional and commercial banking
director for Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares Inc
and Burg's banker.
"They are funding themselves, but they still have their
credit lines out there, at the ready," said Dunlap. Bank of
America's Whitley said the same thing is happening with larger
companies.
Unfortunately for the banks, the fees they receive for
keeping credit lines open are small compared with the interest
income they would earn from lending money.
Banks need more loan revenue now because older loans with
relatively high interest rates are being paid off. At the same
time, mounting deposits from businesses and individuals have
left the banks with so much money to lend that they end up
cutting rates to attract business.
Deposits continue to pile up faster than loans at banks.
Industrywide, total loans to all types of borrowers equaled 83
percent of deposits in January, down from 90 percent a year
earlier, according to Federal Reserve data.
EARLY SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE
Yet there are signs that the confidence to invest a portion
of cash flow will eventually grow into confidence to borrow for
additional investment.
"We're seeing companies thinking about things they haven't
thought about in years," said Perry Pelos, commercial banking
head at Wells Fargo & Co.
For example, Pelos said, a California manufacturer with
facilities in China is thinking about spending to bring some
production back to the United States.
"That is the first time I've heard that in about 25 years,"
Pelos said.
Credit union associations say their members are starting to
pick up on business loan demand as well, with some bumping up
against statutory limits on how many corporate loans they can
make.
In Seattle, privately held Icicle Seafoods Inc, which had
about $475 million of sales last year, has been using cash flow
to buy fishing vessels and invest in a processing plant in
Alaska.
But Chief Executive Dennis Guhlke said he expects next to
use some bank money to continue expanding to meet international
demand for Alaskan salmon and other products. In December, the
company refinanced and increased its credit lines with US
Bancorp and other lenders.
Guhlke wants to have the additional credit ready as he looks
for new ways to grow.
"I expect to use this much more in the future than in the
past," he said.
