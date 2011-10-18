SINGAPORE Asia's gas oil market will look to Europe for support this winter as demand from top buyers India and Indonesia ebbs, weighing on prices during what is normally the product's most profitable months because of its use for heating.

Surging diesel prices in Europe, due to low stocks ahead of winter, are already making it profitable for traders to ship barrels to the West. That may help gas oil cracks, or the profit from processing a barrel of crude into the fuel, recover from a 10-month low below $15 hit last week.

The gas oil crack has swung between a high of $24 a barrel to a low of $14.81 during the year. It rose past $20 after an earthquake and tsunami damaged refineries in Japan in March, and after two giant refineries in the region were shut after fires.

Still, a sharp fall in imports from regional buyers has weighed on cracks at the start of a strong demand period.

"European demand will be the biggest single factor affecting the Asian gas oil and diesel market in the fourth quarter," said Sushant Gupta, an analyst with energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in Singapore.

"There is the seasonal demand for heating oil and supply in Europe has been reduced because of maintenance and lower runs. That will pull cargoes from Asia."

Gas oil is part of a group of refined products known as middle distillates, which accounts for around 30-40 percent of a refinery's output, and generally the most profitable segment.

Indian state-owned refiners may skip importing gas oil from the spot market for at least one month as reduced industrial output pares demand, while Indonesia, Asia's biggest gas oil buyer, is expected to import about a third less of the fuel in November compared to October, industry sources told Reuters.

West of the Suez, tight supplies have pushed up the difference between the price of ICE gas oil futures for prompt delivery compared to cargoes for the next month to its highest since May this year, at around $15.00 a barrel.

Refinery runs in 16 European countries fell to 82.5 percent in September, according to data from industry monitor Euroilstock, well below the 84.3 percent seen at the same time last year.

Utilisation rates were also down year-on-year in previous months, standing at 84.1 percent in August versus 86.1 percent, and 82.9 percent in July, down from 86.5 percent a year earlier.

Weekly gasoil inventories independently held in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp area dropped to just over 2 million tonnes last week, its lowest since December 2008, according to data from Dutch independent oil analyst Pietr Kulsen.

"Though inventories are not at dire levels, rebuilding supply ahead of yet another potentially extreme winter in Europe is necessary," said Soozhana Choi, head of Asian commodities research at Deutsche Bank.

REBUILDING FOR WINTER

Deutsche Bank's European meteorologist is forecasting a cold northern hemisphere winter in Europe with a colder-than-normal October to start the season, the German bank said in a report, which will boost demand for heating.

The gas oil Exchange for Swaps (EFS) spread, which measures the differential between London gas oil and Singapore gas oil swaps, has widened by over $20 in the past week to hit a two-year low of around minus $30 a tonne, Reuters data showed.

The spread indicates whether the East-to-West arbitrage window is open. A deeper negative value shows an open window.

"The arbitrage looks open now and we can expect to see more Asian diesel going west soon. Although it will be mainly ultra-low sulphur diesel moving, it will give support to all grades," said a Singapore-based middle distillates trader.

The EFS spread had turned positive even after Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) shut its 500,000 barrels per day refinery in Singapore at the end of September due to a fire.

Initial expectations that Asia's sixth-largest refinery could be offline for at least a month boosted gas oil's November crack to a near two-month high above $19 a barrel, temporarily shutting the arbitrage window.

But the impact quickly fizzled out as Shell restarted one of its three crude processing units just over a week after the facility was shut. The oil major restarted a second unit this past weekend, industry sources said on Monday.

The front-month November gas oil crack spread has fallen by almost $3 since September 29, a day after the fire, to a premium of $16.56 a barrel to Dubai crude on Friday.

JAPAN, CHINA WILDCARD

The uncertainty over the increase in Japan's domestic diesel demand for reconstruction has influenced gas oil cracks since March. Prices initially surged when nearly a third of the country's refining capacity shut down following the earthquake, and participants expected the country to become an importer from being Asia's second-biggest exporter of the fuel.

Japan was quick to bring back on line a substantial part of its refining capacity, and gas oil and most other fuels were exported as reconstruction work was delayed. That scenario may change toward the end of the year and provide further support to Asian cracks, analysts said.

"In the case of Japan, the delays in reconstruction work have led to a lower demand for gas oil than what was initially anticipated. Demand is expected to rebound in the fourth quarter," said Praveen Kumar, an analyst with FACTS Global Energy.

Japanese exports of gas oil dropped by over 75 percent to 85,000 bpd for the week ended October 8, official data showed.

China's year-end demand is the other wild card in the Asian gas oil picture. Gas oil cracks surged at the start of the year following a curb on exports to meet local energy saving targets.

However, the moderation in China's economic growth due to monetary tightening measures implemented over the past year may put a cap on industrial power use.

The country's oil demand rose by just 1 percent year on year in September, and was at its lowest level this year.

"As we do not expect a repeat of the power curtailment issue and with lower GDP growth anticipated, year-on-year growth for the next few months and especially fourth quarter will be minimal," said Kumar at FACTS Global Energy.

The research firm estimates China's diesel demand to be flat at an average of 3.43 million bpd, up 0.1 percent from the same period last year.

(Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Manash Goswami)