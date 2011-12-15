SYDNEY In the space of a few months, Australia's central bank has shifted from warning of higher interest rates to cutting twice in succession, highlighting the pragmatism that is the hallmark of its head, Glenn Stevens.

The governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), and self-styled "most boring man in Sydney," is the archetype of a sober central banker. In a career spanning three decades, Stevens has proved more than willing to remove the punch bowl well before the party gets out of control.

But the bank has also been quite ready to ease when circumstances change, a flexibility that has helped keep the country free of recession for 20 years.

"He's been prepared to change tack quickly and that's a pragmatic approach that has served Australia very well," said Michael Workman, a senior economist at Commonwealth Bank.

"They also understand completely how impossible it is to model the whole world. It gives them a sense of humility that's not always a feature of central banks."

Soft spoken and deeply religious, the governor plays guitar at his local church, likes jazz and pilots light airplanes to relax. He's also the highest paid public servant in the country with an A$1 million-plus ($993,716) salary, multiples of what his counterpart at the U.S. Federal Reserve takes home.

That may reflect the importance put on interest rates in a country where home ownership is an obsession and over 90 percent of mortgages are on variable rates.

The smallest policy change draws the sort of media frenzy usually reserved for the juiciest political scandal in Britain or the fate of the national football team in Italy.

After a rate hike in 2007, one tabloid carried a picture of Stevens on its front page under the banner "Is this the most useless man in Australia."

One lawmaker told Stevens that every time he increased rates "my people up there bleed."

"And I get emails telling me, believe me. Some of them are fairly frank," Stevens replied.

But he went on to argue that low interest rates were not always a good thing, since it could "prompt people to build up much more debt than maybe they really should."

An appreciation of the frailties of his fellow man runs though much of his policy thinking.

"Human behavior is driven by alternately greed and fear and

therefore economic systems are occasionally prone to instability," was Stevens' take on the global financial crisis. "It's always been that way and it always will be."

The best policy makers could do to limit the fallout was to "keep the excesses" small during the good times.

When asked if he had regrets on past decisions, Stevens said it was not tightening early enough on a couple of occasions.

His determination to control inflation was clear in 2007 when he took the unprecedented step of raising interest rates in the middle of an election campaign. Two weeks later, the government was out of power.

NO SLAVE

Yet neither is the RBA a slave to its inflation target.

The RBA was one of the very first central banks to start slashing rates during the global financial crisis in 2008, even though domestic inflation was running hot above 4 percent.

Stevens has said his best call was cutting rates by a full percentage point, twice what was expected, in October 2008.

As recently as August, the central bank considered raising rates to head off a forecast acceleration in inflation. But in the end Stevens and his board did not have total confidence in the forecast and judged it best to hold off.

That proved to be prescient as price pressures have since moderated markedly while the European crisis had soured the outlook for growth globally.

That led the bank to cut rates by a quarter point in both November and December, taking them to 4.25 percent.

In a recent speech, Stevens argued that, like pilots, markets hate flying blind and that leads them to put more faith in forecasts than they should.

"Economic forecasters are there to make weather forecasters look good," Stevens observed. "It is not that forecasts should be ignored. But neither should the (policy) decision be rigidly and mechanically linked to forecasts."

At best, economic data is a guesstimate, liable to often drastic revision.

The danger was brought crashing home this year when U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) was revised down massively to show the recession of 2008/2009 was far deeper than anyone imagined.

The response by the RBA, and many other central banks, has been "Nowcasting" -- essentially gathering their own data to work out what the GDP statistics will, or should, show.

Some, such as the Bank of England, attempt to "backcast" their own version of GDP that could point to future revisions.

A healthy respect for the perils of forecasting is evident in how the RBA targets inflation, which again is more pragmatic than dogmatic.

Partly that's due to the RBA's wide mandate, which includes the stability of the currency, maintaining full employment and ensuring the prosperity of all Australians.

The target was also devised with flexibility in mind. In the media it tends to be described as keeping inflation in a rigid band of 2 to 3 percent.

But really the aim is for inflation to average between 2 and 3 percent over an entire economic cycle, which can be a decade or more. In practice, this has allowed the RBA to tolerate inflation both below and above the band for quite long periods.

To Stevens, it is not a band at all but a "central tendency."

Whatever the definition, it seems to have worked as inflation has averaged almost exactly 2.5 percent since the target was first established in the early 1990s.

NO MEDIA

While personally reserved to the point of invisibility, Stevens has made the bank more transparent. It publishes the minutes of policy meetings now and gives a lot more speeches -- 11 for Stevens this year with another 24 from his colleagues.

But he draws the line at press conferences and shuns the media. "The governor enjoys the spotlight about as much as a prisoner trying to scale the back wall of a jail," one commentator quipped.

Stevens' one and only interview came in March 2010 when the bank had just started raising interest rates from the historic depths hit during the global financial crisis.

Taking the highly unusual step of going on a popular morning television program, Stevens strived to explain the bank's role and soften up the country for more hikes to come.

He also warned people off property speculation as a path to prosperity, a form of verbal intervention the bank used with some success to deflate a housing bubble in the early 2000s.

He also revealed was that his wife collected bank notes with his signature on them. Stevens, with a typically dry touch, noted: "There are too many for her to get them all."

Stevens' current seven-year term ends in September 2013 and, so far, he has shown every intention of retiring while ahead.

Speaking at a church meeting last year, he said: "There's nothing particularly remarkable about me at all, and when I'm not in the job anymore, I'll be disappearing, that's for sure."

(Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)