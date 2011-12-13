SYDNEY Australia on Tuesday nudged up its forecast for total iron ore exports in 2011/12 by 2.4 percent to 460 million tonnes from its previous forecast, citing recent expansions to mine and infrastructure capacity in the country.

But the forecast for metallurgical coal exports was revised down, with the Bureau of Resources and Energy Economics now predicting exports will be 150 million tonnes versus 156 million in its forecast on Sept 20, after devastating floods and strike action hit the sector.

Australia is the world's biggest iron ore and metallurgical coal producer, with Asian steel mills, particularly ones in China, the key buyers of both commodities.

The resource-rich nation is also a big producer of thermal coal and a range of other metals and minerals including copper, nickel and gold.

Exports of thermal coal are forecast to total 163 million tonnes in 2011/12, a modest upward revision from 155 million tonnes previously.

"The increase in iron ore and thermal coal export volumes reflects recent expansions to mine and infrastructure capacity," said BREE Executive Director and Chief Economist Quentin Grafton.

Australia's A$1.3 trillion ($1.31 trillion) economy is enjoying a once-in-a-century mining boom powered by Asian demand.

Australia's resources and energy commodity export earnings are forecast to climb to a record A$206 billion in 2011-12, according to BREE's December-quarter 2011 commodities outlook.

"The 15 per cent increase in Australia's minerals and energy export earnings will be underpinned by strong growth in export volumes for iron ore and coal and high gold prices," said Grafton.

Mining companies have aired concerns over slowing growth rates in China, but maintain that demand for industrial materials will remain high warranting multi-billion dollar mine expansions.

Rio Tinto, the world's second-biggest iron ore producer, late last month raised its iron ore expansion target by 20 million tonnes to 353 million tonnes a year by the first half of 2015, from around 240 million tonnes a year now.

There is also an option to increase annual capacity further to 453 million tonnes, according to Albanese.

That would place Rio on near-par with Vale (VALE5.SA), which aims to boost yearly iron ore output to 469 million tonnes by 2015 from 308 million in 2010.

In comparison, BHP Billiton (BHP.AX) (BLT.L) is earmarking a rise to 220 million tonnes a year from around 155 million now.

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) has a near-trem target of boosting output to 90 million tonnes a year from its current run rate of around 55 million.

Mining companies are counting on a better year for coal after collieries suffered heavy flooding in the previous financial year dramatically curbing output.

In 2012, iron ore contract prices for 62 per cent iron content shipped from Australia are forecast by BREE to average around $139 a tonne, 9 per cent lower than its estimate for 2011.

In the same period, contract prices for high-quality hard coking coal are forecast to average $226 a tonne, a 22 percent decrease from 2011.

The decreases reflect an increase in supply of both of these commodities on the seaborne-traded market, it said.

