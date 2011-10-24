LONDON/PARIS Progress toward recapitalizing and funding European banks propped up their share prices on Monday as euro zone policymakers worked on a wider solution to the debt crisis ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

On Sunday European leaders endorsed a broad framework for recapitalizing banks by between 100 and 110 billion euros (96 million pounds) to cope with likely losses on Greek and other euro zone sovereign bonds.

But a final decision on that and other key issues was put off until a second summit on Wednesday. Analysts warned a bank plan would be worthless without a wider debt crisis solution.

"Even if we'd got 200 billion euros in or 300 billion euros, the recapitalization is just part of a bigger picture. Unless the market becomes convinced that there's a mechanism to support Italy even a multiple of this capital wouldn't be enough to bring reassurance," said Jon Peace, bank analyst at Nomura.

"It's all eyes on Wednesday and how credible is the EFSF (rescue fund) plan? There are still a lot of questions to be answered, so there's a real danger the market is underwhelmed by what emerges on Wednesday."

The two key issues to be resolved are how big a loss the private sector takes on Greek bond holdings -- and banks and politicians remain far apart on the issue -- and how to fund and make best use of the EFSF.

By 1:36 p.m. the STOXX 600 European bank index .SX7P was up 0.65 percent at 137.3 points, outperforming a 0.2 percent rise by the broader pan-European index, but paring an early 2.2 percent rise to a one-week high.

A breakdown of how much individual banks need is due to be released on Wednesday. The bulk of the capital is likely to be needed by banks in Greece, Spain and Portugal.

France's Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) and BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Germany's Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) and Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) and Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) could each need several billion euros, according to estimates by Reuters and analysts. Spain's Santander (SAN.MC) and BBVA (BBVA.MC) could also need to plump up their capital, some analysts estimate.

Most of the major listed banks should be able to raise what they need privately, bankers and analysts said.

Bank of France Governor Christian Noyer said French banks would need less than 10 billion euros, despite their high exposure to Greece and other peripheral euro zone nations.

"It's something that is perfectly absorbable by the banks themselves and it's for them to raise it without any help from the state," Noyer told France's BFM radio.

Germany's banking association said a shortfall of about 5.5 billion euros is being mooted by regulators for its banks.

But Greek bank shares .FTATBNK tumbled 15 percent on fears that a deeper markdown on Greek bonds would force lenders to be part-nationalized. Greece's banks could need more than 30 billion euros in new capital.

Banks and EU leaders remain far apart on the scale of the loss private sector investors should take on Greek bonds, a key part of the EU talks about Greece's debt burden.

Banks have offered to stretch the voluntary loss on Greek debt to 40 percent, from July's agreement to take a 21 percent loss, but politicians are demanding the private sector agree to writedowns of at least 50 percent, a senior German banker said on Sunday.

Private sector investors hold 206 billion euros of Greek government bonds, and losses of 50-60 percent are needed to make Greece's debt sustainable in the long term, a study said.

Talks among the private sector and officials are continuing in Brussels. Industry sources said banks are willing to take a bigger loss, but fear that too big a "haircut" will set a dangerous precedent, particularly for Italian bonds.

More positive is the prospect of EU guarantee schemes to back up banks and make it easier for them to access funding. Second tier banks and those in troubled euro zone countries have struggled to borrow or raise funds in debt markets.

Under the recapitalization plan, the European Banking Authority will tell banks to hold core capital of 9 percent of risk-weighted assets after marking sovereign bonds to market prices. Banks are expected to be given 6-9 months to raise money, first from their earnings or private investors, then by getting national bailouts or as a last resort from the EFSF.

The estimate for recapitalization includes 46 billion euros already earmarked for bank support in the EU/IMF bailouts for Ireland, Greece and Portugal, however, according to EU sources, some of which has already been taken by banks.

Depressed valuations for many banks -- the European sector is trading at 0.6 times book value -- will make it painful to raise funds privately. Retained earnings should help banks that need cash, and they have some other options.

Scrapping dividends for this year and next at the banks that need capital could save 32 billion euros, analysts at Credit Suisse estimated. Banks could also accelerate disposal of assets and the restructuring of their business models.

($1 = 0.720 Euros)

(Additional reporting by Huw Jones, Mathieu Protard, Edward Taylor and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Sophie Walker)