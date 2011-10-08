East Libyan forces lose helicopter with two crew - officials
BENGHAZI, Libya East Libyan forces said on Saturday that they had lost an Mi-35 combat helicopter near the central town of Zalla and that two crew members had been killed.
(Reuters) JP Morgan: - JPMorgan said on Friday it sees upside price risks conducive to oil prices moving to $130 per barrel for 2013 from ongoing geopolitical issues, low spare capacity, the potential for stock building, and currency-related issues.
The bank sees Brent prices for 2013 average at $121.25 per barrel and forecasts 2013 average WTI price at $114.25 per barrel.
"Our analysis suggests that supply constraints will again be reached by the end of 2013, driving a quarterly rise in our ICE Brent price forecast to $130/bbl," it said.
JPMorgan maintained its price projection of $115 a barrel for Brent crude oil, and $97.50 a barrel for WTI through 2012.
(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Private equity firm KKR has acquired a 18.54 percent stake in German market researcher GfK , GfK said, allowing it to drive strategic change with top shareholder GfK Verein.
VIENNA Austrian authorities are investigating reports of a man appearing in public in Adolf Hitler's birthplace as the Nazi dictator's double, including the distinctive moustache, haircut and clothing.