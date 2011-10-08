(Reuters) JP Morgan: - JPMorgan said on Friday it sees upside price risks conducive to oil prices moving to $130 per barrel for 2013 from ongoing geopolitical issues, low spare capacity, the potential for stock building, and currency-related issues.

The bank sees Brent prices for 2013 average at $121.25 per barrel and forecasts 2013 average WTI price at $114.25 per barrel.

"Our analysis suggests that supply constraints will again be reached by the end of 2013, driving a quarterly rise in our ICE Brent price forecast to $130/bbl," it said.

JPMorgan maintained its price projection of $115 a barrel for Brent crude oil, and $97.50 a barrel for WTI through 2012.

(Reporting by Naveed Anjum in Bangalore; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)