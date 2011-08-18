A worker rides past an iron ore storage site at Yingkou Port,one of China's biggest ports for the import of the commodity, Liaoning province, June 10, 2010. REUTERS/Sheng Li

SINGAPORE A rising yuan may not massively boost China's commodity imports as demand from the developed world crumbles, leaving raw materials from oil to copper vulnerable to more shocks.

While a stronger yuan increases the buying power of the world's top commodity importer, China's domestic demand will not be enough to compel Beijing to aggressively snap up commodities when key markets like the United States and Europe are facing economic uncertainty.

China last week allowed the yuan to rise at its fastest weekly pace since the global financial crisis in 2008, signaling that it is moving away from a single-minded focus on protecting exporters as it worries about inflation and the weakening dollar.

"China's growth is not in a vacuum. At the end of the day, China too is reliant on demand from the European Union and the United States," said Vishnu Varathan, economist for Asia at Capital Economics.

"China's domestic demand alone won't be strong enough to more than offset what's happening on the global stage."

The two troubled areas are also China's biggest export markets -- the EU takes a fifth of its shipments and the U.S. around 17 percent, based on Chinese government data for July.

Spot yuan, which hit an all-time high of 6.3820 per dollar this week, has risen 6.87 percent since it was depegged from the dollar in June 2010 and 3.17 percent so far this year.

"It helps but we do not expect an appreciation beyond 5 percent is on the cards," said Dominic Schnider, executive director for wealth management research at UBS.

The recent wild swings in commodity prices, including oil's 8.6 percent slide in a day in May's market rout, suggests even a 5 percent appreciation in the yuan will have little impact.

The current prices of commodities are also well above levels seen during the previous crisis, giving China less incentive to buy aggressively.

Copper at around $8,940 a tonne is three times more expensive than its lowest level during the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

U.S. crude, despite falling 24 percent from this year's high to around $87 a barrel, is still more than double its 2008 trough.

BUYING SPREE NO MORE

China's buying spree supported prices of key inputs from oil to grains and base metals during the last global financial crisis as Beijing, backed by a massive 4 trillion yuan ($627 billion) stimulus budget, restocked at low prices.

But times have changed, with Beijing's hands now tied by tighter credit and without stimulus cash to spare.

Fighting three-year high inflation, China has raised interest rates three times and upped banks' required reserves ratio six times this year, making it more expensive for buyers to boost stockpiles.

"That stimulus was the savior for cyclical commodities especially base metals," said Schnider at UBS.

"I don't think China would be eager to give it another big shot especially in an environment where you have price pressure creeping up from all sides."

China's tight credit policy could restrict the country's spot purchases of refined copper in the fourth quarter, traders said, in contrast to the past two years when Beijing's loose monetary policy helped lift imports to record highs.

"End-users are more sensitive to price hikes given the fact that it is not easy to obtain credit," said Chen Dixi, copper analyst at Jinrui Futures.

China may also reduce investment and slow the construction of new high-speed rails for the rest of the year after a fatal accident last month, which could cut orders for copper-contained parts and copper-based power cables, said Antaike analyst Yang Changhua.

But China's latest move to allow the yuan to appreciate faster than before suggests that the country has scope to selectively ease monetary policy.

"We believe that China, from a policy point of view, will engineer a soft landing and I think they will go out of their way to avert a hard landing," said Capital Economics' Varathan.

"So it will have some scope to loosen credit though this will be more targeted. They will still have restrictions on the property market but they will cushion other sectors especially the SMEs (small and medium enterprises) to ensure that the job market doesn't spiral downwards," he said.

That flexibility could help some Chinese buyers secure bank financing and look for bargains to stock up when commodity prices fall, although not all can benefit.

WIN SOME, LOSE SOME

"How much weight China can pull will depend on the commodity in question," said Xinyi Chen, analyst at Barclays Capital.

"We are still optimistic on copper and think that there will still be a pickup in imports toward the end of the year because the end consumption that is tied to copper will be public housing, which is not tied to the current climate," she said.

China is plowing money into massive development projects, including an ambitious plan to build 20 million affordable housing units this year and next.

Other potential winners from the construction frenzy include iron ore and coking coal, as mills churn out more steel while the rush by cement companies to ramp up production would also boost demand for thermal coal, a key source of energy for these plants.

China's strength, however, may not have that big an impact on oil prices.

"Crude oil is still largely dependent on the developed world and if we see significant weakness in demand there, then oil prices are definitely at risk," said UBS' Schnider.

The United States is the world's biggest oil user, with 21 percent of global demand of 88 million barrels per day at the end of the second quarter, double that of No. 2 consumer China, according to data from the International Energy Agency.

China's oil consumption has been losing steam since May, with implied oil demand up a paltry 0.4 percent in July, the second lowest this year, on climbing crude costs that cut refining margins.

"Can China hold everything up by itself? No it can't, but it can hold prices well above levels during the global crisis," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.

"It's in China's long-term interest to not let prices get too low because they want to see more mines being developed and more smelters being brought on stream."

($1 = 6.383 yuan)

(Additional reporting by Polly Yam in Hong Kong and Fayen Wong in Shanghai; Editing by Michael Urquhart)