BEIJING China will use a basket of policy tools to keep credit and money supply grow at a steady and reasonable pace, the central bank said on Friday, reiterating its prudent monetary stance while pledging to fine tune policies when appropriate.

Summarizing the second-quarter meeting by its monetary policy advisory committee, the People's Bank of China concluded that the world's No 2 economy is growing within a "targeted range," although it added that uncertainties in Europe remain high.

The statement was published on the central bank's website, www.pbc.gov.cn.

(Reporting by Langi Chiang, Xiaoyi Shao and Ken Wills)