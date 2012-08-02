BEIJING China is at risk of a rebound in inflation and monetary policy should focus on managing financial system liquidity as the best way to underpin slowing growth, the official Financial News said in a front page editorial on Thursday.

The paper - operated by the People's Bank of China, the central bank - said the policy focus should be on managing reserve requirement ratios (RRR) for commercial lenders and open market operations to ensure stable growth in money supply.

"Some factors fuelling the last round of inflation have not been eliminated and the prices of goods under control previously could rebound again," the paper said.

The paper said China should keep curbs in place designed to kill off speculative pressure in the real estate market that saw home prices double in key cities between 2009 and 2011, pushing them beyond the reach of many middle class Chinese citizens.

It identified imported inflation as a particular risk, along with seasonal price factors. China is especially sensitive to food price inflation as sharp rises in the cost of basic necessities have accompanied past periods of social disquiet.

China has battled to bring consumer inflation back under control after it spiked to a three-year high of 6.5 percent in July 2011 in the wake of massive monetary and fiscal easing in Beijing's 4 trillion yuan ($635 billion) economic stimulus plan launched at the depths of the 2008-09 global financial crisis.

Inflation fell to a 29-month low of 2.2 percent in June, far below the government's official 4 percent target, leaving investors fretting that policy settings are constricting the economy despite nearly 10 months of pro-growth fine-tuning by the government - including interest rate cuts in June and July.

Economists polled by Reuters in July forecast further policy easing, with 100 basis points expected to be cut from RRR and 25 basis points to be shaved off lending rates by the end of 2012.

The editorial's recommendation, significant as it comes from the central bank's own newspaper, did not explicitly mention further interest rate cuts as part of the prescription to support economic growth which slowed in the second quarter of 2012 to 7.6 percent - its softest in more than three years.

The editorial comes just days after China's top leaders said in a meeting of the Communist Party's Politburo on Tuesday that policy action to underpin growth would be stepped-up in the second half of the year.

Separately, the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors, also run by the central bank, said that China will probably not cut interest rates in the rest of 2012 as inflation will be checked despite a possible mild spike in the last quarter.

"There is not much room for a further interest rate cut in the second half. China should let fiscal policies and the bond market play a bigger role, while firmly sticking to property controls," it concluded after a meeting attended by central bank officials and executives from China's major banks.

The health of the economy is key to China's once-a-decade leadership transition - due to take place in the autumn of this year - with Party chiefs determined to ensure a smooth handover against a backdrop of economic stability and prosperity.

(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and Lucy Hornby; Editing by Nick Edwards)